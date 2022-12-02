Tyler Herro Feels The Miami Heat Are On Same Level As Boston Celtics
At 18-4, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA.
At 10-12, the Miami Heat are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
Still, Heat guard Tyler Herro thinks both teams are playing well. When asked if there was a gap between the Heat and Celtics, he said they are on the same level.
“I think so,” Herro said after Wednesday's loss. “I thought we competed our asses off. We played really hard as a team. I loved the effort we had. Obviously, we didn't get enough stops and win the game. There's going to be some positives that we can take away."
The Heat and Celtics have their rematch Friday at TD Garden. Things could be different because Jimmy Butler is expected to return after missing games with knee and ankle issue.
Butler flew to Boston Thursday so he could rejoin the team. This is the most healthy the team has been since the beginning of the season because Butler, Herro and Duncan Robinson have all missed extended periods of time. The Heat have also been without Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) all season.
