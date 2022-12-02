Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel honored with Emmy's Gold Circle Award
BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel received a special honor Monday night. Lobel received the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more. Lobel accepted the award with the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to his audience. "That's the other thing about this award," Lobel said. "Just by its mere definition, you have to live long enough to get it." Lobel is serious about sports, but never takes himself too seriously. He connected fans to the biggest moments in Boston sports history."One of the great things that was available to me...
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
communityadvocate.com
Connie Samuels, 97, of Grafton
– Concetta “Connie” Samuels, 97, passed away peacefully December 3, 2022 at Bear Mountain of Sudbury following an illness. She leaves her daughter Jean Pizzimenti and her husband Patrick, grandchildren Michael Pizzimenti and his wife Kristin, Stephen Pizzimenti and his wife Cristin and Laura Pizzimenti, her great-grandchildren Emma, Kenley, Zachary, Jocelyn and Nathan and many nieces and nephews. She was the last of 10 siblings; her brothers and sisters Duke, Carl, Sal, Nancy, Paul, Ann, Molly, Johnny and Mary all predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her husband Aaron Samuels and first husband Salvatore Cannizzaro.
Fans of Royals and England Will Adore These 2 British Stores in Maine, Massachusetts
"Cheerio" and "Keep Calm and Carry On" are typically what Americans think British folks say. The fact is that many do, but most who live in the British Empire do not say those lines regularly. However, as we've learned over the past few weeks of royal watching on the "tele",...
communityadvocate.com
‘Northborough and the surrounding communities amaze me’
I would like to extend my greatest appreciation to all of those who registered and ran the Northborough Turkey Trot this year. All the proceeds are going towards the Northborough Recreation Department and helping to support families that cannot afford to register for our programs. Last year we helped over 35 families. This race could not have gone off without the help of our very generous sponsors: Lexus of Northborough, Michael Durkin, Michelle Gillespie, Lamy Automotive, Wegmans, McMaster Law Offices, Curtis Septic, Hotworx, Core Connection, Northborough House of Pizza, Montis Pizza and Lowes Variety. I would also like to thank Veronica Hanley and Karen Mueller for being our first co-coordinators of the race. Your tireless effort shows in the success of the race. As always Northborough and the surrounding communities amaze me with your efforts and your generosity to support the recreation department. Thank you and happy holidays.
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zaya
WESTFORD — Zaya, a 10-month-old female Siberian Husky is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “She’s here because people don’t tend to realize the extent of owning a husky. They’re a lot of work and energy,” Emilia, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT.
communityadvocate.com
Robert G. Neddo, 88, of Shrewsbury
– Robert G. Neddo, 88, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 30th, surrounded by his wife and children in the Beaumont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northborough. Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary C. “Cookie” (Brindisi) Neddo; three children, son Robert G. Neddo of...
communityadvocate.com
Richard L. Currier Jr., 77, of Northborough
– Richard L. Currier, Jr. passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, December 2, 2022; he was 77 years old. Rick was raised in Rocky River, Ohio, one of three children to Richard L. Currier, Sr. and Nancy Hodgman and was a 1963 graduate of Rocky River H.S. Soon thereafter, Rick enlisted in the Air Force where he honorably served his country, including being stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon his honorable discharge, Rick completed his studies at Cleveland State University and was awarded his BS in Electrical Engineering.
iheart.com
Royals Attend EarthShot Awards In Boston, 2022 Winners Are Unveiled
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The third and final day of Prince William and Princess Catherine's Boston trip led the royal couple to their main event: the EarthShot Awards held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday. The EarthShot Prize ceremony awarded and honored five organizations for their...
communityadvocate.com
Anneli K. McCulley, 89, of Marlborough
– Anneli K. McCulley (Uotila), 89, of Marlborough, MA, passed away peacefully in the early morning of November 26, 2022. Passionate and strong in her faith, Anneli was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter, and friend. She was born in Lammi, Finland on October 13, 1933, and was...
The Royals walk the Green Carpet among many celebrities ahead of Earthshot Award Ceremony
BOSTON — Prince William and Princess Katherine’s three-day tour in and around Boston ends Friday night with the Earthshot Prize ceremony at Boston’s MGM Music Hall. The crowd started to line the street early Friday as they prepared the Green Carpet for all the celebrities who have arrived for the Earthshot Boston 2022 Awards show.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
communityadvocate.com
John J. Cleary Jr., 87, of Hudson
– Beloved father, grandfather and brother, John (Jack) J. Cleary Jr. of Hudson, MA and former longtime resident of Lunenburg, MA and Calabash, NC, went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours on November 28, 2022. Born in Boston, MA on April 22, 1935, Jack leaves...
MassLive.com
Condominium sells in Worcester for $342,500
Richard Stevenson and Deborah Bier bought the property at 44 Elm Street, Worcester, from Guillermo Talero on Nov. 10, 2022, for $342,500 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. These nearby units have also recently been purchased:. In...
GoLocalProv
Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12
One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
whdh.com
Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
Taunton Mom Pulls Hilarious Prank on Daughter & The Reaction is Priceless
A Taunton mother decided to pull the ultimate prank on her daughter by surprising her after school with a little holiday mischief. When Jimena Milan’s daughter, Madison, got off the bus Friday afternoon, she was shocked to come face to face with The Grinch, and Madison's reaction is priceless.
8 $100K lottery tickets sold in Massachusetts last week
BOSTON — There were eight $100,000 lottery tickets sold in Massachusetts last week. Two of the eight winning tickets were sold at Skelley’s State Line in Haverhill on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were as follows:. Millions -- $100,000 -- Convenience Station in Haverhill.
Flashbak
Photos of The Biggest Family in 1920s Boston – 13 Children And Counting
In 1920s Boston, the average American family was a mother, father and 2.3 children. When news broke of a family of 13 children, Boston Herald-Traveler (a newspaper born in 1846) photographer Leslie Jones (1886-1967) went to see them. Big deal, say the sprits of Mr and Mrs Feodor Vassilyev from...
Denis Leary, firefighters remember Worcester 6 on 23rd anniversary of Cold Storage fire
WORCESTER - Many around Massachusetts paused Saturday to remember the Worcester 6.Twenty-three years ago, on December 3, 1999, six firefighters were killed in the Worcester Cold Storage fire.Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson Sr., Lt. James Lyons III, and firefighters Jeremiah Lucey, Paul Brotherton and Joseph McGuirk died after becoming trapped in the fire. It was determined to have been started by two homeless people. The firefighters died while looking for them inside the vacant warehouse.Lucey was actor and comedian Denis Leary's cousin. Spencer was a childhood friend of Leary's. Less than a year after the fire, the Worcester native created the Leary Firefighters Foundation which raises money and resources for fire departments across the country.Leary himself tweeted out a remembrance of the event.
