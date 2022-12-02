It's been a road well traveled but UIW's star quarterback Lindsey Scott, Jr. has made himself at home here in San Antonio. One of the nation's premier offensive weapons is into the final round of the prestigious Walter Payton Award which is given annually to the FCS offensive MVP. How did Lindsey adapt this quickly to a new coach and a new offense? Has any of the success surprised him? LSJ answers those questions and more with Max Sports.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO