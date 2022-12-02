(This story has been updated to include information not originally provided to City Pulse. The previous story said a deal had been reached between successors to developers Mike Eyde and the township overpayments due to the successors. The story has been updated to say the deal is pending. Also, the earlier version of the story said the township still needs to repay $3 million in overcharged taxes, but Treasurer Kathy Rogers said those reimbursements have been made.)

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO