If the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhusker football taught us anything, it was to be cautious. Last week, Nebraska hired its 31st Head Coach in Matt Ruhle. And my advice would be to heed the lessons of the past. Be cautious. Not cautiously optimistic. Just cautious…about the new assistant coach hires, about the transfer portal and high school recruiting, about the spring football season and the spring football game, and about any articles indicating anything about the team, especially if its overly positive.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO