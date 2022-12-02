ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

POLITICO

The economy is solid and no one is happy

WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

For a second week in a row, Mitch McConnell criticized Donald Trump without mentioning his name — this time, for his calls to terminate the Constitution.

Anyone calling for the suspension of the Constitution would have "a very hard time being sworn in as the President of the United States," McConnell said. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Donald Trump without mentioning his name — again. “Anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that...
POLITICO

Cocaine sentencing reform hits 'tough negotiation moment'

ONE LAST ATTEMPT AT CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM: With only a few weeks left in the session, add a final push for reducing the federal sentencing disparity between crack cocaine and powder cocaine offenses to a long end-of-the-year to-do list. It’s not proving easy. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who is playing a leading role in the talks, declined to discuss the details Monday night, only saying “we’re in a tough negotiation moment right now.” He added: “I just want to make sure that I focus on doing what I can to get something over the line, as opposed to talking about strategy.”
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Patrick McHenry’s big week

WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Six looming lessons from the Georgia runoff

THE WEEK — Monday: President JOE BIDEN hosts congressional ball at the White House … Tuesday: Election Day in the Georgia Senate runoff between Sen. RAPHAEL WARNOCK and HERSCHEL WALKER. … Wednesday: SCOTUS hears North Carolina case with major implications for the “independent state legislature” theory … Rep. DONALD McEACHIN’s (D-Va.) funeral service in Richmond, Va.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Turnover time at NLRB

THE FINAL COUNTDOWN: National Labor Relations Board member John Ring’s time on the panel is up in two weeks, and when his term expires it will end a nearly 15-month stretch with all five seats filled. That’s actually pretty unusual of late, and it is the longest such run...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: What we learned from today’s big SCOTUS case

SCOTUS WATCH — In one of the Supreme Court’s biggest cases of the term, justices heard arguments today over whether an evangelical graphic designer can refuse to make wedding websites for same-sex couples. Arguments ran well over time and featured passionate, lively questioning on both sides, but — as expected — the high court’s conservative majority sounded likely to side with LORIE SMITH, the designer.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Good COP, bad COP

THE OTHER COP — We haven't forgotten that there are other environmental problems besides climate change. And some of them are just as politically fraught and hard to fix. The U.N.-convened biodiversity summit kicking off Wednesday in Montreal is lower-profile than international climate talks but is just as important, POLITICO's Louise Guillot reports. Countries are behind on their 2020 goals to preserve nature, the loss of which will lead to more food crises, deep economic losses and worse climate change impacts.
POLITICO

Bitter friends — trans-Atlantic rifts pile up

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. Top trans-Atlantic officials are meeting today outside Washington, D.C., for the third edition of the Transatlantic Trade and Technology Council, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager. But if President Joe...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Liz Cheney seizes on Trump’s call to terminate Constitution

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday condemned former President Trump as “an enemy of the Constitution” after he called for terminating the document over unfounded claims of mass electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election. “Donald Trump believes we should terminate ‘all rules, regulations and articles, even those...
POLITICO

Who took FTX campaign cash

FTX FALLOUT — Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark isn’t demanding her fellow Democrats return campaign contributions from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. In doing so, she’s giving Rep. Jake Auchincloss some cover. Clark, who will be House Democrats’ No. 2 come January, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud as Jan 6 panel to make DoJ criminal referrals

Two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization, have been found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, as well as its long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.He did not go into further detail...
POLITICO

The flu season’s no-good, very bad start

A PERFECT STORM — CDC Director Rochelle Walensky warned on Monday that flu hospitalizations have hit their highest levels for this time of year in a decade, Krista reports. Pair that with rising Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations and respiratory syncytial virus rates that continue to creep up in some parts of the country, and you’ve got what Sandra Fryhofer of the American Medical Association called “a perfect storm for a terrible holiday season” during a briefing with Walenksy.
ALABAMA STATE
POLITICO

Trump Org verdict looms

A Manhattan jury will start deliberating this morning on whether to convict former President Donald Trump’s company of criminal tax fraud. If it’s not a hard call, a verdict could come as soon as today. At issue: Is the Trump Organization criminally liable for a years-long tax fraud...
MANHATTAN, NY
POLITICO

What to expect from today’s TTC meeting

With help from Doug Palmer, Ari Hawkins and Camille Gijs. — The U.S. and European Union are contemplating a joint response to China’s sizable investment in its medical devices industry. That’s one of several expected outcomes from today’s U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting. — U.S. subsidies...

