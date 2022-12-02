Read full article on original website
DMR Window Cleaning & Pressure Washing Takes First Place In Holiday Lights Parade
DMR Window Cleaning & Pressure Washing took first place in the WinterFest Holiday Lights Parade Saturday evening. Photo courtesy Los Alamos MainStreet. Second place in the Holiday Lights Parade went to New Beginnings Fellowship. Photo Courtesy Los Alamos MainStreet. Third place went to Los Alamos Medical Center. Photo Courtesy Los...
RE/MAX First To Collect Donations For LA Cares From Dec. 1-22
RE/MAX First has announced a holiday partnership with local nonprofit organization LA Cares. The real estate brokerage will serve as a collection site for donations of canned and non-perishable foods, which LA Cares will then distribute to Los Alamos residents experiencing food insecurity. For every item collected, RE/MAX First will donate $1 to LA Cares, up to $1,000.
Teen Center To Host De-Stress Activities During LAPS Finals Week
The Los Alamos Teen Center is hosting de-stress activities for all high school age teens for finals week beginning Monday, Dec. 12. You do not need to be a Teen Center member to participate, just someone who is eligible to be a member. Monday 12/12. 3:00-5:00pm Nacho Usual Monday –...
LA Cares Thanks Our Generous Community
LA Cares would like to thank the residents of Los Alamos County for a successful food drive on Nov. 19. We collected over 7,000 pounds of canned goods and non-perishables!!. A special mention to the postal workers (especially Joey Rocco and Tim Pacheco) and Boy Scouts who helped make this possible. The LA Cares Board of Directors worked all day on that Saturday, picking up food, sorting and storing the donations: Greg McIntosh, Kelsey Thwaits, Diane and Evan Noveroske, Barbara Evans, Alahna Weller, Beth Riker, Janice Carroll, Valarie Prestwood, and Lyn Haval. Becky Chamberlain, with the Boy Scouts, organized volunteers and routes to pick up food in the various neighborhoods around town in order to ease the workload of the mail carriers. Doug Partin, pastor of the Christian Church, made the church hall available for sorting food. Other community members also helped with sorting and collecting food. Thank you, all!
Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl remodel and ready for winter season
Whether you’re looking for fun with a few friends, or the entire company this holiday season, Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl is the place to be. They offer a full-service bar, restaurant, arcade and of course, state-of-the-art bowling. They are the best locally-owned destination for fun. Guests can now enjoy...
Patio in Old Town turns blue in support of law enforcement
"I thought this would be a good way to honor everybody in police enforcement," said Michelle Lameres, owner of Blackbird Coffee House.
My Favorite Airbnb: An Adobe Casita in the Heart of Santa Fe
All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $206 at Airbnb (starting price) I'll admit it. As much as I praise the unbeaten path and genuinely prefer to travel that way,...
VIDEO-RR Winterfest: a freeze, a parade and a Nightmare Before Christmas
The Cleveland High School Storm Regiment was led by Jack Skellington while performing the Storm Fight Song in the Christmas Parade (Michaela Helean) Rio Rancho’s Winterfest happened on a cold night, but it was a magical night nonetheless. “Thank you to everyone who came out. Special thanks to all...
County Biennial Community Survey Mailed To Randomly Selected Households Today
Biennial county survey launches Monday. Photo Courtesy LAC. Los Alamos County, in partnership with its contractor National Research Center, kicks-off its biennial Community Survey. More than 2,500 postcards were dropped in the mail on Monday, Dec. 5, to randomly selected households throughout Los Alamos and White Rock. Recipients are invited to partake in this survey online, or if preferred, wait for a paper copy to follow. The survey aims to provide a comprehensive picture of citizen perspectives on community livability.
Photographer Terrance Haanen’s Work Featured At Saturday’s Winter Arts & Crafts Fair At Los Alamos Middle School
One of the first photos by Terrance Haanen featured in the Los Alamos Reporter was this one of St. Peter’s Dome as seen from Los Alamos Mesa at dusk. Photo by Terrance Haanen. Photographer Terrance Haanen. Courtesy photo. BY MAIRE O’NEILL. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Photographer Terrance Haanen’s father had a...
Los Alamos County Selected As American World War II Heritage City By National Park Service.
The National Park Service announced Monday the designation of 18 new communities across the United States, including Los Alamos County, as American World War II Heritage Cities. These new additions follow the inaugural designation of Wilmington, North Carolina in September 2020. The American World War II Heritage Cities Program honors the contributions of...
Senior celebrates special birthday at ABQ Twinkle Light Parade
"That would be the key. Stay active. He never sits down for more than 10 minutes. That's the secret to living to be 100 is keep on moving," said his daughter Lara Keys.
Thousands donated to New Mexico student clothing bank; kids go on shopping trip
Locker 505 serves kids in the metro area including Sandoval, Valencia, and Torrance counties.
Obituary: Joyce A. Eyster Mar. 13, 1921 – Nov. 30, 2022
Joyce A. Eyster of Los Alamos, New Mexico, passed away peacefully in her apartment at Aspen Ridge Lodge on November 30, 2022. Joyce was 101 years old, born March 13, 1921, to Robert and Esther Krenz in their farm house in rural Minnesota near the small towns of Tintah and Wheaton. She grew up on the farm with her parents and brother, James Krenz, surrounded by a large extended family. She learned to value hard work, optimistic faith in God, and the importance of being an active member of her community. She married Eugene Eyster, also from Wheaton, on January 6, 1942, a bitterly cold day but the beginning of a long and happy life together. Eugene passed away February 17, 2013, after 71 years of marriage.
Crews Replacing Sidewalk At Canyon Road And 39th Street
Los Alamos County electric crews are replacing a failed underground power line at Canyon Road and 39th Street. beginning Monday, Dec. 5. The sidewalk and shoulder on the east corner of the intersection will be closed. Schedule: 8am-3pm, M-F, through Dec. 16. No power outage will be required. Courtesy LAC.
Crowd gathers for annual Special Olympics New Mexico fundraising event
There were crafts and a raffle at the event.
Santa Fe Moving To Ban Firearms At City-Owned Properties Where Children Gather
Santa Fe is considering an ordinance to expand the number of places where firearms are banned. Legislation has been introduced to the Governing Body that would include the Santa Fe Convention Center and parking garage, the Municipal Recreation Complex Soccer Fields, the downtown, LaFarge and Southside Libraries, The Genoveva Chavez Community Center, and facilities where the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Board holds its meetings.
‘They’re just not tackling it enough’: Albuquerque neighborhood upset about growing homeless camp
'They're just not tackling it enough': Albuquerque neighborhood upset about growing homeless camp. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/theyre-just-not-tackling-it-enough-albuquerque-neighborhood-upset-about-growing-homeless-camp/.
Fog Lifting Monday Morning In Nambe
Fog lifting Monday morning over Nambe. See more of Terrance Haanen’s work on Facebook at Terrance Haanen Images. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@TerranceHaanenImages.
Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent on proposed calendar change
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With a significant change proposed to next years Albuquerque Public Schools calendar, Superintendent Scott Elder is sharing the process of creating school calendars. One of the proposed changes would move fall break to Monday, October 9th and Tuesday, October 10th. For years fall break fell on the Thursday and Friday of Balloon […]
