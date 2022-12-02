Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer to represent Huskers in Reese's Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: 5 Immediate Transfer Portal Targets on Offense
These potential transfers could help the Nebraska Cornhuskers remake their offensive depth chart in a hurry.
Nebraska looks to beat another ranked opponent, visits No. 14 Indiana
Fresh off a big road win over a ranked opponent, Nebraska will try to keep that momentum going when it
Nebraska Football: Rumors swirling around possible offensive line coach
The Nebraska football team is slowly and surely getting its staff put together. It’s likely that Matt Rhule is actually taking a bit too long for some people. Especially since the transfer portal officially opened Monday and things started moving hot and heavy rather quickly. Of course, it’s possible...
Arnold Barnes decommits from Huskers
Nebraska running back commit Arnold Barnes opened his recruitment on Monday and decommitted from the Huskers. The New Orleans running back was the lone official visitor of the regular season for the Huskers, and committed to Nebraska on Nov. 1, choosing the Huskers over Iowa. "First off, I would like...
Huskers stun No. 7 Creighton for first win in Omaha since 2004
OMAHA– The players in this game were just toddlers playing ball on a Playskool hoop when last it happened. And no one was expecting it to be any different today than it had been. Well, we shouldn't say no one. They expected it. Nebraska took down No. 7-ranked Creighton...
Nebraska volleyball in rush to max out new lineup in hopes of reaching Final Four
One of John Cook’s favorite locker room speeches occurs when only four teams in college volleyball are still practicing for the NCAA Tournament, and Nebraska is one of them. When it’s just 16 teams still left it’s pretty good, too. “It’s a big deal,” the Nebraska coach...
Nebraska hands No. 7 Creighton third straight loss
Derrick Walker recorded 22 points and eight rebounds and Sam Griesel added 18 and 12, respectively, to fuel visiting Nebraska
College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset
Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
Nebraska Stuns No. 20 Maryland
Nebraska women's basketball has its best win of the season. The Huskers upended No. 20 Maryland in College Park Sunday afternoon 90-67. The Huskers scored the final 13 points of the game to secure the upset. NU is now 6-3 on the season and 1-0 in Big Ten Conference play....
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Matt Rhule all over, big hoops Sunday, more
It was a very big weekend for Nebraska Cornhuskers athletics and it certainly seems it was nothing but a steady stream of W’s in basically any sport that saw any action at all. “Action” in this regard doesn’t even really mean games. Though teams that had games were quite successful.
Nebraska offensive lineman Alex Conn enters transfer portal
Nebraska reserve offensive lineman Alex Conn has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. “I would like to say thank you to UNL for giving me an opportunity to play ball at a great program, but I will be entering the transfer portal with three seasons of eligibility left,” he wrote on social media.
Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app....
Nebraska Football: Linebacker coach hire could hint at another puzzle piece
Matt Rhule continues to put his new Nebraska football staff together, even if the pace of the additions of the coaches has slowed quite a bit since his first few days. On Sunday night, it looked as though Rhule added his linebackers coach, even if the hiring wasn’t officially announced by the coach or the school just yet.
Nebraska Football: Colorado AD is afraid of Husker fans coming to town
Nebraska football has its new head coach in Matt Rhule. Colorado also has its new head coach in Deion Sanders. The two new hires, generating excitement among the respective fanbases, are set to square off in Week 2 of next season, which has CU Athletic Director Rick George worried about one big thing. “What if Husker fans make the game in Boulder a Red Out?”
Nebraska bucks fan expectations in road win over Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It was Nebraska's first road win against the Bluejays since an NIT...
Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule, Nebraska staff conduct in-home visits, host junior day over weekend
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s quest to build relationships around the state continued with a foray into western and northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A day after making his way around Lincoln with visits to Lincoln High, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast, Rhule made two in-home visits to pair of Nebraska’s 2023 commits. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield began the day in Piece to see tight end Ben Brahmer, the Huskers’ longest-standing 2023 commit.
Ruhle Your Reactions
If the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhusker football taught us anything, it was to be cautious. Last week, Nebraska hired its 31st Head Coach in Matt Ruhle. And my advice would be to heed the lessons of the past. Be cautious. Not cautiously optimistic. Just cautious…about the new assistant coach hires, about the transfer portal and high school recruiting, about the spring football season and the spring football game, and about any articles indicating anything about the team, especially if its overly positive.
Memorial Stadium’s scanned ticket totals hit new lows late in season
LINCOLN — While Memorial Stadium’s sellout streak remains alive for another year, the strain of Nebraska football’s six consecutive losing seasons took a significant toll on gate attendance during the 2022 season. For the first time since the World-Herald started requesting the numbers, the scanned ticket total...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
