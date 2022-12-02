ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 5 Best Instant Approval Credit Cards of November 2022

If time is of the essence and you have good (or better) credit, an instant approval credit card could be within reach. With these types of cards, you get fast approval and can often use them right away, regardless of whether you have the physical credit card in hand or not.
Use Rakuten Double Cash Back Today and Spend Black Friday With Family

We all saw this coming years ago. And now, most retailers don’t even pretend their Black Friday flyers were “leaked” early. They start telling us about their elusive doorbusters and other deals before the Halloween decorations come down, so that we can finalize our holiday shopping list and route weeks before joining the Black Friday fray.
The 5 Best Credit Cards for International Travel of November 2022

Traveling abroad can be an exciting adventure — but it can also be expensive. Forget the cost of airfare and hotels; those foreign transaction fees can really add up. Want to avoid fees for swiping your card abroad while also earning rewards for spending money on travel? Check out our list of the five best credit cards for international travel.
Trader Joe’s vs. Whole Foods: Where Should You Shop to Save Money?

Trader Joe's and Whole Foods both offer an array of natural and organic foods. Tina Russell and Carmen Mandato/The Penny Hoarder. Shoppers who prefer natural or organic foods usually have two choices in their neighborhood: Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods. While grocery stores increasingly stock natural or organic foods,...
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla Goes Next Level in Profits in 2023

In 2023, it will be a big mistake to ignore profits from Tesla energy, new tax credits and full self-driving software. Analysts could safely ignore energy because while it was 10% in revenue it had almost no profits. Similarly, full self driving made a lot of headlines but was only used bought by less than 10 % of global Tesla buyers.
yankodesign.com

The Exocet is a perfectly compact, handy EDC with a built-in money clip for all your everyday needs

With a tiny 1.94-inch blade, the Microtech Exocet Dagger is actually legal to carry in most states, making it the perfect EDC to have on you at all times. The dagger features an OTF-style (out-the-front) drop-point blade made from CTS 204P steel that’s perfect for piercing and carving outdoors, and doing things like opening boxes indoors. The blade retracts into the Exocet’s rather comfortably compact aircraft-grade aluminum handle, which also has a pocket clip on one side that doubles up as a money clip, letting you carry your cards, cash with you. I imagine taking out your money for a mugger would be a pretty interesting event, given that your de-facto wallet also doubles as a blade!
