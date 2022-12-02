Read full article on original website
The economy is solid and no one is happy
The economy is solid and no one is happy
For a second week in a row, Mitch McConnell criticized Donald Trump without mentioning his name — this time, for his calls to terminate the Constitution.
Anyone calling for the suspension of the Constitution would have "a very hard time being sworn in as the President of the United States," McConnell said. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Donald Trump without mentioning his name — again. “Anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that...
Cocaine sentencing reform hits 'tough negotiation moment'
ONE LAST ATTEMPT AT CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM: With only a few weeks left in the session, add a final push for reducing the federal sentencing disparity between crack cocaine and powder cocaine offenses to a long end-of-the-year to-do list. It’s not proving easy. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who is playing a leading role in the talks, declined to discuss the details Monday night, only saying “we’re in a tough negotiation moment right now.” He added: “I just want to make sure that I focus on doing what I can to get something over the line, as opposed to talking about strategy.”
Patrick McHenry’s big week
Patrick McHenry's big week
POLITICO Playbook: Six looming lessons from the Georgia runoff
THE WEEK — Monday: President JOE BIDEN hosts congressional ball at the White House … Tuesday: Election Day in the Georgia Senate runoff between Sen. RAPHAEL WARNOCK and HERSCHEL WALKER. … Wednesday: SCOTUS hears North Carolina case with major implications for the “independent state legislature” theory … Rep. DONALD McEACHIN’s (D-Va.) funeral service in Richmond, Va.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Trump 'Paying for the Silence' of Mar-a-Lago Witnesses—Former Prosecutor
Jim Walden was discussing the reports that Trump's Save America PAC is paying legal bills for key figures in classified documents investigation.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Turnover time at NLRB
THE FINAL COUNTDOWN: National Labor Relations Board member John Ring’s time on the panel is up in two weeks, and when his term expires it will end a nearly 15-month stretch with all five seats filled. That’s actually pretty unusual of late, and it is the longest such run...
POLITICO Playbook PM: What we learned from today’s big SCOTUS case
SCOTUS WATCH — In one of the Supreme Court’s biggest cases of the term, justices heard arguments today over whether an evangelical graphic designer can refuse to make wedding websites for same-sex couples. Arguments ran well over time and featured passionate, lively questioning on both sides, but — as expected — the high court’s conservative majority sounded likely to side with LORIE SMITH, the designer.
Good COP, bad COP
THE OTHER COP — We haven't forgotten that there are other environmental problems besides climate change. And some of them are just as politically fraught and hard to fix. The U.N.-convened biodiversity summit kicking off Wednesday in Montreal is lower-profile than international climate talks but is just as important, POLITICO's Louise Guillot reports. Countries are behind on their 2020 goals to preserve nature, the loss of which will lead to more food crises, deep economic losses and worse climate change impacts.
Bitter friends — trans-Atlantic rifts pile up
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. Top trans-Atlantic officials are meeting today outside Washington, D.C., for the third edition of the Transatlantic Trade and Technology Council, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager. But if President Joe...
Liz Cheney seizes on Trump’s call to terminate Constitution
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday condemned former President Trump as “an enemy of the Constitution” after he called for terminating the document over unfounded claims of mass electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election. “Donald Trump believes we should terminate ‘all rules, regulations and articles, even those...
Who took FTX campaign cash
FTX FALLOUT — Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark isn’t demanding her fellow Democrats return campaign contributions from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. In doing so, she’s giving Rep. Jake Auchincloss some cover. Clark, who will be House Democrats’ No. 2 come January, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that...
Trump news – live: Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud as Jan 6 panel to make DoJ criminal referrals
Two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization, have been found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, as well as its long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.He did not go into further detail...
The flu season’s no-good, very bad start
A PERFECT STORM — CDC Director Rochelle Walensky warned on Monday that flu hospitalizations have hit their highest levels for this time of year in a decade, Krista reports. Pair that with rising Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations and respiratory syncytial virus rates that continue to creep up in some parts of the country, and you’ve got what Sandra Fryhofer of the American Medical Association called “a perfect storm for a terrible holiday season” during a briefing with Walenksy.
McCarthy or bust? House GOP stuck in ‘burning building’ over speaker's gavel
The Republican conference is tying itself in knots as members agonize over a Jan. 3 vote that could span multiple ballots — and possibly multiple days.
Trump Org verdict looms
A Manhattan jury will start deliberating this morning on whether to convict former President Donald Trump’s company of criminal tax fraud. If it’s not a hard call, a verdict could come as soon as today. At issue: Is the Trump Organization criminally liable for a years-long tax fraud...
DOJ subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed
Local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania were subpoenaed. The requests are the first known subpoenas by Special counsel Jack Smith.
What to expect from today’s TTC meeting
With help from Doug Palmer, Ari Hawkins and Camille Gijs. — The U.S. and European Union are contemplating a joint response to China’s sizable investment in its medical devices industry. That’s one of several expected outcomes from today’s U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting. — U.S. subsidies...
