AZFamily

Man dead after hit-and-run crash late Sunday night in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after reportedly being hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday night, according to Phoenix Police. Officers got a call reporting a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near 36th Avenue and McDowell Road just before midnight. When they arrived, they found a man who has not been identified that was lying on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man and woman found shot inside car in Buckeye, Monday night

Two people were taken to a hospital in serious and life-threatening condition after a shooting in Buckeye, Monday night. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Miller Road and Southern Avenue. Officials say a man and a woman were found shot inside of a...
BUCKEYE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash overnight in Phoenix. The incident occurred late Sunday night near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road. Phoenix police say the pedestrian, only identified as a man, was crossing mid-block south on McDowell Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 dead after fiery car crash in west Phoenix

Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrians killed in 2 Phoenix crashes just hours apart

PHOENIX - Two pedestrians were killed just hours apart in separate crashes at Phoenix intersections on Friday night, police said. Police said a 71-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 40th Street and Greenway Road at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. A witness told officers that the...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 dead, 1 critically injured in fiery accident in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are dead, and one man is in critical condition after a serious two-vehicle accident late Saturday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police arrived at Thomas Road and 59th Avenue around 10:14 p.m. to find a pick-up truck on fire. Phoenix firefighters were able to put out the flames, and their investigation found three people trapped inside the truck who died in the blaze.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Apache Junction pastor's home lost in fire, community steps in

Homeowners will be able to have hens in their backyards, but no roosters. Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run while visiting New Orleans with husband. New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. Group of Arizona FLDS girls found in Washington Airbnb. Updated: 2 hours...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
AZFamily

ADHS fines Mesa memory care center $500 after woman dies

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memory care center in Mesa was cited $1,000 after two violations, including one that led to a woman’s death earlier this year. According to a report from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services, four allegations were made against Silver Creek Inn near Baseline and Power roads earlier this year. Only one of them was unable to be verified.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after drive-by shooting at west Phoenix bus stop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot at west Phoenix bus stop late Thursday night. Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers were called out just before midnight to 67th Avenue and McDowell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. At this time investigators believe someone drove by in a car and shot the man. The man, who has only been identified as a 34-year-old, was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and no other information has been released. It’s unclear if police are actively looking for a suspect.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2024 trial date for man accused of killing 9 in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (AP) — The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting nine people in the Phoenix metro area over an 11-month span has been pushed back again, this time to February 2024. Aaron Saucedo, 28, was arrested in April 2017 in connection with serial street shootings that began...
PHOENIX, AZ

