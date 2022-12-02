ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

WILX-TV

Jackson County Animal Shelter closed Tuesday due to construction, lack of power

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Due to construction, the Jackson County Animal Shelter will be closed Tuesday. According to the shelter, the building will be without power due to the construction and they will be unable to receive voicemails. The shelter is expected to reopen Wednesday. More information on the Jackson...
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson’s Michigan Theatre begins fundraising for bigger stage, updated balcony, HVAC

JACKSON, MI – The Michigan Theatre of Jackson is seeking help to fund major renovations needed for the historic building. Executive Director Steve Tucker is seeking $6.1 million through a capital campaign to maintain the downtown Jackson theater’s historical significance while bringing it to the 21st century. The projects consists of an extended stage, an upgraded balcony, new HVAC, updated carpet and more.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Attic fire displaces Jackson family with multiple pets

JACKSON, MI - A Jackson family was displaced from their home late Thursday due to an attic fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke just prior to midnight, Dec. 1, at a two-story residence in the 200 block of S. Dwight Street, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

With county support in hand, Lansing Township to vote on a debt-elimination plan

(This story has been updated to include information not originally provided to City Pulse. The previous story said a deal had been reached between successors to developers Mike Eyde and the township overpayments due to the successors. The story has been updated to say the deal is pending. Also, the earlier version of the story said the township still needs to repay $3 million in overcharged taxes, but Treasurer Kathy Rogers said those reimbursements have been made.)
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Monday, December 5, 2022

Economic Luncheon. 11:30 AM – 1 PM. Presented by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. Weatherwax Hall at the Jackson Symphony Orchestra, 215 W. Michigan Ave. There are a great number of positive economic development projects that will play a large role in our community during 2023. Those plans for Downtown, the City and the County will be shared by executives during this insightful luncheon event. This event features speakers from the Anchor Initiative, The Enterprise Group of Jackson, and the City of Jackson. Register here.
JACKSON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor officials call out MDOT, OK looking into taking control of state roads

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with studying the feasibility of taking over state-controlled roadways in the city, and that includes North Main Street. The Michigan Department of Transportation is gearing up for a once-in-a-generation reconstruction of the corridor, and if the city wants it to become something other than a four-lane highway, now is the time to act, said Council Member Lisa Disch.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Upcoming closures at Ingham County 30th Judicial Circuit Court

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Offices of the Clerk of the Court at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse in Lansing and the County Courthouse in Mason of the 30th Circuit Court will be closed on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. The closure will give employees the opportunity to conduct a pending case inventory.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Dangerous Ann Arbor intersections focus of University of Michigan-led project

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A University of Michigan project will take a deeper look at Washtenaw County’s most dangerous intersection. That intersection is the roundabout at State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor and it’s just one of the intersections the project plans to monitor. The roundabout had 79 crashes and one injury in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law, which recently revealed its list for the most “dangerous” intersections in Washtenaw County from 2021.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

MLive

