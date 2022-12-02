ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

The Blood, Sweat and Tears behind UTSA's title

If you weren't able to get on the field after UTSA's Conference USA-clinching win against North Texas, it was quite the emotional scene. In a season where UTSA had to replace key players seemingly by the week, in the end nothing could stop the Roadrunners from a repeat. Cameos by Ken Robinson, Cade Collenback, Trey Moore, Oscar Cardenas, Brendan Brady and more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Search underway for missing man last seen in Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE, Texas – Authorities are on the lookout for a missing 22-year-old man. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Aamir Ali was last seen near campsite 48 at Potters Creek Road near Canyon Lake. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are also assisting in the...
CANYON LAKE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA to square-off against Troy in the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Orlando, fl. - The UTSA Roadrunners are headed to the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida to take on the Troy Trojans. The Roadrunners (11-2, 8-0 C-USA) are ranked No. 22 in both polls out Saturday, after handling North Texas 48-27 on Friday night in the C-USA Championship Game. UTSA is riding a 10-game win streak, winning 26 of their last 31 games dating back to Nov. 2020. Led by Davey O’Brien Award finalist Frank Harris, the Roadrunners offense has been torching defenses all year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Great Scott! UIW's Lindsey Scott, Jr interview

It's been a road well traveled but UIW's star quarterback Lindsey Scott, Jr. has made himself at home here in San Antonio. One of the nation's premier offensive weapons is into the final round of the prestigious Walter Payton Award which is given annually to the FCS offensive MVP. How did Lindsey adapt this quickly to a new coach and a new offense? Has any of the success surprised him? LSJ answers those questions and more with Max Sports.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Did you run the Rock 'n' Roll marathon? We want to see your photos!

SAN ANTONIO – The Rock N Roll 5k kicked off Saturday morning at the Henry B Gonzalez Convention. The 5k and the 10k took place between Hoefgen Avenue and Heiman Street. The marathon and the half marathon will commence Sunday at 7 a.m. and it will start off at the S. Flores between W. Commerce and Dolorosa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Texas, Washington to meet in Valero Alamo Bowl

No. 20 Texas Football will represent the Big 12 in the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 12 Washington (10-2; 7-2 Pac-12) at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29, at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN. Texas (8-4; 6-3 Big 12) won three of its...
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Autism Treatment Center provides chance to take pictures with Santa Claus

SAN ANTONIO - While it may seem like there are many opportunities to take pictures with Santa Claus, children with Autism aren't often able to enjoy the experience due to overwhelming crowds and noise. That's why the Autism Treatment Center began offering private sensory-friendly pictures with Santa today at their...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Major outage at Rackspace continues impacting customers worldwide

SAN ANTONIO – A major outage at Rackspace continues impacting customers worldwide. The cloud-based solutions company says Microsoft exchange servers were taken down as a security precaution. On Saturday, the company issued a statement saying it's working with customers and offering replacement Microsoft accounts so companies can resume sending...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UIW Football is on to the Elite 8

One down, three to go if UIW wants to win a National Championship in the FCS tournament. The Cardinals rallied to beat Furman and Sacramento State awaits. Here's more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

