ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state’s attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional. The retiring state lawmaker behind the proposal said Monday that he’s not...
PRINSBURG, MN
WSLS

Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park

SALT LAKE CITY – Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther Nakajjigo.
UTAH STATE
WSLS

Longtime Arizona GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe dies at 80

PHOENIX – Jim Kolbe, a Republican congressman who represented a heavily Democratic region of Arizona for more than two decades and was a proponent of gay rights, has died. He was 80. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement that Kolbe died Saturday. Ducey ordered flags lowered until...
ARIZONA STATE
WSLS

Virginia extends SNAP emergency benefits through December

Emergency benefits for Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue through December, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services. Officials say the increased benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on Friday, Dec. 16. The amount you receive is based on your household size. In the chart below,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Local soldiers reunited with puppies saved in Kenya

ROANOKE, Va. – They say dogs are a man’s best friend, and some of our bravest men got reunited with their four-legged friends. Chase Griffith, David Pettit, Jaden Naulty, Thomas Johnson, and Andrew Edgar all are serving in the Virginia National Guard. This spring while deployed in Kenya, the group came across a couple of dogs that ended up having puppies.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Work on your golf techniques all winter long with this SLX MicroSim for $130

When reviewing a list of the top 20 things that Michigan is known for, golf appears nowhere in sight, but did you know that Sage Run, located roughly 20 miles west of Escanaba, was named one of the country’s best new public courses by Golf Digest in 2019? In fact, it’s been recently shared that north of the Mackinac Bridge golfers can experience a whole paradise of courses.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy