WTVQ
Ford: Work is on schedule for Kentucky EV battery plants
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) -The BlueOval SK Battery Park is a key component of Ford’s plan to increase the production of electric vehicles in the state of Kentucky. $5.8 billion dollars has been invested to produce advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles through a joint venture with ford and SK On.
WTVQ
Beshear officially files candidacy papers to run for 2nd term as governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear has officially filed to run for a second term as governor of Kentucky. Beshear signed the documents Monday at the Secretary of State’s Office. He was joined by his family and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. So far, the only candidate who...
WTVQ
REAL ID deadline extended by another 2 years
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The deadline to obtain a REAL ID has been extended again, this time until 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Monday. The new date is set for May 7, 2025, replacing the previous date of May 3, 2023. Once the new date comes,...
WTVQ
Family of boy found drowned in Ohio River suing children’s home
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old boy found drowned in the Ohio River is suing a Kentucky children’s home and state officials for negligence. Ian Sousis walked away from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky on June 4. His body was found a few hours later. The lawsuit says the child, who was autistic, had walked away from the home before. The suit was filed in November by the boy’s grandparents.
WTVQ
More than 2,000 holiday goody bags going to central Kentucky kids in need
Volunteers are spending the day packing up holiday cheer for central Kentucky kids in need. The seventh United Way of the Bluegrass’ Sweet Dreams project provides kids with holiday goody bags before they leave school for their holiday break. Organizers say they pack more than 2,000 bags which will...
