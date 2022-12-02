Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Basketball Data: 2023 Progress Report - Period 1
We’re through the first period (roughly 8 games) of the college basketball season. Still playing around with ideas about how to deliver data coverage, so trying out a blast to our collective grade school pasts with progress reports. Notre Dame’s men’s and women’s squads are both off to strong...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish defensive end Osita Ekwonu enters the transfer portal
According to 247’s Tom Loy, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive end, Osita Ekwonu, has entered the transfer portal. Ekwonu was a 4-Star linebacker recruit in the 2019 class and was ranked just one spot behind fellow Irish defensive end, Isaiah Foskey. It never really worked out for Ekwonu during his time at Notre Dame and was moved from linebacker to defensive end — and also put in some time at fullback as well.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Fighting Irish Transfer Portal Open Thread
It’s a big day for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the rest of the college football world. In many ways, today is just as important as recruiting’s national signing day for the growth and development of a program — and extraordinarily more important for the success of next season.
onefootdown.com
Gator Bowl: Notre Dame opens up as favorites over the South Carolina Gamecocks
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have accepted an invitation to play in the Gator Bowl against the SEC’s South Carolina Gamecocks. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are currently 5.5 point favorites over South Carolina with an OVER/UNDER of 53. To be honest, I’m a little surprised at this...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish defensive back Jayden Bellamy enters the transfer portal
The college football transfer portal is officially open, and today is a day that is rumored to be one that will be quite busy when it comes to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The first bit of news according to 247’s Tom Loy, is that freshman defensive back Jayden Bellamy has entered the transfer portal.
onefootdown.com
Quick Recap: Fighting Irish Dominate UConn 74-60
What an afternoon in Purcell Pavilion today! The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team just took control and beat the UConn Huskies 74-60. In this rivalry game, Niele Ivey got her first victory agains the Huskies, and it was a convincing one too. From start to finish, the Irish controlled this game in an exciting one for the team and for the fans.
onefootdown.com
Quick Recap: Notre Dame loses ACC opener to Syracuse, 62-61
The Irish hoped to continue the momentum at home after a great win over Michigan St. Wednesday night. The Syracuse Orange came to town with a 3-4 record hoping to get back to even. Opening the first half the Irish and the Syracuse Orange traded blows making 13-10 about 5...
Comments / 0