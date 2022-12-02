Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Can These 2 Stocks Crush the Market Again in 2023?
One of Regeneron's key products could earn a major approval next year. Biogen's hopes depend on its Alzheimer's disease candidate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
Motley Fool
Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett
Inflation has persisted above target levels for the better part of the last two years. After failing to act quickly, the Federal Reserve is now raising interest rates at their fastest pace in four decades. Many experts believe the U.S. economy is headed for a recession, and that fear has...
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Is Intel Stock a Buy Going Into 2023?
*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Dec. 5, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 6, 2022. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Why Stitch Fix Stock Was Down on Tuesday
Stitch Fix is likely to report another quarter of slumping sales on Tuesday afternoon. Management is hoping to move back toward profitability in 2023 with help from deep cost cuts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Why Conn's Stock Jumped Today
But new leadership recent stepped in and has a plan to drive profitable growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday
Several telling economic reports have shown a booming economy. While that's normally a good thing, it also signals rampant inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Digital Realty Stock Rallied 16% in November
The REIT's slumping stock price this year has pushed up its dividend yield. That made the data center stock more appealing to income-focused investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Is Over
Valuation is a relative term that needs to be measured against historical trends and other factors. Lululemon demonstrates sustained growth despite the pressured macroenvironment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant...
Motley Fool
Tech Rebound: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell
The Nasdaq-100 technology index has bounced by more than 7% over the last month. Tenable is the cybersecurity industry leader in vulnerability management, and customers are flocking to its platform. Peloton could face a cash crunch soon if it struggles to get its net losses under control. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Why Powell Industries Stock Is Charging Higher Today
Powell Industries reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that were up significantly year over year. Powell is flat for the year but still down big from pre-pandemic levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stocks sink again as CEOs sound alarm bells about economy
Some top CEOs appear to be worried that the economy could be the Grinch that steals Christmas this year. And investors are not pleased.
Motley Fool
Why Marijuana Stocks Tanked Today
Congress got halfway to passing a SAFE Banking Act to legalize banking services for marijuana companies this year. Strange as it sounds, progress on marijuana legalization now depends largely on passage of a defense bill. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Buy Starbucks Stock Now and Thank Me Later
Starbucks’ net revenue advanced higher in its fourth quarter, while inflation weighed on profits. The company’s dividend should have plenty of room to run higher in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Why Lincoln National Stock Plummeted 27.7% in November
A third-quarter net loss and earnings miss prompted the stock price to fall some 32% on Nov. 3. Lincoln National incurred a $2 billion charge in the quarter that had an $11.62-per-share impact. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
This Stock Is On Fire With a 55% Gain Over the Past Quarter. Time to Buy?
Shares of Build-A-Bear spiked 20% when the company posted blowout earnings results. Even so, the stock still looks undervalued at just 7 times earnings. The company is steadily reducing its mall-based exposure while also growing its digital sales channel. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Be Buying Nvidia Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now
Jose Najarro has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today
Rivian just announced new plans to expand its mission toward 100% renewable energy usage. It aims to power 75% of its Illinois manufacturing with wind power, as well as internal renewable sources. Some investors are jittery over the current environment, and many EV names are too far from profitability. You’re...
Motley Fool
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Dropped Today
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was investing $12 billion in Arizona -- but now it's investing $40 billion. When complete, the company's new Arizona factories could supply 15% of America's semiconductor needs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Comments / 0