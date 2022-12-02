ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Arnold Barnes decommits from Huskers

Nebraska running back commit Arnold Barnes opened his recruitment on Monday and decommitted from the Huskers. The New Orleans running back was the lone official visitor of the regular season for the Huskers, and committed to Nebraska on Nov. 1, choosing the Huskers over Iowa. "First off, I would like...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset

Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
OMAHA, NE
AllHuskers

Nebraska Stuns No. 20 Maryland

Nebraska women's basketball has its best win of the season. The Huskers upended No. 20 Maryland in College Park Sunday afternoon 90-67. The Huskers scored the final 13 points of the game to secure the upset. NU is now 6-3 on the season and 1-0 in Big Ten Conference play....
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska offensive lineman Alex Conn enters transfer portal

Nebraska reserve offensive lineman Alex Conn has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. “I would like to say thank you to UNL for giving me an opportunity to play ball at a great program, but I will be entering the transfer portal with three seasons of eligibility left,” he wrote on social media.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app....
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Colorado AD is afraid of Husker fans coming to town

Nebraska football has its new head coach in Matt Rhule. Colorado also has its new head coach in Deion Sanders. The two new hires, generating excitement among the respective fanbases, are set to square off in Week 2 of next season, which has CU Athletic Director Rick George worried about one big thing. “What if Husker fans make the game in Boulder a Red Out?”
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska bucks fan expectations in road win over Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It was Nebraska's first road win against the Bluejays since an NIT...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule, Nebraska staff conduct in-home visits, host junior day over weekend

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s quest to build relationships around the state continued with a foray into western and northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A day after making his way around Lincoln with visits to Lincoln High, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast, Rhule made two in-home visits to pair of Nebraska’s 2023 commits. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield began the day in Piece to see tight end Ben Brahmer, the Huskers’ longest-standing 2023 commit.
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Ruhle Your Reactions

If the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhusker football taught us anything, it was to be cautious. Last week, Nebraska hired its 31st Head Coach in Matt Ruhle. And my advice would be to heed the lessons of the past. Be cautious. Not cautiously optimistic. Just cautious…about the new assistant coach hires, about the transfer portal and high school recruiting, about the spring football season and the spring football game, and about any articles indicating anything about the team, especially if its overly positive.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Memorial Stadium’s scanned ticket totals hit new lows late in season

LINCOLN — While Memorial Stadium’s sellout streak remains alive for another year, the strain of Nebraska football’s six consecutive losing seasons took a significant toll on gate attendance during the 2022 season. For the first time since the World-Herald started requesting the numbers, the scanned ticket total...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
NEBRASKA STATE
