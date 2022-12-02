ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Basketball Data: 2023 Progress Report - Period 1

We’re through the first period (roughly 8 games) of the college basketball season. Still playing around with ideas about how to deliver data coverage, so trying out a blast to our collective grade school pasts with progress reports. Notre Dame’s men’s and women’s squads are both off to strong...
Notre Dame Football: Irish defensive end Osita Ekwonu enters the transfer portal

According to 247’s Tom Loy, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive end, Osita Ekwonu, has entered the transfer portal. Ekwonu was a 4-Star linebacker recruit in the 2019 class and was ranked just one spot behind fellow Irish defensive end, Isaiah Foskey. It never really worked out for Ekwonu during his time at Notre Dame and was moved from linebacker to defensive end — and also put in some time at fullback as well.
Notre Dame Football: Fighting Irish Transfer Portal Open Thread

It’s a big day for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the rest of the college football world. In many ways, today is just as important as recruiting’s national signing day for the growth and development of a program — and extraordinarily more important for the success of next season.
Quick Recap: Fighting Irish Dominate UConn 74-60

What an afternoon in Purcell Pavilion today! The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team just took control and beat the UConn Huskies 74-60. In this rivalry game, Niele Ivey got her first victory agains the Huskies, and it was a convincing one too. From start to finish, the Irish controlled this game in an exciting one for the team and for the fans.
Quick Recap: Notre Dame loses ACC opener to Syracuse, 62-61

The Irish hoped to continue the momentum at home after a great win over Michigan St. Wednesday night. The Syracuse Orange came to town with a 3-4 record hoping to get back to even. Opening the first half the Irish and the Syracuse Orange traded blows making 13-10 about 5...
