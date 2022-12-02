This week, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria signed an executive order responding to the fentanyl crisis in San Diego. It directs the San Diego police department to focus more of its efforts on disrupting sales of the drug. Later, Santa takes on a group of mercenaries who hold a family captive on Christmas Eve in the new R-rated action comedy film Violent Night. David Harbour plays the put upon St. Nick who serves up a different kind of holiday cheer. And finally, For our weekend arts preview, we have the Broadway production of "To Kill a Mockingbird," a young violin sensation returns to his hometown and some visual art.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO