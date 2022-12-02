ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Ford: Work is on schedule for Kentucky EV battery plants

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) -The BlueOval SK Battery Park is a key component of Ford’s plan to increase the production of electric vehicles in the state of Kentucky. $5.8 billion dollars has been invested to produce advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles through a joint venture with ford and SK On.
REAL ID deadline extended by another 2 years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The deadline to obtain a REAL ID has been extended again, this time until 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Monday. The new date is set for May 7, 2025, replacing the previous date of May 3, 2023. Once the new date comes,...
Family of boy found drowned in Ohio River suing children’s home

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old boy found drowned in the Ohio River is suing a Kentucky children’s home and state officials for negligence. Ian Sousis walked away from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky on June 4. His body was found a few hours later. The lawsuit says the child, who was autistic, had walked away from the home before. The suit was filed in November by the boy’s grandparents.
