ABC30 Fresno
Anthony Davis drops 55 points, grabs 17 rebounds in Lakers' win
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- As the ball fell through the hoop late in the fourth quarter on Sunday -- Anthony Davis' 20th made field goal, accounting for his 49th and 50th points of the night -- the Capital One Arena crowd let the visiting Los Angeles Lakers big man hear their appreciation.
ABC30 Fresno
Fan matches Draymond Green fine with $25,003 to teams' foundations
SAN FRANCISCO -- The fan who exchanged words with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in Dallas -- resulting in Green being fined $25,000 -- has donated $12,500 to the Dubs Community Foundation and $12,503 to the Mavs Foundation. A few days following the incident, which occurred with 11:20 remaining...
ABC30 Fresno
Leonard returns, hits game-winner as Clippers beat Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- - Kawhi Leonard couldn't have drawn up a better return. The five-time All-Star had 16 points, including an 18-foot jumper with 1.4 seconds to lift the Los Angeles Clippers to a 119-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in his return from a right ankle sprain.
ABC30 Fresno
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George enjoy winning return for Clippers
InKawhi Leonard's return from a sprained ankle, the LA Clippers went tothe two-time Finals MVP with the game on the line -- and he obliged, drilling a step-back midrange jumper with 1.4 seconds remaining to beat the Charlotte Hornetson Monday night. Also making his return from injury was Paul George...
ABC30 Fresno
What's behind the NBA's new focus on traveling, and how players and teams are adjusting
NEW YORK -- Before the New York Knicks hosted the Dallas Maverickson Saturday afternoon, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about the NBA's emphasis on enforcing traveling this season. "I'm all for it," Thibodeau said. Over the ensuing 36 hours, the Knicks were hit with six violations in a blowout...
ABC30 Fresno
Kaplan: Jason Robertson's superstar rise, trade targets and other rumblings around NHL
Welcome to December in the NHL, where parity reigns more than ever and no lead is safe. And while I've heard plenty of theories on why -- defense taking a backseat, special teams mattering more, a rash of injuries, the rebuilding teams improving faster than expected -- do we really care to figure out why? It's been a thrilling season on the ice, and the game arguably has never been in a better place.
