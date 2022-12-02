ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Catch these Game and Parks education events in December

LINCOLN, Neb.-Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators have scheduled interesting and engaging events for the curious in December. Here are some opportunities:. Little Saplings early childhood program presents Winter Woodpeckers. Adults looking to explore the outdoors with their young children are invited to Little Saplings, a monthly early childhood nature...
LINCOLN, NE
Sheriff IDs 31-year-old man who drowned in Kansas lake

NEMAHA COUNTY—Authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas lake have identified the victim as 31-year-old Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Virginia. On Friday, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a watercraft occupied by a man that had capsized at the Centralia Lake, according to a media release.
STRASBURG, VA
Search continues for Kan. man in woman's disappearance

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
TOPEKA, KS
Omaha man sentenced for leaving noose on co-worker's equipment

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Bruce A. Quinn, 66, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced today for Interference with Federally Protected Activities, a civil rights violation. United States District Court Magistrate Judge Susan M. Bazis sentenced Quinn to four months’ imprisonment and one year of supervised release. Quinn previously pleaded guilty to this charge on September 7, 2022.
OMAHA, NE
Warrant issued for man accused of kidnapping Nebraska woman

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
TOPEKA, KS
North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

