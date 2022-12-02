Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run crash near 27th Avenue and Jackson Street
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Jackson Street around 3:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a woman down in the roadway. The victim had obvious signs of trauma...
AZFamily
Man dead after hit-and-run crash late Sunday night in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after reportedly being hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday night, according to Phoenix Police. Officers got a call reporting a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near 36th Avenue and McDowell Road just before midnight. When they arrived, they found a man who has not been identified that was lying on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ABC 15 News
Man and woman found shot inside car in Buckeye, Monday night
Two people were taken to a hospital in serious and life-threatening condition after a shooting in Buckeye, Monday night. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Miller Road and Southern Avenue. Officials say a man and a woman were found shot inside of a...
ABC 15 News
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash overnight in Phoenix. The incident occurred late Sunday night near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road. Phoenix police say the pedestrian, only identified as a man, was crossing mid-block south on McDowell Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east.
AZFamily
3 dead after fiery car crash in west Phoenix
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
AZFamily
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrians killed in 2 Phoenix crashes just hours apart
PHOENIX - Two pedestrians were killed just hours apart in separate crashes at Phoenix intersections on Friday night, police said. Police said a 71-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 40th Street and Greenway Road at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. A witness told officers that the...
KOLD-TV
Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three dead, two hurt after car catches fire in west Phoenix crash
Three people are dead and two others are hurt after a car caught fire in a crash near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Surprise (Surprise, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in Surprise. Officials confirmed that two people died due to the multi-vehicle accident.
AZFamily
3 dead, 1 critically injured in fiery accident in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are dead, and one man is in critical condition after a serious two-vehicle accident late Saturday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police arrived at Thomas Road and 59th Avenue around 10:14 p.m. to find a pick-up truck on fire. Phoenix firefighters were able to put out the flames, and their investigation found three people trapped inside the truck who died in the blaze.
Six people, including four Scottsdale officers, hit in traffic stop Saturday
Six people, including four Scottsdale police officers, were struck by a car fleeing a traffic stop late Saturday night.
ABC 15 News
Family of Fry's employee stabbed on the job speaks out for the first time
MESA, AZ — A family is speaking out after a Mesa Fry's employee was stabbed on the job. The family of 61-year-old Robert Luera tells ABC15 he nearly died. The attack happened at the Fry's near Ellsworth and Broadway, the day before Thanksgiving. "He at Fry's for 20 years...
AZFamily
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
AZFamily
Apache Junction pastor's home lost in fire, community steps in
Homeowners will be able to have hens in their backyards, but no roosters. Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run while visiting New Orleans with husband. New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. Group of Arizona FLDS girls found in Washington Airbnb. Updated: 2 hours...
AZFamily
ADHS fines Mesa memory care center $500 after woman dies
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memory care center in Mesa was cited $1,000 after two violations, including one that led to a woman’s death earlier this year. According to a report from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services, four allegations were made against Silver Creek Inn near Baseline and Power roads earlier this year. Only one of them was unable to be verified.
AZFamily
Man dead after drive-by shooting at west Phoenix bus stop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot at west Phoenix bus stop late Thursday night. Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers were called out just before midnight to 67th Avenue and McDowell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. At this time investigators believe someone drove by in a car and shot the man. The man, who has only been identified as a 34-year-old, was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and no other information has been released. It’s unclear if police are actively looking for a suspect.
Gilbert memory care center fined $500 after patient walks out undetected and dies
GILBERT, Ariz — A Valley memory care facility is facing multiple citations after one of its patients wandered out of the building and was found dead about two miles away. Ina Jenkins, an 88-year-old who had been diagnosed with dementia, somehow walked out undetected in early August of the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center in Gilbert.
fox10phoenix.com
2024 trial date for man accused of killing 9 in Phoenix area
PHOENIX (AP) — The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting nine people in the Phoenix metro area over an 11-month span has been pushed back again, this time to February 2024. Aaron Saucedo, 28, was arrested in April 2017 in connection with serial street shootings that began...
KTAR.com
Body of man believed to be set on fire found near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — The body of a man who was believed to be set on fire was found Thursday near downtown Phoenix, authorities said. Police saw smoke from a fire near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street at about 3 p.m. and upon arrival, found the badly burned body nearby. Fire...
