ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
The Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

The stock market has been shaky all year, worrying many investors. However, history gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Warren Buffett's strategy can help maximize your earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks On Earth

Coca-Cola’s beverage brand portfolio is unmatched and could benefit from global population growth. The demand for electric vehicles should explode in the years ahead, and Albemarle could be a major beneficiary. Both stocks appear to be reasonably valued at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

Wayfair's sales have been on the decline, but with better prior-year comparisons and a cost-cutting program, this stock could explode in 2023. Smith & Wesson Brands trades at a single-digit price-to-earnings ratio and pays a dividend yield over 3%. Short-term headwinds from 2022 should fade next year, setting Nike up...
Motley Fool

3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond

Eli Lilly's strong lineup and pipeline should allow it to remain atop its industry for a long time. Visa benefits from a competitive advantage and a leadership position in a growing market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
NASDAQ

D Added as Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock With 4.42% Yield

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, D shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent D share price of $60.37 represents a price-to-book ratio of 1.9 and an annual dividend yield of 4.42% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.8% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.8. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Dominion Energy Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Microsoft and Nvidia have seen triple-digit stock growth in the last five years despite dips in 2022. Microsoft's superpower is the diversity in its business, which has boosted revenue in a year fraught with declines in consumer spending. Meanwhile, Nvidia's quickly growing data center business has excellent long-term prospects. You’re...
Motley Fool

If We're at the Beginning of a Recession, Should You Wait to Invest?

The quick answer? Not necessarily. Some people may be hesitant to invest right now because they think stock values will drop even more. While that could happen, it doesn't necessarily mean you should hold off on buying stocks. For many months now, financial experts have been sounding a warning about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy