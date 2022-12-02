COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old boy found drowned in the Ohio River is suing a Kentucky children’s home and state officials for negligence. Ian Sousis walked away from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky on June 4. His body was found a few hours later. The lawsuit says the child, who was autistic, had walked away from the home before. The suit was filed in November by the boy’s grandparents.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO