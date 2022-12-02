Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Targeted attacks against the electric grid have increased in recent years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Federal data show not only are targeted attacks against the electric grid more common than people might think, efforts to physically attack, sabotage and vandalize hit a 10-year high in the United States in 2022. A WCNC Charlotte analysis of Department of Energy Electric Disturbance Events...
Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks. Officials say firearms were used to help disable equipment at a substation in Moore County. It could have easily happened as oftentimes substations just have cameras and motion sensors. But they usually don't have a person guarding the facility. And it's not just physical security.
Hickory Police Department announces new Chief of Police
HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department has named its next Chief of Police. According to the police department, after 25 years of service, Major Reed Baer will serve as Hickory’s next Chief of Police. Baer's promotion comes following the retirement announcement of current Police Chief Thurman Whisnant.
Rock with hate speech thrown through daycare window connected to Nov. case
A rock containing hate speech and threats toward children was thrown through a daycare window on Monday and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it is tied to last week’s park ranger shooting. QCNEWS.COM. Rock with hate speech thrown through daycare window …. A rock containing hate speech and threats toward children...
Getting sheriffs to obey the law
What does one do about a sheriff who refuses to obey the law? Answer: Sue him as many times as it takes. Although North Carolina pistol purchase permits (PPPs) and concealed handgun permits (CHPs) are being issued on a timely basis in ninety-eight counties, two urban sheriffs insist on flouting the law.
How to apply for a media internship program with Alma Adams
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Representative Alma Adams (NC-12) announced an internship opportunity in her Washington, D.C. office as well as one internship opportunity in her Charlotte, North Carolina, office for the spring 2023 semester. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply immediately; applications close on Friday, Dec. 16. This internship includes...
13 confirmed cases of rabies in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — confirmed another case of rabies in the county. Officials said a Gastonia resident's dog killed a raccoon in a backyard last week. That raccoon tested positive for rabies. Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is now stressing the importance of having an up-to-date rabies vaccination...
Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired Sept. 12, 2022. Nate Morabito's new investigation will air at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. While Cabarrus County prosecutors handed out unusual, lenient deals to some accused excessive speeders, public records suggest their boss, now-retired District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, was rarely at the courthouse to physically oversee her staff.
Local nonprofit joins #JusticeForShanquella efforts
An upcoming rally is planned to keep attention on one Charlotte woman’s story. A local nonprofit will host a rally in search of answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who died under mysterious circumstances while vacationing in Mexico. Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury,...
Rock Hill Man Acquitted of Gastonia Murder, Seeks To Clear Name
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –For four years, Andre Isaac faced the possibility of real prison time. He maintained his innocence in connection to the murder of a store clerk in Gastonia. “As an African-American male, it was the first thing that I thought was here I am thinking I did everything right. Trying to be the best person I could be and I’m in the system nonetheless,” said Isaac.
Atrium Health nurse help saves life of fellow passenger on plane
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Atrium Health Lincoln nurse, Kassondra Josey, was on her way home from Las Vegas when a fellow passenger had a medical emergency requiring her skills to be used 30,000 feet in the air. Over Texas, Josey was watching a movie when her husband nudged her arm...
State of Emergency: Power outage causes spike in break-ins, closed schools and curfew in Moore County, NC
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The power outage in Moore County triggered a State of Emergency for the population with ripple effects including a spike in crime, families struggling to stay warm and even a curfew running from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two power substations in a North Carolina...
Charlotte City Council’s Housing, Safety and Community committee discusses affordable housing plans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte has $75 million to put toward affordable housing initiatives over the next year. On Monday night, city council’s Housing, Safety and Community committee discussed how to spend the money in a focused way to help residents beyond housing. For the latest...
Applications now available for help with energy and home water bills in Cabarrus Co.
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County’s Department of Human Services is currently taking applications for programs that provide financial support for energy and water bill payments. The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) and Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) are federally funded and open to all eligible residents.
Mecklenburg County Public Health unveils new COVID-19 information chatbot
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Public Health has launched a new program to inform the public about COVID-19. Along with public health organizations in Boston and Los Angeles, Mecklenburg County received a customized version of the Vaccine Information Resource Assistant (VIRA) chatbot. This program delivers correct and up-to-date answers to COVID-19 vaccine questions.
CMPD investigating hate speech, threats toward children at north Charlotte day care
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A rock that was thrown through a day care window in north Charlotte Monday morning had a message containing hate speech attached to it, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Investigators also believe the attack is linked to a shooting at a north Charlotte park last month. CMPD responded...
CMPD officer's involuntary manslaughter trial starts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The involuntary manslaughter trial for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Phillip Barker started Monday. Barker is accused of striking and killing James Michael Short in 2017 as Short was crossing the street. Motions from the state and defense lawyers started around 9 a.m. followed by jury selection. Police...
2nd victim dies after shooting at north Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. The second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Dominic Salazar, passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, passed away the night of the shooting. The shooting, which...
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
1 person seriously injured following crash on I-77 NB ramp at I-85
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic reports one person was seriously injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the I-77 NB ramp at I-85. According to officials, the crash is blocking the ramp on I-77 NB at I-85 Exit 13. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as officials investigate this crash.
Comments / 3