Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer to represent Huskers in Reese's Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Woman tells police Joseph 'pushed me on couch, strangled me'
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse...
Ricketts now says he’ll be applicant for vacant U.S. Senate seat
LINCOLN — After playing coy for more than two months, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday he will apply for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Ben Sasse. “For me, it came down to a single question: How can I best serve the people of Nebraska and advance our conservative values?” Ricketts said in a statement.
Catch these Game and Parks education events in December
LINCOLN, Neb.-Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators have scheduled interesting and engaging events for the curious in December. Here are some opportunities:. Little Saplings early childhood program presents Winter Woodpeckers. Adults looking to explore the outdoors with their young children are invited to Little Saplings, a monthly early childhood nature...
Sheriff IDs 31-year-old man who drowned in Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY—Authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas lake have identified the victim as 31-year-old Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Virginia. On Friday, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a watercraft occupied by a man that had capsized at the Centralia Lake, according to a media release.
Search continues for Kan. man in woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
Omaha man sentenced for leaving noose on co-worker's equipment
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Bruce A. Quinn, 66, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced today for Interference with Federally Protected Activities, a civil rights violation. United States District Court Magistrate Judge Susan M. Bazis sentenced Quinn to four months’ imprisonment and one year of supervised release. Quinn previously pleaded guilty to this charge on September 7, 2022.
Warrant issued for man accused of kidnapping Nebraska woman
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
