Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Chances for rain and snow increase into the middle of the week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drier air is moving into New Mexico. Some moisture will stream back into the state this week, bringing chances for rain and snow to some areas. Podcast: New Mexico’s 2022-23 ski season outlook. Albuquerque: Council vote to remove recent zoning rules for sanctioned encampments.
KRQE News 13
Drier air begins moving into New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning kicked off with dense fog across much of the state and Rio Grande Valley, including the Albuquerque metro. This afternoon conditions will continue to clear as dry air moves in overhead along with a westerly wind. This will also create downslope warming, with temperatures across the east about 5-15 degrees warmer than yesterday.
KRQE News 13
Rain chances arrive this weekend
Strong winds will relax as the sun sets tonight. Scattered showers will push north across New Mexico this weekend. A strong jet stream crossing New Mexico brought very windy weather to parts of the state. The strongest winds today have been in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, where gusts were clocked in at over 70 mph around Raton, Clayton, and Las Vegas, with an 81 mph gust at the Wolf Creek Pass. Winds will be dying down though as the sun sets this evening. A strong cold front will also move into eastern New Mexico tonight, dropping high temperatures as much as 25° across this part of the state by Saturday.
KRQE News 13
Steady rain continues tonight
The heavier rain arrived just in time to wreck havoc with the Twinkle of Lights Parade unfortunately. A pretty narrow, but steady band of rain dumped nearly 1″ of rain in northern parts of Socorro County bordering with Valencia County into the South Valley. The persistent showers will continue overnight into Sunday morning before slowly breaking apart later in the day. So keep the umbrella handy through the first half of Sunday. The damp and gloomy conditions will stick around for another day before exiting Monday with higher wind gusts.
KRQE News 13
Rain moves into parts of New Mexico this weekend
Strong winds will relax as the sun sets tonight. Scattered showers will push north across New Mexico this weekend. A strong jet stream crossing New Mexico brought very windy weather to parts of the state. The strongest winds today have been in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, where gusts were clocked in at over 70 mph around Raton, Clayton, and Las Vegas, with an 81 mph gust at the Wolf Creek Pass. Winds have completely died down tonight, but are breezy along a backdoor cold front entering northeast New Mexico. This cold front will drop high temperatures as much as 25° across the eastern part of the state by Saturday.
newsfromthestates.com
‘It’ll never be the same.’ Northern NM residents fly over burn scar to map damage themselves
Mountaintops with a mix of new growth and dead trees burned by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire look over a valley in Mora County on Nov. 30, 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / SourceNM) Hundreds of miles of blackened, lifeless trees — vast stains on the land when viewed from...
KCBD
North Texas school districts plan ‘pink out’ on Monday to honor Athena Strand
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 25 North Texas school districts have announced that in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was abducted and murdered by a deliveryman last week, students and staff will be asked to wear pink on Monday. So far, the school districts who have announced...
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
KSAT 12
Texas experiencing very high levels of respiratory illness activity, CDC data shows
SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been feeling under the weather recently, you’re not alone. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows Texas is one of the dozens of states where reports of respiratory illness are very high. The data is based on outpatient visits for respiratory...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
klaq.com
El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas
A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
Thousands donated to New Mexico student clothing bank; kids go on shopping trip
Locker 505 serves kids in the metro area including Sandoval, Valencia, and Torrance counties.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in New Mexico
You may think New Mexico is mostly desert but it really has a varied landscape including some beautiful lakes. Navajo Lake is in the far northern part of the state on the border with Colorado. In southern New Mexico is the largest lake in the state, Elephant Butte Lake. You can go scuba diving in the Blue Hole in Santa Rosa, NM which gets to be 80 feet deep! Then there is the legendary Bottomless Lakes, a series of nine sinkholes filed with green-blue waters, but are they really bottomless? You can’t get much deeper than “bottomless” but let’s just say that is an exaggeration, so which lake in New Mexico is really the deepest? Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in New Mexico.
KKTV
Respiratory illnesses spiking in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases in Colorado have been rising over the weeks. The El Paso County Public Heath Department said all three viruses are creating a burden. The health department says there are 49 confirmed RSV outbreaks in schools and child care settings across the...
State asks for public input about Fenton Lake
The state is conducting a survey for a New Mexico lake.
New Mexico health officials see uptick in patients amid ‘tridemic’ concerns
Several doctors and clinics said they're seeing a lot of adult patients with symptoms of multiple viruses. This comes as there's been a surge of RSV, flu, COVID, and seasonal viruses all at the same time.
travelawaits.com
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico non-profit aims to fight homelessness during the holidays
New Mexico is battling a housing crisis, and for many, these cold winter months can be difficult without a place to call home. Ed and Krista Luna are a husband and wife that began a non-profit called Humanity33. Their mission is to help people in their community throughout the year, especially during the holidays.
Comments / 0