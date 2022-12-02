According to 247’s Tom Loy, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive end, Osita Ekwonu, has entered the transfer portal. Ekwonu was a 4-Star linebacker recruit in the 2019 class and was ranked just one spot behind fellow Irish defensive end, Isaiah Foskey. It never really worked out for Ekwonu during his time at Notre Dame and was moved from linebacker to defensive end — and also put in some time at fullback as well.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO