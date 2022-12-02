Read full article on original website
Despite 'huge loss,' Garoppolo-less 49ers happy with current group
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After the San Francisco 49ers again lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending injury Sunday, they spent the ensuing 24 hours sifting through both the short- and long-term implications of his loss. On Monday afternoon, that meant doing everything from determining whether to pursue released quarterback...
NFL Week 13: Joe Burrow, Jason Kelce and more pregame fashion
The first NFL Sunday of December is upon us. While some players transitioned seamlessly from fall fits to winter chic ensembles in Week 13, others made bolder choices. Namely,Jason Kelce. ThePhiladelphia Eaglescenter made good on a Twitter promise to rock an eye-catching look resembling Doug Whitmore from the Adam Sandler movie "50 First Dates." In another movie nod, theNew York Jetswent full "Mighty Ducks" with matching jerseys.
What's next for Baker Mayfield after being released by Panthers?
When the the Carolina Panthers agreed in July to send a conditional 2024 draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for quarterbackBaker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, they were hoping to resurrect his career. The renaissance didn't happen, and it wasn't even close. Mayfield went...
Raiders' Davante Adams hauls in 45-yard flea-flicker for his second touchdown
LAS VEGAS -- A flea-flicker worked to perfection for the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter as Derek Carr hit Davante Adams for a 45-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargersto increase their lead to 24-13. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs initially took the handoff from Carr out of the shotgun but, before hitting the line of scrimmage, turned around and pitched the ball back to Carr. With Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox bearing down on him, Carr unleashed the deep ball to Adams, who ran by a falling Bryce Callahan and caught the ball at the 7-yard line before waltzing into the end zone.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Facing fourth-and-12, Chargers' Justin Herbert connects with Keenan Allen on 35-yard TD
LAS VEGAS -- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen had enough of the trash talk. On fourth-and-12 from the Las Vegas Raiders' 35-yard line, Allen broke free as quarterback Justin Herbert bought time to deliver a 35-yard touchdown strike to give the Bolts life against the division-rival Raiders, who lead 27-20 with 8:44 remaining. Allen went to the sideline and appeared animated talking toward the Raiders' defense as he gestured his hand to silence any talk.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken foot
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- By the time the San Francisco 49ers left the locker room for the start of the second half against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the bad news already had circulated. For the second time this season, the Niners had lost their starting quarterback to a season-ending...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Tua Tagovailoa using deep ball to keep Dolphins in striking distance
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Miami Dolphins have kept themselves afloat on the strength of the big play during Sunday's game against theSan Francisco 49ers, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completing touchdown passes of 45 and 75 yards. With Miami trailing 23-10 early in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa found a streaking...
Free agent slugger Aaron Judge named Time's Athlete of the Year
While the baseball world and nervous New York Yankees fans await Aaron Judge's free agency decision between the Yankees and San Francisco Giants, the 2022 AL MVP seems to be having an enjoyable few days. Before he signs a free agent contract worth $300 million or more, Judge was in...
Fan matches Draymond Green fine with $25,003 to teams' foundations
SAN FRANCISCO -- The fan who exchanged words with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in Dallas -- resulting in Green being fined $25,000 -- has donated $12,500 to the Dubs Community Foundation and $12,503 to the Mavs Foundation. A few days following the incident, which occurred with 11:20 remaining...
