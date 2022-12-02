ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks. Officials say firearms were used to help disable equipment at a substation in Moore County. It could have easily happened as oftentimes substations just have cameras and motion sensors. But they usually don't have a person guarding the facility. And it's not just physical security.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hickory Police Department announces new Chief of Police

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department has named its next Chief of Police. According to the police department, after 25 years of service, Major Reed Baer will serve as Hickory’s next Chief of Police. Baer's promotion comes following the retirement announcement of current Police Chief Thurman Whisnant.
HICKORY, NC
qcnews.com

Rock with hate speech thrown through daycare window connected to Nov. case

A rock containing hate speech and threats toward children was thrown through a daycare window on Monday and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it is tied to last week’s park ranger shooting. QCNEWS.COM. Rock with hate speech thrown through daycare window …. A rock containing hate speech and threats toward children...
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Getting sheriffs to obey the law

What does one do about a sheriff who refuses to obey the law? Answer: Sue him as many times as it takes. Although North Carolina pistol purchase permits (PPPs) and concealed handgun permits (CHPs) are being issued on a timely basis in ninety-eight counties, two urban sheriffs insist on flouting the law.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

How to apply for a media internship program with Alma Adams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Representative Alma Adams (NC-12) announced an internship opportunity in her Washington, D.C. office as well as one internship opportunity in her Charlotte, North Carolina, office for the spring 2023 semester. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply immediately; applications close on Friday, Dec. 16. This internship includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

13 confirmed cases of rabies in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — confirmed another case of rabies in the county. Officials said a Gastonia resident's dog killed a raccoon in a backyard last week. That raccoon tested positive for rabies. Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is now stressing the importance of having an up-to-date rabies vaccination...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired Sept. 12, 2022. Nate Morabito's new investigation will air at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. While Cabarrus County prosecutors handed out unusual, lenient deals to some accused excessive speeders, public records suggest their boss, now-retired District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, was rarely at the courthouse to physically oversee her staff.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
qcitymetro.com

Local nonprofit joins #JusticeForShanquella efforts

An upcoming rally is planned to keep attention on one Charlotte woman’s story. A local nonprofit will host a rally in search of answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who died under mysterious circumstances while vacationing in Mexico. Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rock Hill Man Acquitted of Gastonia Murder, Seeks To Clear Name

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –For four years, Andre Isaac faced the possibility of real prison time. He maintained his innocence in connection to the murder of a store clerk in Gastonia. “As an African-American male, it was the first thing that I thought was here I am thinking I did everything right. Trying to be the best person I could be and I’m in the system nonetheless,” said Isaac.
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mecklenburg County Public Health unveils new COVID-19 information chatbot

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Public Health has launched a new program to inform the public about COVID-19. Along with public health organizations in Boston and Los Angeles, Mecklenburg County received a customized version of the Vaccine Information Resource Assistant (VIRA) chatbot. This program delivers correct and up-to-date answers to COVID-19 vaccine questions.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

CMPD officer's involuntary manslaughter trial starts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The involuntary manslaughter trial for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Phillip Barker started Monday. Barker is accused of striking and killing James Michael Short in 2017 as Short was crossing the street. Motions from the state and defense lawyers started around 9 a.m. followed by jury selection. Police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2nd victim dies after shooting at north Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. The second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Dominic Salazar, passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, passed away the night of the shooting. The shooting, which...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

1 person seriously injured following crash on I-77 NB ramp at I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic reports one person was seriously injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the I-77 NB ramp at I-85. According to officials, the crash is blocking the ramp on I-77 NB at I-85 Exit 13. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as officials investigate this crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
