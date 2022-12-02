Read full article on original website
A.P.C. Mixes Neutrals and Tie-Dyes for Its ASICS GEL-SONOMA 15-50 Capsule
A.P.C. is venturing back into the space of sneaker collaborations and engineering a three-pronged assemblage of GEL-SONOMA 15-50 colorways with ASICS. It’s the latest team-up that Jean Touitou — A.P.C.’s creative director and founder — is adding to the brand’s catalog following interactions with Lacoste and Ron Herman from earlier this year.
Dr. Martens’ Made in England Line Presents a Colorful Batch of 1461 Silhouettes
Dr. Martens’ Made in England line has just presented a new pack of its classic 1461 silhouette, and the four new additions to the footwear roster are coming in a collection of two subtle and two vibrant colorways. As one of the footwear brand’s most popular and iconic silhouettes...
RTFKT Ventures Into the Real World With Cryptokicks iRL Sneaker
Nike’s Web3-based RTFKT Studios is now tackling the real world with its new Cryptokicks iRL sneaker. Paying homage to the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Mag, the Cryptokicks iRL is RTFKT’s first smart sneaker. With a futuristic basketball-shoe design, the shoes feature auto-lacing technology, gesture control, walk detection, lighting segments, app connectivity, wireless charging and more. Coming in four colorways, the Ice, Space Matter, Stone and Blackout editions voyage from silver shades to cosmic hues of black complete with several colors.
Bad Bunny’s Final adidas Forum Buckle Low Dances Into This Week’s Best Footwear Drops
It’s time to grab those wishlists: the holiday season is in full swing and sneaker brands are bringing the heat to warm up the end-of-year winter chill. This week, the usual suspects of. ,. , New Balance and more lead the way in our roundup of best sneaker drops....
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 4 SE Craft "Photon Dust"
Shortly after making noise with A Ma Maniére, Jordan Brand and the Air Jordan 4 began the pivot to 2023 with the reveal of the Air Jordan 4 SE Craft in a “Photon Dust” colorway. Now, following an in-hand breakdown, the anticipated pair has surfaced with on-foot shots that show off the sneaker’s key detailing.
Bamford London Launches Snoopy-Inspired Titanium GMT Watch
Bamford London is continuing its relationship with the renowned Peanuts character, Snoopy, with a new limited-edition Titanium GMT watch. Titled ‘Midnight Snoopy,’ the new timepiece features a cosmic aesthetic comprised of starry details enhanced by shades of deep blue and vivid green. The eye-catching blue dial where Snoopy and Woodstock appear front and center with a constellation-like outline also includes the character’s arms as the hour and minute hands alongside traditional numerical markers. Enhancing the design is glow-in-the-dark detailing.
Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Jacob & Co. for Two New CR7 Epic X Watches
Celebrating two decades of collaboration, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jacob & Co. have united for two all-new watches, under the Jacob & Co. CR7 Epic X moniker. The inaugural timepieces, which honor Ronaldo’s global football domination and the timekeeper’s affinity for elevated watchmaking, sport profoundly personalized designs of the flagship Epic X.
HARRI SS23 Is Sculptural Mastery
Kerala-born designer Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai — better known as HARRI — is continuing his journey into inflatable fashion with his eye-catching Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The London College of Fashion graduate keeps playfulness in his stride at all times, making a name for himself through billowing silhouettes that...
Telfar's Shopping Bag Gets the Patent Leather Treatment
After a metallic Mosse Knuckles collaboration, a circular Eastpak team-up and a slew of fluffy UGG crossovers, Telfar has introduced its most refined slate of Shopping Bags to date: the patent leather collection. Arriving in both black and red iterations, the newest Bushwick Birkins gush with double-take-worthy, glossy finishes. The...
atmos and ASICS Reunite for New "Aged Map" Sneaker
Japanese retailer atmos has unveiled a new collaborative GEL-LYTE III sneaker with. , a long-overdue sequel to the “World Map” edition that was released back in 2018. The old version of the shoe looked into the world map as a whole, however this time around, the new “Aged Map” version is much more intricate with its details and focuses on the land that covers the globe, rather than the rivers and oceans that separate the world’s nations.
HUMAN MADE Taps ayur chair for New Posture-Correcting Seat
Following the Vol.1 release of its Season 24 Outdoor Collection, HUMAN MADE now presents a new special collaboration with ayur chair, a Japanese company specializing in posture-correcting seats based on the concept of “sitting on your ischium bones,” which forms the lower and back region of the hip bone. The seats are used by NIGO in his Paris and Tokyo offices as well as his pottery workshop, where he’s found them to be one of his go-to options.
Take a Hike With Bottega Veneta's $1,550 USD Lug Lace-Up Shoes
Matthieu Blazy‘s Bottega Veneta is a subtle one, doused in luxury and refinement, but it knows how to capture the attention of a more relevant audience with particular thanks to its footwear designs. Now, fresh from the Pre-Spring 2023 collection, Bottega Veneta drops its silhouette of the season, dubbed the Lug Hiking Lace-Up Shoe.
Audemars Piguet Unveils Its Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar in White Gold
Audemars Piguet has just released a new Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar timepiece in a 41mm white gold build with opulent purple details. Featuring an 18-carat white gold case and a bezel set with baguette-cut diamonds, the face, and caseback of the watch are outfitted with glare-proof sapphire crystal. Continuing with the color scheme, the bracelet – also in 18-carat white gold – is fitted with AP’s signature folding clasp, while white gold hour-markers and indexes bring a mystical contrast to the purple Grande Tapisserie dial.
Essentials: Jakob Hetzer
For our latest installment of Essentials, we speak to Jakob Hetzer, a designer & creative consultant born in Detroit, raised in Germany, and now based in Los Angeles. Having amassed a dedicated following early on through his unique personal style, often balancing refined simplicity with functional details and grit, he continues to interact with the community through his eponymous product line described as “- A CONVERSATION.” Delivering products that range from copper dye trucker jackets to goat skin gloves and handmade .925 silver jewelry, the label acts at a pace not determined by commercial standards, but by what is felt to be essential at the given moment.
The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 Is Receiving a "Year of the Rabbit" Colorway
On top of the reintroduction of 2011’s Year of the Rabbit AF-1 in Dunk Low form, Jordan Brand is celebrating the YOTR with an earthy colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2. comfortable variant of the AJ1 (equipped with a Zoom Air unit), the CMFT 2...
Cleon Peterson Releases 'MY LOVE IS VENGEANCE' and 'NEVER WIN, NEVER LOSE'
Two new prints available at the artist’s webstore. Cleon Peterson is back with two new series of prints that comment on power, lust and vengeance. The prints, titled MY LOVE IS VENGEANCE and NEVER WIN, NEVER LOSE, features the Los Angeles-based artist’s signature humanoid figures in a violent tussle. In the former, what appears to be a male figure violently dominates a female counterpart with his arms outstretched ready to strike with a dagger in hand. The latter artwork pits two male figures that seem to be in a stalemate in trying to best one another.
Take a First Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'"
Following the drop of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Origin Story” alongside the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The sequel arriving June 2, 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will also be accompanied by a special Jordan Brand release. Rumored a few months back, we now...
HOKA ONE ONE Presents Futuristic PROJECT CLIFTON Runners
French athletic shoe company HOKA ONE ONE has presented its latest offering, building upon its award-winning Clifton running series with a new futuristic PROJECT CLIFTON silhouette. While mainly known for its all-terrain trail runners, the upcoming pairs are adapted more for the urban sprawl, featured in clean “Goblin Blue,” “Blanc De Blanc,” and “Black” colorways.
Seth Rogen's Houseplant Drops Ceramic Side Table Ashtray
Following the release of a new Gloopy Glaze series featuring a four-piece collection of ceramics encrusted with colorful glass globs, Seth Rogen‘s cannabis and design company, Houseplant, returns with a new Side Table Ashtray creation. Arriving in a retro-modern aesthetic, the side table consists of a stainless steel stand fitted with a protruding handle and a removable porcelain tray.
Take Another Look at Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Champagne" and "Purple"
Following a first look, we now have another look at Drake‘s NOCTA x Hot Step Air Terra “Champagne” and “Purple.” The tonal “Purple” take was originally seen on Drake‘s Instagram last month and centers around a striking lavender tone contrasted by subtle white elements.
