Read full article on original website
Related
90 Day: The Single Life Dropped A Wild Bombshell About Mike And Natalie, And I Need To See The Next Episode ASAP
Natalie dropped a big bombshell at the preview for 90 Day: The Single Life, and I need more answers immediately.
SheKnows
Why General Hospital’s Steve Burton Could Soon Return as Jason
It’s beginning to look as if Jason Morgan just might be the latest Port Charles resident to return from the dead. Viewers will recall that it was a year ago this month that Sonny’s right-hand man was declared dead (again) following a tunnel collapse on Cassadine Island. Of...
The Property Brothers said Leslie Jordan was constantly sharing stories with crew members on the set of 'Celebrity IOU'
Leslie Jordan appeared on "Celebrity IOU" before his death in October. He renovated a home for his friends of 40 years with the Property Brothers.
SheKnows
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Chicago Fire: Does Stella Kidd get killed in the fall finale?
Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is getting ready to face down danger in Chicago Fire. While there’s going to be a break in the show’s normal scheduling, the promo for season 11, episode 9 suggests that the character is going to willfully take on a mission that could put her life at risk.
SheKnows
Backstage ‘Crisis’ Erupts at General Hospital Over Maurice Benard’s ‘Method Acting’: ‘If You Have Tears, Prepare to Shed Them’
It’s all in a day’s work at the ABC studio. General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) got caught up in some hilarious backstage drama at the ABC studio when he came across Alice Volonino, from the wardrobe department, standing outside of Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) dressing room. “An actor must prepare… but so must Alice Volonino in wardrobe,” Coloma stated then quoted what “may be the greatest line of all time.”
tvinsider.com
Lacey Chabert Explains the Fun Hallmark Cameo in ‘Haul Out the Holly’
“Ho-ho-ho” meets HOA when Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert — in her 12th holiday film for the network! — ugly-sweaters up as Emily, a newly single editor hoping to spend the season alone at her parents’ Salt Lake City house. Before you can say “bah, humbug,” she’s...
Ed O’Neill Claims He Was Followed by a Private Investigator When He Refused to Re-Sign for More Seasons of ‘Married…With Children’
Ed O'Neill is best known for his work in 'Married...With Children' and 'Modern Family.' When he went back to negotiate his 'Married...With Children' contract, the network hired a private investigator.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
Hallmark Channel's Most Epic Christmas Crossover Is Finally Here
Forget the MCU, the Hallmark Channel Universe is officially here and it's spreading Christmas cheer. Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, three of the network's most popular leading men,...
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Said He Couldn’t Have Played Doc Adams Without 1 Man That ‘Scared the Hell out of Me’
'Gunsmoke' actor Milburn Stone played Doc Adams for 20 seasons, but the initial seedling of the character came from someone from his own life that initially scared him.
‘Gunsmoke’: Ken Curtis Explained Why Festus Was Always a Better Character Than Chester
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis was once worried about replacing 'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver's Chester Goode, but soon realized why Festus was better.
‘Call Me Kat’: How Leslie Jordan’s Character Will Be Written Off the Show
After Leslie Jordan’s final appearance on Call Me Kat, producers Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari reveal what Phil’s fate will be on the show. Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik stars in Call Me Kat, which is currently airing its third season on Fox. A fan favorite on the show has been Leslie Jordan’s endearing Phil, the Kat’s Café head baker. In October, Jordan passed away in a car crash while he was on his way to the Call Me Kat set after suffering from a medical condition. After Jordan’s death, the cast of the hit show decided to take a week-long break to mourn their colleague. Recently, the show aired Jordan’s final episode as Phil.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Cast: 3 Real-Life Couples Who Broke up While on the Show
'The Young and the Restless' cast members sometimes date their co-stars, and on rare occasions, their relationships don't work out.
Delish
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Hallmark promotes 1st LGBTQ holiday movie and one star leaves
The Hallmark Channel is the go-to destination for holiday movies. This year’s lineup includes the network’s first-ever Christmas-themed film centered on a gay couple.
'The Equalizer' Star Queen Latifa Reveals If Fans Can Expect A Crossover With Denzel Washington
Queen Latifah, who is starring in The Equalizer television series, teased a future collaboration with iconic actor Denzel Washington, who starred in the original action movie. CBS' high-octane thriller The Equalizer made its long-awaited return to television with its third season in October. Meanwhile, Queen Latifah said she would want...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Heartbroken Chance Finds Love With Another Woman
'The Young and the Restless' hero Chance Chancellor will look for love again when his marriage to Abby Newman ends.
Comments / 1