LA Cares would like to thank the residents of Los Alamos County for a successful food drive on Nov. 19. We collected over 7,000 pounds of canned goods and non-perishables!!. A special mention to the postal workers (especially Joey Rocco and Tim Pacheco) and Boy Scouts who helped make this possible. The LA Cares Board of Directors worked all day on that Saturday, picking up food, sorting and storing the donations: Greg McIntosh, Kelsey Thwaits, Diane and Evan Noveroske, Barbara Evans, Alahna Weller, Beth Riker, Janice Carroll, Valarie Prestwood, and Lyn Haval. Becky Chamberlain, with the Boy Scouts, organized volunteers and routes to pick up food in the various neighborhoods around town in order to ease the workload of the mail carriers. Doug Partin, pastor of the Christian Church, made the church hall available for sorting food. Other community members also helped with sorting and collecting food. Thank you, all!

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 15 HOURS AGO