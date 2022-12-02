ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC30 Fresno

Despite 'huge loss,' Garoppolo-less 49ers happy with current group

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After the San Francisco 49ers again lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending injury Sunday, they spent the ensuing 24 hours sifting through both the short- and long-term implications of his loss. On Monday afternoon, that meant doing everything from determining whether to pursue released quarterback...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

NFL Week 13: Joe Burrow, Jason Kelce and more pregame fashion

The first NFL Sunday of December is upon us. While some players transitioned seamlessly from fall fits to winter chic ensembles in Week 13, others made bolder choices. Namely,Jason Kelce. ThePhiladelphia Eaglescenter made good on a Twitter promise to rock an eye-catching look resembling Doug Whitmore from the Adam Sandler movie "50 First Dates." In another movie nod, theNew York Jetswent full "Mighty Ducks" with matching jerseys.
WASHINGTON STATE
ABC30 Fresno

What's next for Baker Mayfield after being released by Panthers?

When the the Carolina Panthers agreed in July to send a conditional 2024 draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for quarterbackBaker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, they were hoping to resurrect his career. The renaissance didn't happen, and it wasn't even close. Mayfield went...
ABC30 Fresno

Raiders' Davante Adams hauls in 45-yard flea-flicker for his second touchdown

LAS VEGAS -- A flea-flicker worked to perfection for the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter as Derek Carr hit Davante Adams for a 45-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargersto increase their lead to 24-13. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs initially took the handoff from Carr out of the shotgun but, before hitting the line of scrimmage, turned around and pitched the ball back to Carr. With Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox bearing down on him, Carr unleashed the deep ball to Adams, who ran by a falling Bryce Callahan and caught the ball at the 7-yard line before waltzing into the end zone.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
ABC30 Fresno

Facing fourth-and-12, Chargers' Justin Herbert connects with Keenan Allen on 35-yard TD

LAS VEGAS -- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen had enough of the trash talk. On fourth-and-12 from the Las Vegas Raiders' 35-yard line, Allen broke free as quarterback Justin Herbert bought time to deliver a 35-yard touchdown strike to give the Bolts life against the division-rival Raiders, who lead 27-20 with 8:44 remaining. Allen went to the sideline and appeared animated talking toward the Raiders' defense as he gestured his hand to silence any talk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC30 Fresno

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken foot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- By the time the San Francisco 49ers left the locker room for the start of the second half against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the bad news already had circulated. For the second time this season, the Niners had lost their starting quarterback to a season-ending...
ABC30 Fresno

Tua Tagovailoa using deep ball to keep Dolphins in striking distance

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Miami Dolphins have kept themselves afloat on the strength of the big play during Sunday's game against theSan Francisco 49ers, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completing touchdown passes of 45 and 75 yards. With Miami trailing 23-10 early in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa found a streaking...
SANTA CLARA, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Free agent slugger Aaron Judge named Time's Athlete of the Year

While the baseball world and nervous New York Yankees fans await Aaron Judge's free agency decision between the Yankees and San Francisco Giants, the 2022 AL MVP seems to be having an enjoyable few days. Before he signs a free agent contract worth $300 million or more, Judge was in...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC30 Fresno

Fan matches Draymond Green fine with $25,003 to teams' foundations

SAN FRANCISCO -- The fan who exchanged words with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in Dallas -- resulting in Green being fined $25,000 -- has donated $12,500 to the Dubs Community Foundation and $12,503 to the Mavs Foundation. A few days following the incident, which occurred with 11:20 remaining...
DALLAS, TX

