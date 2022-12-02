Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Cloudy Sunday, shower chances increase mid to late week as a weak front approaches
SAN ANTONIO - Overcast skies with occasional drizzle. Highs in the low 60s. Temperatures stay pretty steady overnight, with drizzle/mist possible. Starts foggy with pockets of drizzle. Mostly cloudy into the afternoon. Milder, with highs climbing into the middle 70s. Rest of the week. Plenty of clouds. Very mild for...
foxsanantonio.com
The Blood, Sweat and Tears behind UTSA's title
If you weren't able to get on the field after UTSA's Conference USA-clinching win against North Texas, it was quite the emotional scene. In a season where UTSA had to replace key players seemingly by the week, in the end nothing could stop the Roadrunners from a repeat. Cameos by Ken Robinson, Cade Collenback, Trey Moore, Oscar Cardenas, Brendan Brady and more.
foxsanantonio.com
Search underway for missing man last seen in Canyon Lake
CANYON LAKE, Texas – Authorities are on the lookout for a missing 22-year-old man. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Aamir Ali was last seen near campsite 48 at Potters Creek Road near Canyon Lake. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are also assisting in the...
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA to square-off against Troy in the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
Orlando, fl. - The UTSA Roadrunners are headed to the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida to take on the Troy Trojans. The Roadrunners (11-2, 8-0 C-USA) are ranked No. 22 in both polls out Saturday, after handling North Texas 48-27 on Friday night in the C-USA Championship Game. UTSA is riding a 10-game win streak, winning 26 of their last 31 games dating back to Nov. 2020. Led by Davey O’Brien Award finalist Frank Harris, the Roadrunners offense has been torching defenses all year.
foxsanantonio.com
CPS Energy restores power to Leon Valley customers after early morning outage
LEON VALLEY, Texas – More than 3,800 CPS Energy customers in Leon Valley were without power early Monday morning. According to the CPS outage map, the outage was first reported at 4:24 a.m. The utility company is investigating the cause of the outage. CPS Energy was able to restore...
foxsanantonio.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 world tour, coming to San Antonio in May
SAN ANTONIO - The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to the Alamo City. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced their 2023 world tour on Monday with a May 17, 2023 stop at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The North American leg includes stops in Vancouver, Las Vegas,...
foxsanantonio.com
Great Scott! UIW's Lindsey Scott, Jr interview
It's been a road well traveled but UIW's star quarterback Lindsey Scott, Jr. has made himself at home here in San Antonio. One of the nation's premier offensive weapons is into the final round of the prestigious Walter Payton Award which is given annually to the FCS offensive MVP. How did Lindsey adapt this quickly to a new coach and a new offense? Has any of the success surprised him? LSJ answers those questions and more with Max Sports.
foxsanantonio.com
Arson investigates cause of suspicious fire that destroyed East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are looking into the cause of a suspicious house fire on the East Side. The fire started just after 4 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Cardiff Avenue near Interstate 10. When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. They immediately took a...
foxsanantonio.com
Did you run the Rock 'n' Roll marathon? We want to see your photos!
SAN ANTONIO – The Rock N Roll 5k kicked off Saturday morning at the Henry B Gonzalez Convention. The 5k and the 10k took place between Hoefgen Avenue and Heiman Street. The marathon and the half marathon will commence Sunday at 7 a.m. and it will start off at the S. Flores between W. Commerce and Dolorosa.
foxsanantonio.com
Texas, Washington to meet in Valero Alamo Bowl
No. 20 Texas Football will represent the Big 12 in the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 12 Washington (10-2; 7-2 Pac-12) at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29, at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN. Texas (8-4; 6-3 Big 12) won three of its...
foxsanantonio.com
Christmas gift-giving organizations facing double whammy of inflation, increased demand
SAN ANTONIO - Agencies helping families with holiday gifts this year are facing both increased demand and inflation concerns. At Toys for Tots, 18,000 toys are being sorted before they are distributed to more than 10,000 needy San Antonio children in time for Christmas. One of the volunteers today was...
foxsanantonio.com
Is it COVID, flu, RSV or something else? How experts are treating respiratory viruses
SAN ANTONIO — Respiratory viruses are here with a vengeance and many of you have said this is the first time in years you've been sick with something other than COVID. It's something Terry Rodriguez knows all too well. “It just seemed like, every year, I've never caught the...
foxsanantonio.com
Autism Treatment Center provides chance to take pictures with Santa Claus
SAN ANTONIO - While it may seem like there are many opportunities to take pictures with Santa Claus, children with Autism aren't often able to enjoy the experience due to overwhelming crowds and noise. That's why the Autism Treatment Center began offering private sensory-friendly pictures with Santa today at their...
foxsanantonio.com
Three families displaced following large fire at Southeast Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Several families have been displaced following a structure fire at an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on Stringfellow Drive, towards the Southeast Side of town. According to authorities, the fire started on the second floor, showing from a side window. Firefighters...
foxsanantonio.com
Major outage at Rackspace continues impacting customers worldwide
SAN ANTONIO – A major outage at Rackspace continues impacting customers worldwide. The cloud-based solutions company says Microsoft exchange servers were taken down as a security precaution. On Saturday, the company issued a statement saying it's working with customers and offering replacement Microsoft accounts so companies can resume sending...
foxsanantonio.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after going airborne in car crash
SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing into a vehicle causing him to fly out of his motorcycle and landing on the roadway. The incident happened at the 1500 block of S WW White Road at around 4:30 p.m. According to officials, the 22-year-old man...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman in critical condition after getting struck by car when running across the street
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle while running across the street. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Wurzbach Road right in front of the Medical Center Baptist Church at around 6:35 p.m. Police say that a woman...
foxsanantonio.com
UIW Football is on to the Elite 8
One down, three to go if UIW wants to win a National Championship in the FCS tournament. The Cardinals rallied to beat Furman and Sacramento State awaits. Here's more.
foxsanantonio.com
Food truck owner shot while trying to run down robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO - A food truck owner was shot during a robbery on the North Side. The robbery took place just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday off West Rector Drive near Loop 410 near the Slackers bar. Police said a man walked up and robbed the food truck at gunpoint and...
foxsanantonio.com
UIW's Quarterback Lindsey Scott invited to this year's Walter Payton Award Announcement
SAN ANTONIO – UIW’s Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. was invited on Monday to the 2022 Walter Payton Award Announcement. Scott is one of the three finalists invited to the FCS National Awards banquet that will take place on January 7th in Frisco, Texas. The banquet will announce the offensive player of the year.
