Apostolic Christian Academy will present Christmas play this week
Apostolic Christian Academy, which is part of First Apostolic Church of Magnolia, will present a comedy play, “Christmas in Columbia County,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. The academy and church are located at 241 Columbia Road 12, north of the Columbia County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $10.
Merrytime in Magnolia Saturday afternoon on the Square
Merrytime in Magnolia and the Christmas Market return Saturday to the Magnolia Square. Several activities will be available between 1-5 p.m. The World’s Tallest Rocking Horse will offer rides. People may have their pictures taken inside a snow globe. Live entertainment is planned for the Albemarle Stage at Square...
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? El Dorado, Ark.
EL DORADO, Ark. - The holiday season is here and so is the KTBS 3 Community Caravan week in El Dorado, Arkansas leading up to Christmas. We'll be there this week showcasing all of the great things happening during the holidays. In our Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe?...
Joel Stewart
Joel Stewart, 79, of El Dorado, died Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Little Rock. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Henderson Funeral Service, www.hendersonsmortuary.com .
Lambert named UAHT Dean of Student Services
HOPE/TEXARKANA – Reginald Lambert of Camden, Arkansas, has been selected as the Dean of Student Services at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT). Lambert comes to UAHT from Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he held the Assistant Director of Residence Life/Student Involvement position. Reginald earned a Bachelor of...
SAAC announces cast for “Frozen, Jr.”
The South Arkansas Arts Center of El Dorado has announced the cast selection for the December production of “Frozen, Jr.”. Based upon the blockbuster Disney film, “Frozen, Jr.” will be presented by SAAC’s Drama Club, comprised of students in the 7th through 12th grades, on December 9-11.
Louisiana Tech names recent area graduates
Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Fall 2022 commencement ceremonies held November 19. John Aaron Barham – Master of Science Engineering. Nolan James Matthews – Master of Science Engineering. Hot Springs. Dakota Allan Weatherford – Master of Science. Monticello. Andrew Joseph Roser – Doctor of...
Bowman, Henderson in runoff for City Council District G seat
SHREVEPORT, La. - Another opportunity to have your voice heard in Shreveport city government is coming up Saturday. One of the races on the ballot in Shreveport is a runoff in District G. It covers the western most part of the Shreveport city limits. The runoff election will be between...
Texarkana, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Man dies in hit-and-run outside Atlanta community
A 42-year-old man was run over and killed early Saturday morning while walking down Arkansas 98 in the Atlanta community, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials. Scotty Ray Barker was struck by a vehicle before 7 a.m. while walking his dog along the highway right outside of Atlanta,...
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card, the officer noted in arrest reports.
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
Active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County down to 18
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County fell by two on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,448. Total Active Cases: 18. Down two since...
Pickup runs into clinic; woman hurt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was injured when a pickup ran into the side of a Shreveport medical clinic. It happened about 10:27 p.m. Monday (Dec. 5) in the 3500 block of Youree Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The truck was traveling north on Youree Drive when...
Hwy 169 in Caddo Parish Is Closed After Crash
A major crash in west Shreveport has forced Caddo Parish Deputies to close down highway 169. The road is completely closed from South Lakeshore Dr. to I-20 following a crash that sends one man to the hospital. Sheriff Steve Prator says the wreck happened just before 9:30 Sunday night. Deputies...
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, November 29
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 29, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Alisha Camille Jackson, 808 Kennedy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 22. Lafayette. Algiea Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November...
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended …. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Salvation Army Red Kettle Run. The Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary hosted the second annual Red Kettle Run. TxDOT urges drivers to drive safely...
COVID-19 cases slowly decline in area
Active cases of the COVID-19 virus continued to decline slightly in South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,448. Total Active Cases: 15. Down three...
Locally filmed Five Days from Home to screen in Springhill Saturday
SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When a small-town, northern Louisiana gal becomes an actress and marries a major Hollywood star, it’s a big deal; but when the couple comes for a visit and films a movie named Five Days from Home that debuts at a local, downtown theatre — that’s the stuff of local legends.
Emporia State rolls to 48-27 win over Southeastern Oklahoma in Farmers Bank Live United Bowl
Emporia State took advantage of five Southeastern Oklahoma turnovers on the way to a 48-27 win in the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl on Saturday in TexARKana. The Savage Storm took the opening kickoff and advanced to the Hornets 28 yard line before Emporia State stopped them thanks to a fourth-down sack by Jordan Williams. The Hornets then marched 59 yards on six plays to take a 7-0 lead with a 33 yard pass from Braden Gleason to Jaylen Varner.
