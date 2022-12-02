ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AlexCap

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Experts say Chula Vista's new privacy policy falls short

Experts who’ve reviewed Chula Vista’s new privacy policy said it does not adequately protect personal data from police surveillance and contains loopholes that allow the information to be sold. Chula Vista has been called one of the most surveilled cities in the nation. The Chula Vista City Council...
CHULA VISTA, CA
californiaglobe.com

Newsom’s Homeless Policies Require Radical Revision

California’s Homeless Industrial Complex was delivered a minor jolt last month, when Governor Gavin Newsom “issued a blanket rejection of local California governments’ plans to curb homelessness, putting on hold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid.”. The panic was short-lived, however, when in a November 18...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

City's towing policy in spotlight after story goes viral

San Diego officials are considering changing the city's policy on towing vehicles. Currently, the city's policy is to enforce vehicle code violations, like outstanding parking tickets and expired registrations, equally, whether people are living in those vehicles or not. But, if a family car also doubles as a home, it...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

GOLDEN DOOR ACQUIRES 1,988-ACRE NEWLAND SIERRA SITE IN MERRIAM MOUNTAINS AS PRESERVE, ENDS BATTLE OVER HOUSING PROPOSAL

December 4, 2022 (San Marcos) – The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development is over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

LGBTQ activist honored in San Diego

He is the honorary mayor of Hillcrest, and a champion of social justice for the Latino and gay community, and just about any other marginalized group he feels needs representation and respect. Nicole Murray Ramirez was recognized by the City of San Diego last Saturday Dec. 3, with a portion...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Mayor signals action on fentanyl crisis

This week, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria signed an executive order responding to the fentanyl crisis in San Diego. It directs the San Diego police department to focus more of its efforts on disrupting sales of the drug. Later, Santa takes on a group of mercenaries who hold a family captive on Christmas Eve in the new R-rated action comedy film Violent Night. David Harbour plays the put upon St. Nick who serves up a different kind of holiday cheer. And finally, For our weekend arts preview, we have the Broadway production of "To Kill a Mockingbird," a young violin sensation returns to his hometown and some visual art.
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Asking $13 Million, This Prime Compound in Rancho Santa Fe California Set in A Serene Setting with Total Privacy

5956 San Elijo Avenue Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 5956 San Elijo Avenue, Rancho Santa Fe, California is a custom estate compound spreading out over 5.69 fully covenant view acres, setting in a serene setting with total privacy, just 2 minutes to Golf and the Club and Village plus Rowe School. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 12,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5956 San Elijo Avenue, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 858-756-2266) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy