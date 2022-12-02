Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Jackson County Animal Shelter closed Tuesday due to construction, lack of power
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Due to construction, the Jackson County Animal Shelter will be closed Tuesday. According to the shelter, the building will be without power due to the construction and they will be unable to receive voicemails. The shelter is expected to reopen Wednesday. More information on the Jackson...
Community helps Rockin’ Rodney get a new moped after his burned in a fire
JACKSON, MI – While you haven’t seen Rockin’ Rodney breakdancing in the streets, he has been visible riding around town on his moped. However, when Rodney “Rockin’ Rodney” Dowding’s Leoni Township home burned in August, his beloved red moped was lost, along with many of his other belongings.
Jackson’s Michigan Theatre begins fundraising for bigger stage, updated balcony, HVAC
JACKSON, MI – The Michigan Theatre of Jackson is seeking help to fund major renovations needed for the historic building. Executive Director Steve Tucker is seeking $6.1 million through a capital campaign to maintain the downtown Jackson theater’s historical significance while bringing it to the 21st century. The projects consists of an extended stage, an upgraded balcony, new HVAC, updated carpet and more.
Attic fire displaces Jackson family with multiple pets
JACKSON, MI - A Jackson family was displaced from their home late Thursday due to an attic fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke just prior to midnight, Dec. 1, at a two-story residence in the 200 block of S. Dwight Street, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
lansingcitypulse.com
With county support in hand, Lansing Township to vote on a debt-elimination plan
(This story has been updated to include information not originally provided to City Pulse. The previous story said a deal had been reached between successors to developers Mike Eyde and the township overpayments due to the successors. The story has been updated to say the deal is pending. Also, the earlier version of the story said the township still needs to repay $3 million in overcharged taxes, but Treasurer Kathy Rogers said those reimbursements have been made.)
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
jtv.tv
Events of Monday, December 5, 2022
Economic Luncheon. 11:30 AM – 1 PM. Presented by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. Weatherwax Hall at the Jackson Symphony Orchestra, 215 W. Michigan Ave. There are a great number of positive economic development projects that will play a large role in our community during 2023. Those plans for Downtown, the City and the County will be shared by executives during this insightful luncheon event. This event features speakers from the Anchor Initiative, The Enterprise Group of Jackson, and the City of Jackson. Register here.
Ann Arbor officials call out MDOT, OK looking into taking control of state roads
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with studying the feasibility of taking over state-controlled roadways in the city, and that includes North Main Street. The Michigan Department of Transportation is gearing up for a once-in-a-generation reconstruction of the corridor, and if the city wants it to become something other than a four-lane highway, now is the time to act, said Council Member Lisa Disch.
‘Homeowner-driven’ rezoning of 26 acres near Ann Arbor gets warm reception
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Ann Arbor’s southward sprawl has led to subdivision after subdivision in Pittsfield Township, often on land that was once a farm field. Normally, it’s developers making the pitch to build rows of new homes or apartment complexes. Not so on Thursday, Dec. 1, when...
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
jtv.tv
JSO Guild Holiday Ball 12-3-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Symphony Orchestra Guild Holiday Ball, Country Club of Jackson. 12-3-2022. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV.
2 arrested for breaking into Jackson home and stealing firearms
During the investigation, police were able to get video and found a phone at the scene.
Arend Tree Farms serves up four generations of Christmas tree expertise
SYLVAN TOWNSHIP -- Sap, sawdust and the Christmas spirit are in the air on the border of Jackson County. Arend Tree Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned Christmas tree farm at 3512 Notten Road in Sylvan Township, started their season the day after Thanksgiving, and the first weekend of December is shaping up to be their busiest of the year.
WILX-TV
Upcoming closures at Ingham County 30th Judicial Circuit Court
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Offices of the Clerk of the Court at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse in Lansing and the County Courthouse in Mason of the 30th Circuit Court will be closed on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. The closure will give employees the opportunity to conduct a pending case inventory.
'Completely ruined': Historic bridge goes up in flames, collapses in Mid-Michigan [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating the cause of a raging fire that engulfed a wooden historic bridge in Mid Michigan and ultimately led to its collapse over the weekend
Dangerous Ann Arbor intersections focus of University of Michigan-led project
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A University of Michigan project will take a deeper look at Washtenaw County’s most dangerous intersection. That intersection is the roundabout at State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor and it’s just one of the intersections the project plans to monitor. The roundabout had 79 crashes and one injury in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law, which recently revealed its list for the most “dangerous” intersections in Washtenaw County from 2021.
Wanted man recaptured after fleeing police custody in Hillsdale County
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A man who managed to break out of a police car Monday night has been returned to custody, police said. At about 9 p.m. Dec. 5, a 34-year-old man who had been placed under arrest managed to free himself from a Hudson Police Department patrol car as it was passing through the city of Hillsdale, police said.
2 shot near Battle Creek Friday evening
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Battle Creek Friday evening.
Pedestrian safety improvements planned for dangerous areas along Amtrak’s Michigan Line
ANN ARBOR, MI - A slew of improvements aimed at making dangerous sections of Amtrak’s passenger rail route safer for pedestrians are coming to Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and other Michigan cities. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a series of public meetings in December to fill residents in...
MLive
56K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0