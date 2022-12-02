Read full article on original website
Miracle on Cleveland Street
Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road presents Miracle on Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Clearwater-CRA. This FREE family-friendly festival returns for the 14th year when the 400 block of downtown Clearwater will be transformed into a holiday wonderland with falling snow, a variety of live music including strolling carolers, holiday-themed selfie-photo stations and FREE activities that include:
2022 Christmas Parade Award Winners
The Polk County Wedding and Event Pros float, which hosted a live wedding ceremony, won the Judges Choice Award at the 2022 Lakeland Christmas Parade. Here is a list of all eight awards as determined by the judges on behalf of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland:. • Judges Choice:...
Bay News 9
Temple Terrace brings snow to its Winter Wonderland
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Temple Terrace as the city hosted its annual Winter Wonderland event at Woodmont Park. Dreaming of a white Christmas is definitely more of a pipe dream in Florida, but the Caccio family gets to see a piece of that dream take shape.
ABC Action News
2022 holiday events to check out around Tampa Bay
Whether you're looking for festive lights or place to experience winter activities, these 17 events are sure to put you in the holiday spirit!. Info: If you're still looking to take your family Christmas photos, Selfie WRLD Tampa has 12 holiday rooms and backdrops to choose from. The festive displays at this DIY selfie studio are unique, interactive and there's a fun, instagramable scene for everyone. Sessions are one hour and included a ring light with a phone attachment and a wireless remote that you can sync up to your phone in order to take your own pictures. And if you can't decide on just one outfit, they even have a dressing room so you can mix and match your ensemble for the backdrops.
ABC Action News
Family statement: Kirstie Alley dead at 71 after battle with cancer
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer that was "recently discovered" her family said in a statement. Alley was 71 years old. She was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength" her children True and Lillie Parker. The family...
Mystery Diner: Classical, Classy Columbia
I visited the original Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City when a teen. Dad, born and raised in Tampa, would take our family for a week each summer from Homestead Air Force Base where he was stationed to Tampa to visit relatives. At least one night would be dedicated to munching out Spanish style at Columbia.
Ludacris, The Jacksons, more acts added to Strawberry Fest lineup
A total of 24 headline entertainers, including Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sara Evans, Tanya Tucker, Wayne Newton and Train, are set to perform at this year's festival.
hernandosun.com
City Council considers dog park
New Parks and Recreation Director David Howard presented an idea for replacing an unused City structure with a dog park, and the Brooksville City Council agreed to consider it. No official vote was held during the meeting. The current building at 306 Darby Lane has been sitting vacant for years,...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 2-4
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Christmas Town is back! Experience the joy of the season up close with animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday treats and festive shows, plus millions of twinkling lights, dazzling fireworks and heartwarming moments with Rudolph and Santa.
hernandosun.com
Local restaurant recognized for sprucing up Brooksville
Florida Cracker Kitchen magnates Blair and Ethan Hensley were awarded the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement Award for their latest restaurant, The Cook Shack. During the November 7, 2022, City Council Meeting, Amanda Cunningham-Rudd, Chair of the Brooksville Beautification Board, and council members recognized The Cook Shack as a Brooksville business that brightens the corner at 511 South Broad Street.
mynews13.com
Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
naturecoaster.com
“Empty the Shelters” Adoption Event
Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) will host an “Empty the Shelters” event from Thursday, December 1 through Friday, December 11, 2022, in partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation. Citrus County Animal Services Announces “Empty the Shelters” Adoption Event. Adoption fees will be waived (excluding a $10 licensing...
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
hernandosun.com
Fireplace log sparks Brooksville blaze
A fireplace log is being blamed for sparking a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Brooksville. According to a social media posting by the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES), shortly after 3 am on Dec. 1, crews responded to reports of a fire on the 24000 block.
Family of Tampa car collector will auction dozens of his classic cars
Vintage vehicles owned by Leroy Gonzalez, a Tampa real estate developer, are being auctioned. Dozens of classic car enthusiasts got a preview of vehicles on the auction block in Seffner.
hernandosun.com
BOCC approves master plan for golf destination project in Brooksville
During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Hernando Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) gave its final approval for establishing a master plan for a combined planned development project that, according to its developer, will launch a luxury golf and resort facility in Brooksville. Initially submitted in September by the Canada-based Cabot...
fox13news.com
Tampa walk brings awareness to Huntington’s disease
TAMPA, Fla. - On Saturday, more than 100 people spent the day pounding the pavement to raise awareness about Huntington's disease and the need for a cure. The Huntington's disease Society of America's Florida Chapter held its annual Tampa Team Hope Walk at Lowry Park. "If you get the gene,...
Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine State
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! This weekend, we’re taking a break from our regularly scheduled programing to highlight some of our favorite NewsBreak Contributor stories from across Florida. We’ve got stories on the renaming of Tampa International Airport’s giant flamingo, holiday lights at the Florida Botanical Gardens, where to see "snow" in Florida this winter and more.
Hidden History: The Tampa Theatre
Crowd outside Tampa Theatre at automobile drawing : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. Streaming movies may be the preferred method of entertainment at the moment, but in Tampa one historic movie palace still has a special place in movie-lovers’ hearts. Almost 100-years-old, the Tampa Theatre is a gorgeous piece of Tampa entertainment history. The theater shows everything from silent films to the latest blockbuster. Find out how the theater has stayed open for so long and become an important landmark for Tampa residents.
Local area brothers named among People Magazine's 'Kindest People in America'
It doesn’t take much to spread kindness in your community, but People Magazine recently named some of the kindest people in the country, including a pair of brothers from the Tampa Bay area.
