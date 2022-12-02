January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.He did not go into further detail adding that the committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot still had to discuss the matter further.Meanwhile, Republican Senators sought to distance themselves from former president Donald Trump’s remarks where he called for parts of the Constitution to be terminated but stopped short of saying whether the unprecedented proposals should disqualify him from running in 2024.“Kind of at a loss for words,” Senator John Cornyn of Texas told The Independent, while his...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO