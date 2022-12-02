Read full article on original website
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
You can get a free jar of joints for donating winter coats for kids
The ‘Jackets for Joints’ campaign by Puff Cannabis starts Monday
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan
Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
Holt actor using platform to foster positive change
HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Aqeel T. Ash-Shakoor from Holt has made an appearance on shows like “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Chicago Med”, among many others. It all started when Ash-Shakoor was younger and promised his sister he would make it on TV. “I remember making this affirmation about like 8 or 9 […]
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
Haslett family gives van away, starts a scholarship in their son's name
This is the story of how a Michigan family turned a tragedy into a purpose by creating a legacy that is going to help a lot of families.
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
100 gallons of fuel spill on M-43 near Kalamazoo
Around 100 gallons of fuel spilled near Kalamazoo on Sunday.
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
Michigan cannabis company aims to stay afloat
Lume is one of the biggest cannabis companies in Michigan and is facing collapsing marijuana prices. However, the company says its key to staying afloat is its outdoor farm. Outdoor farming is cheaper compared with the cost of growing cannabis plants indoors. But there's still a challenge — Michigan's unpredictable weather, which can make growing cannabis difficult, and the outdoor harvest only happens annually in October — or "Croptober" as it's known in the industry.
Buying liquor for the holidays? Here’s the cheapest price for all 10,200 varieties in Michigan
If you have a spare $30,000 to drop on liquor, you could buy a fifth of 1967 Glenlivet 50-year-old Winchester Collection scotch or a fifth of Highland Park 50-year-old scotch – the two most expensive bottles of liquor sold in Michigan. Or you could buy approximately 63,829 shooters of...
Have You Seen “Lucky”? MSP Need Help Finding This Michigan Man
The Michigan State Police are asking the public for help to find a missing man who sufferers from a traumatic brain injury. The Mayo Clinic says a traumatic brain injury can have wide-ranging physical and psychological effects. Some signs or symptoms may appear immediately after the traumatic event, while others may appear days or weeks later.
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
Michigan’s State Drink Sucks
I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
WWMTCw
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?
Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan
When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
iheart.com
Non-custodial mom to be sent back to Michigan after daughter found in Texas
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The girl who police say was kidnapped by her non-custodial mother during a supervised visit in Alpine Township on Tuesday has been found safe in San Angelo, Texas. The 4-year-old's mother, 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Bavin, was arrested. Armstrong-Bavin will be extradited back to Michigan.
Fox17
Eureka Elementary student threatens to shoot classmates, leads some parents to keep kids home
ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Some parents of a local elementary school are keeping their kids out of the classroom until they see some change. FOX 47 News met up with some of those parents to find out why they're taking action. A reported playground conversation between students at Eureka...
Solon Twp. house total loss after fire
A Solon Township family lost their home in an early Monday morning fire.
WILX-TV
Minimum wage set to increase in Michigan by 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s minimum wage rate is expected to be raised by the beginning of 2023. As of 2022, the state’s minimum wage rate was set at $9.87. Officials said that the wage will be raised n Jan. 1 2023 to $10.10 per hour. The wage increase was set by Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act which took action in 2018 and set an annual schedule of increases.
