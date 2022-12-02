ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada Township, MI

winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan

Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
WLNS

Holt actor using platform to foster positive change

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Aqeel T. Ash-Shakoor from Holt has made an appearance on shows like “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Chicago Med”, among many others. It all started when Ash-Shakoor was younger and promised his sister he would make it on TV. “I remember making this affirmation about like 8 or 9 […]
HOLT, MI
97.9 WGRD

Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room

We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan cannabis company aims to stay afloat

Lume is one of the biggest cannabis companies in Michigan and is facing collapsing marijuana prices. However, the company says its key to staying afloat is its outdoor farm. Outdoor farming is cheaper compared with the cost of growing cannabis plants indoors. But there's still a challenge — Michigan's unpredictable weather, which can make growing cannabis difficult, and the outdoor harvest only happens annually in October — or "Croptober" as it's known in the industry.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Have You Seen “Lucky”? MSP Need Help Finding This Michigan Man

The Michigan State Police are asking the public for help to find a missing man who sufferers from a traumatic brain injury. The Mayo Clinic says a traumatic brain injury can have wide-ranging physical and psychological effects. Some signs or symptoms may appear immediately after the traumatic event, while others may appear days or weeks later.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s State Drink Sucks

I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?

Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan

When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Minimum wage set to increase in Michigan by 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s minimum wage rate is expected to be raised by the beginning of 2023. As of 2022, the state’s minimum wage rate was set at $9.87. Officials said that the wage will be raised n Jan. 1 2023 to $10.10 per hour. The wage increase was set by Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act which took action in 2018 and set an annual schedule of increases.
MICHIGAN STATE

