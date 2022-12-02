Read full article on original website
'Not how you treat friends.' Biden's climate plan strains trade ties with Europe
The world's biggest economic relationship has hit a rough patch. The European Union and United States — together responsible for one third of global trade — have been at loggerheads in recent weeks over US President Joe Biden's landmark $370 billion climate plan. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA),...
Job growth spikes in November, interest rates expected to continue rising
The economy added more than 260,000 jobs in November and wages increased, but economic uncertainty is still a concern for many Americans. Here’s how to manage your finances today.
Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year. "Of course, we do," Blinken told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked about the...
TSMC ups its Arizona chipmaking investment to $40 billion ahead of Biden's visit
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is upping its investment in the United States, announcing Tuesday that it's building a second semiconductor factory in Arizona and raising its investment there from $12 billion to $40 billion. The move marks one of the "largest foreign direct investments in the history of the United States," according to the company.
US could see a fight over debt ceiling that rocks markets, Goldman Sachs warns
Republicans and Democrats are likely to clash next year over the debt ceiling, a fight that could rock financial markets, unnerve consumers and threaten the economy with the specter of a calamitous default. The looming debt limit battle in Washington could spark the most uncertainty since the 2011 brinksmanship that...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Biden's student-debt relief reform plans are paving the way for an 'untold amount about to be billed to the American people,' GOP House lawmakers say
As Biden's broad student-debt relief stalls, House Republicans on the education committee criticized other reforms to make monthly payments cheaper.
CEO economic outlook tumbles to two-year low
Slower hiring. Weaker spending. And softer growth. That's what America's CEOs are bracing for as the economy heads into 2023 facing a series of obstacles. The Business Roundtable said Monday its CEO Economic Outlook Index tumbled during the fourth quarter to the lowest level in more than two years. The...
BuzzFeed cuts 12% of staff citing worsening econ conditions
NEW YORK (AP) — Digital media company BuzzFeed is cutting 12% of its workforce, citing worsening economic conditions. The New York company, which made the announcement in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, did not disclose how many workers it was letting go. According to the data firm FactSet, BuzzFeed has 1,522 employees, which would mean roughly 180 of them would be laid off. “In order for BuzzFeed to weather an economic downturn that I believe will extend well into 2023, we must adapt, invest in our strategy to serve our audience best, and readjust our cost structure,” Jonah Peretti, co-founder and CEO, wrote in a letter to staff. Social media and other companies who rely on digital advertising have also recently announced layoffs, including Facebook parent Meta, Twitter,Snap and Gannett.
Clyburn 'surprised' by decision to make South Carolina first in Democratic primary calendar
Rep. Jim Clyburn was "a bit surprised" to learn about President Joe Biden's efforts to reshape the 2024 presidential nominating calendar and make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, he told CNN's Kaitlan Collins, though he supports the effort. "I was stunned. Really. A bit surprised," Clyburn...
GOP slowly begins to condemn Trump's call to terminate Constitution, but many remain silent
Republicans returned to Washington on Monday facing a familiar drama that has played out continually in the Trump years: GOP members forced to confront a controversy that they would rather ignore. After days of silence over former President Donald Trump's call to terminate the Constitution, several top Republicans have now...
Senators draft bipartisan framework to legalize DACA recipients and extend Trump-era border policy
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have landed on an initial framework intended to bolster border security and provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, sources told CNN. Democrats have been betting on the...
Why Democrats want a 51-49 majority
If Democrats win the Senate runoff in Georgia and secure a slim 51-49 majority over Republicans, they will have significant governing advantages compared to the 50-50 split in the current Congress, during which a power sharing agreement gives Republicans considerable leverage over Democrats despite being in the minority. Democrats would...
Giuliani pressed on role in Trump 2020 election reversal legal gambits during attorney discipline hearing
Rudy Giuliani defended his work on former President Donald Trump's 2020 election-reversal gambits as he testified Monday in attorney disciplinary proceedings in Washington, DC. Over the course of several hours of questioning by the chief lawyer in the DC Bar's disciplinary office, Giuliani acknowledged he was now fuzzy on the...
MAGA-world keeps losing in its efforts to tie up Trump criminal probes in court
The former president sometimes called "Teflon Don" is learning that sometimes, the subpoenas do stick. In recent months, former President Donald Trump and his allies have suffered a string of defeats in court as they've tried to resist or impede criminal investigations into his conduct. The latest example was Trump's...
UK recession could turn into a 'lost decade'
The United Kingdom faces a "lost decade" of growth if action isn't taken to address slumping business investment and worker shortages, a leading business lobby group has warned. In a bleak economic forecast published on Monday, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said that three quarters of companies are struggling...
Manufacturing Orders From China Down 10 Percent
"China is losing some ground as a global manufacturing hub. Caleb Silver, the editor-in-chief at Investopedia, joined Cheddar News to discuss trade with China and manufacturing."
The world will gain enough renewable energy in 5 years to power China, says IEA
Global renewable power capacity is set to grow as much in the next five years as it has over the past two decades, as soaring energy prices and the climate crisis force governments to ditch fossil fuels. In a report published Tuesday, the International Energy Agency forecast a sharp acceleration...
Shein tells suppliers to end long working days at factories by end of the month
Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein, the subject of recent controversy around alleged labor rights abuses, says it plans to invest $15 million to improve working conditions at factories in its supply chain. The money will be spent over the next three to four years to physically upgrade hundreds of factories...
