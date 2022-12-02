Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Loses 2nd Child In Thanksgiving Cold CaseStill UnsolvedSan Diego, CA
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Man Falls 200 Ft to His Death at El Cajon Mountain Lakeside in CaliforniaJessey AnthonyEl Cajon, CA
This Stunning Destination Should Be Your Next Girls Trip GetawayMelissa FrostSan Diego, CA
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California restaurants gather 1 million signatures to challenge new fast-food labor law
A restaurant business coalition announced on Monday that it has gathered enough signatures to challenge a new California law that would create a state-backed labor council to set pay and working conditions for the fast-food industry. Save Local Restaurants, a coalition opposing the law, said it filed more than 1...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County is among others statewide to begin CARE Court implementation
Elected officials in San Diego County, alongside state leaders, welcomed the first cohort of counties who will launch the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Act to provide mental health and substance use disorder services to the most vulnerable. The legislation, authored by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) and Senator...
DRIED UP: In California, desalination offers only partial solution to growing drought
The technology to transform that unlimited sea supply into potable drinking water has existed for decades, through a process called desalination. Yet while two new desalination plants have received approvals in the past couple months, California’s coast isn’t exactly teeming with such facilities.
‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism
Where is My Land aims to help Black families regain property, sometimes decades after a government takes it. Though hundreds seek this help, founder Kavon Ward says her group focuses on a few cases at a time.
These Imperial Valley Farmers Want to Pay More for Their Colorado River Water
Alex Jack says he’s not charged enough for the water he uses at his Imperial Valley farm. Because the Colorado River water shared by him and his neighboring farmers who make up the vast agricultural economy in the middle of the desert is so cheap, he says, farmers have little incentive to conserve.
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
KPBS
Experts say Chula Vista's new privacy policy falls short
Experts who’ve reviewed Chula Vista’s new privacy policy said it does not adequately protect personal data from police surveillance and contains loopholes that allow the information to be sold. Chula Vista has been called one of the most surveilled cities in the nation. The Chula Vista City Council...
Proposed project could bring thousands of diesel trucks to Barrio Logan, locals not happy
SAN DIEGO — Mitsubishi Cement Corp. has reintroduced a decade-long proposal to build a warehouse in Barrio Logan during a public meeting with the Port of Commissions of San Diego. Commissioners overseeing the port put the project on hold two years ago after concerns about environmental health issues, but...
californiaglobe.com
Newsom’s Homeless Policies Require Radical Revision
California’s Homeless Industrial Complex was delivered a minor jolt last month, when Governor Gavin Newsom “issued a blanket rejection of local California governments’ plans to curb homelessness, putting on hold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid.”. The panic was short-lived, however, when in a November 18...
KPBS
City's towing policy in spotlight after story goes viral
San Diego officials are considering changing the city's policy on towing vehicles. Currently, the city's policy is to enforce vehicle code violations, like outstanding parking tickets and expired registrations, equally, whether people are living in those vehicles or not. But, if a family car also doubles as a home, it...
eastcountymagazine.org
GOLDEN DOOR ACQUIRES 1,988-ACRE NEWLAND SIERRA SITE IN MERRIAM MOUNTAINS AS PRESERVE, ENDS BATTLE OVER HOUSING PROPOSAL
December 4, 2022 (San Marcos) – The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development is over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
KPBS
LGBTQ activist honored in San Diego
He is the honorary mayor of Hillcrest, and a champion of social justice for the Latino and gay community, and just about any other marginalized group he feels needs representation and respect. Nicole Murray Ramirez was recognized by the City of San Diego last Saturday Dec. 3, with a portion...
goldrushcam.com
Arizona Woman Sentenced for Participating in Nationwide Grandparent Scam, Involving at Least 10 Elderly Victims in San Diego County
December 5, 2022 - SAN DIEGO – An Arizona woman was sentenced in federal court on Friday to 12 months and 1 day in prison for participating in a large-scale “grandparent. scam” racketeering conspiracy. According to court documents, Lyda Harris, 75, of Laveen, Arizona, participated in a...
Californians reluctant to cash in their inflation-relief debit cards: Here's why
"Who made the decision from our government in Sacramento? They couldn't find a decent bank in California?" asked one frustrated Californian who refused to activate his Middle Class Tax Refund debit card and instead requested a check.
KPBS
Mayor signals action on fentanyl crisis
This week, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria signed an executive order responding to the fentanyl crisis in San Diego. It directs the San Diego police department to focus more of its efforts on disrupting sales of the drug. Later, Santa takes on a group of mercenaries who hold a family captive on Christmas Eve in the new R-rated action comedy film Violent Night. David Harbour plays the put upon St. Nick who serves up a different kind of holiday cheer. And finally, For our weekend arts preview, we have the Broadway production of "To Kill a Mockingbird," a young violin sensation returns to his hometown and some visual art.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Spreads Around another $240 Million of Billion$ Allocated to Clean Up Homeless Encampments
Gov. Gavin Newsom just announced Thursday afternoon another $240 million is available from the Encampment Resolution Fund grant program – part of the $700 million two-year program – to close down homeless encampments and get people into housing and shelter. But a quick look at the ERF program...
travelnoire.com
San Diego Man Suing American Airlines After Allegedly Banned For Seat Adjusments
A few years prior, one flier was banned from American Airlines for good after allegedly reclining his seat. The only thing is, he had no idea about it until this year. In February 2022, the man tried to make a reservation with American Airlines and found that he was banned.
Top 11 Places To Visit In California During Winter (Don’t Miss Out)
California is a stunning state with a wide range of landscapes and activities to offer. Cities, breathtaking vineyards, steep mountains, sweeping coasts, and deserts so vast you’ll wonder how everything can fit into one place are only a few of the fascinating attractions.
California Climber Falls 200 Feet to Their Death From El Cajon Mountain
On Sunday (December 4), a climber eagerly set out for El Cajon Mountain, a popular destination for California outdoorsmen in search of a challenge. A massive block of granite towering above the town of El Cajon, the mountain features more than 200 different climbing routes as well as one of the most challenging hikes in San Diego County.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $13 Million, This Prime Compound in Rancho Santa Fe California Set in A Serene Setting with Total Privacy
5956 San Elijo Avenue Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 5956 San Elijo Avenue, Rancho Santa Fe, California is a custom estate compound spreading out over 5.69 fully covenant view acres, setting in a serene setting with total privacy, just 2 minutes to Golf and the Club and Village plus Rowe School. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 12,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5956 San Elijo Avenue, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 858-756-2266) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
Comments / 0