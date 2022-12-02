LAS VEGAS -- A flea-flicker worked to perfection for the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter as Derek Carr hit Davante Adams for a 45-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargersto increase their lead to 24-13. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs initially took the handoff from Carr out of the shotgun but, before hitting the line of scrimmage, turned around and pitched the ball back to Carr. With Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox bearing down on him, Carr unleashed the deep ball to Adams, who ran by a falling Bryce Callahan and caught the ball at the 7-yard line before waltzing into the end zone.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO