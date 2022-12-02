ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

CBS Boston

Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel honored with Emmy's Gold Circle Award

BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel received a special honor Monday night. Lobel received the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more. Lobel accepted the award with the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to his audience. "That's the other thing about this award," Lobel said. "Just by its mere definition, you have to live long enough to get it." Lobel is serious about sports, but never takes himself too seriously. He connected fans to the biggest moments in Boston sports history."One of the great things that was available to me...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Connie Samuels, 97, of Grafton

– Concetta “Connie” Samuels, 97, passed away peacefully December 3, 2022 at Bear Mountain of Sudbury following an illness. She leaves her daughter Jean Pizzimenti and her husband Patrick, grandchildren Michael Pizzimenti and his wife Kristin, Stephen Pizzimenti and his wife Cristin and Laura Pizzimenti, her great-grandchildren Emma, Kenley, Zachary, Jocelyn and Nathan and many nieces and nephews. She was the last of 10 siblings; her brothers and sisters Duke, Carl, Sal, Nancy, Paul, Ann, Molly, Johnny and Mary all predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her husband Aaron Samuels and first husband Salvatore Cannizzaro.
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

‘Northborough and the surrounding communities amaze me’

I would like to extend my greatest appreciation to all of those who registered and ran the Northborough Turkey Trot this year. All the proceeds are going towards the Northborough Recreation Department and helping to support families that cannot afford to register for our programs. Last year we helped over 35 families. This race could not have gone off without the help of our very generous sponsors: Lexus of Northborough, Michael Durkin, Michelle Gillespie, Lamy Automotive, Wegmans, McMaster Law Offices, Curtis Septic, Hotworx, Core Connection, Northborough House of Pizza, Montis Pizza and Lowes Variety. I would also like to thank Veronica Hanley and Karen Mueller for being our first co-coordinators of the race. Your tireless effort shows in the success of the race. As always Northborough and the surrounding communities amaze me with your efforts and your generosity to support the recreation department. Thank you and happy holidays.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zaya

WESTFORD — Zaya, a 10-month-old female Siberian Husky is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “She’s here because people don’t tend to realize the extent of owning a husky. They’re a lot of work and energy,” Emilia, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT.
WESTFORD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Robert G. Neddo, 88, of Shrewsbury

– Robert G. Neddo, 88, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 30th, surrounded by his wife and children in the Beaumont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northborough. Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary C. “Cookie” (Brindisi) Neddo; three children, son Robert G. Neddo of...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Richard L. Currier Jr., 77, of Northborough

– Richard L. Currier, Jr. passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, December 2, 2022; he was 77 years old. Rick was raised in Rocky River, Ohio, one of three children to Richard L. Currier, Sr. and Nancy Hodgman and was a 1963 graduate of Rocky River H.S. Soon thereafter, Rick enlisted in the Air Force where he honorably served his country, including being stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon his honorable discharge, Rick completed his studies at Cleveland State University and was awarded his BS in Electrical Engineering.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
iheart.com

Royals Attend EarthShot Awards In Boston, 2022 Winners Are Unveiled

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The third and final day of Prince William and Princess Catherine's Boston trip led the royal couple to their main event: the EarthShot Awards held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday. The EarthShot Prize ceremony awarded and honored five organizations for their...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Anneli K. McCulley, 89, of Marlborough

– Anneli K. McCulley (Uotila), 89, of Marlborough, MA, passed away peacefully in the early morning of November 26, 2022. Passionate and strong in her faith, Anneli was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter, and friend. She was born in Lammi, Finland on October 13, 1933, and was...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
communityadvocate.com

John J. Cleary Jr., 87, of Hudson

– Beloved father, grandfather and brother, John (Jack) J. Cleary Jr. of Hudson, MA and former longtime resident of Lunenburg, MA and Calabash, NC, went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours on November 28, 2022. Born in Boston, MA on April 22, 1935, Jack leaves...
HUDSON, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium sells in Worcester for $342,500

Richard Stevenson and Deborah Bier bought the property at 44 Elm Street, Worcester, from Guillermo Talero on Nov. 10, 2022, for $342,500 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. These nearby units have also recently been purchased:. In...
WORCESTER, MA
GoLocalProv

Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12

One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
NORWOOD, MA
CBS Boston

Denis Leary, firefighters remember Worcester 6 on 23rd anniversary of Cold Storage fire

WORCESTER - Many around Massachusetts paused Saturday to remember the Worcester 6.Twenty-three years ago, on December 3, 1999, six firefighters were killed in the Worcester Cold Storage fire.Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson Sr., Lt. James Lyons III, and firefighters Jeremiah Lucey, Paul Brotherton and Joseph McGuirk died after becoming trapped in the fire. It was determined to have been started by two homeless people. The firefighters died while looking for them inside the vacant warehouse.Lucey was actor and comedian Denis Leary's cousin. Spencer was a childhood friend of Leary's. Less than a year after the fire, the Worcester native created the Leary Firefighters Foundation which raises money and resources for fire departments across the country.Leary himself tweeted out a remembrance of the event.
WORCESTER, MA

