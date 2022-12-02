ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Why General Hospital’s Steve Burton Could Soon Return as Jason

It’s beginning to look as if Jason Morgan just might be the latest Port Charles resident to return from the dead. Viewers will recall that it was a year ago this month that Sonny’s right-hand man was declared dead (again) following a tunnel collapse on Cassadine Island. Of...
SheKnows

By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Does Stella Kidd get killed in the fall finale?

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is getting ready to face down danger in Chicago Fire. While there’s going to be a break in the show’s normal scheduling, the promo for season 11, episode 9 suggests that the character is going to willfully take on a mission that could put her life at risk.
SheKnows

Backstage ‘Crisis’ Erupts at General Hospital Over Maurice Benard’s ‘Method Acting’: ‘If You Have Tears, Prepare to Shed Them’

It’s all in a day’s work at the ABC studio. General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) got caught up in some hilarious backstage drama at the ABC studio when he came across Alice Volonino, from the wardrobe department, standing outside of Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) dressing room. “An actor must prepare… but so must Alice Volonino in wardrobe,” Coloma stated then quoted what “may be the greatest line of all time.”
Outsider.com

‘Call Me Kat’: How Leslie Jordan’s Character Will Be Written Off the Show

After Leslie Jordan’s final appearance on Call Me Kat, producers Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari reveal what Phil’s fate will be on the show. Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik stars in Call Me Kat, which is currently airing its third season on Fox. A fan favorite on the show has been Leslie Jordan’s endearing Phil, the Kat’s Café head baker. In October, Jordan passed away in a car crash while he was on his way to the Call Me Kat set after suffering from a medical condition. After Jordan’s death, the cast of the hit show decided to take a week-long break to mourn their colleague. Recently, the show aired Jordan’s final episode as Phil.
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.

