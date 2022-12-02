ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year. "Of course, we do," Blinken told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked about the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

TSMC ups its Arizona chipmaking investment to $40 billion ahead of Biden's visit

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is upping its investment in the United States, announcing Tuesday that it's building a second semiconductor factory in Arizona and raising its investment there from $12 billion to $40 billion. The move marks one of the "largest foreign direct investments in the history of the United States," according to the company.
ARIZONA STATE
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CEO economic outlook tumbles to two-year low

Slower hiring. Weaker spending. And softer growth. That's what America's CEOs are bracing for as the economy heads into 2023 facing a series of obstacles. The Business Roundtable said Monday its CEO Economic Outlook Index tumbled during the fourth quarter to the lowest level in more than two years. The...
The Associated Press

BuzzFeed cuts 12% of staff citing worsening econ conditions

NEW YORK (AP) — Digital media company BuzzFeed is cutting 12% of its workforce, citing worsening economic conditions. The New York company, which made the announcement in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, did not disclose how many workers it was letting go. According to the data firm FactSet, BuzzFeed has 1,522 employees, which would mean roughly 180 of them would be laid off. “In order for BuzzFeed to weather an economic downturn that I believe will extend well into 2023, we must adapt, invest in our strategy to serve our audience best, and readjust our cost structure,” Jonah Peretti, co-founder and CEO, wrote in a letter to staff. Social media and other companies who rely on digital advertising have also recently announced layoffs, including Facebook parent Meta, Twitter,Snap and Gannett.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Why Democrats want a 51-49 majority

If Democrats win the Senate runoff in Georgia and secure a slim 51-49 majority over Republicans, they will have significant governing advantages compared to the 50-50 split in the current Congress, during which a power sharing agreement gives Republicans considerable leverage over Democrats despite being in the minority. Democrats would...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

MAGA-world keeps losing in its efforts to tie up Trump criminal probes in court

The former president sometimes called "Teflon Don" is learning that sometimes, the subpoenas do stick. In recent months, former President Donald Trump and his allies have suffered a string of defeats in court as they've tried to resist or impede criminal investigations into his conduct. The latest example was Trump's...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

UK recession could turn into a 'lost decade'

The United Kingdom faces a "lost decade" of growth if action isn't taken to address slumping business investment and worker shortages, a leading business lobby group has warned. In a bleak economic forecast published on Monday, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said that three quarters of companies are struggling...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The world will gain enough renewable energy in 5 years to power China, says IEA

Global renewable power capacity is set to grow as much in the next five years as it has over the past two decades, as soaring energy prices and the climate crisis force governments to ditch fossil fuels. In a report published Tuesday, the International Energy Agency forecast a sharp acceleration...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Shein tells suppliers to end long working days at factories by end of the month

Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein, the subject of recent controversy around alleged labor rights abuses, says it plans to invest $15 million to improve working conditions at factories in its supply chain. The money will be spent over the next three to four years to physically upgrade hundreds of factories...

