BuzzFeed is laying off around 12 percent of its workforce — about 182 staffers of 1,522 staffers — as the company’s revenue has been hit by “worsening macroeconomic conditions” and the “ongoing audience shift to vertical video,” CEO Jonah Peretti told staff on Tuesday. Restructuring costs stemming from the mass layoffs will amount to upwards of $12 million, the company disclosed in an SEC filing, with most of those charges being paid by the end of the first quarter next year. The layoffs will impact the sales, tech, production and content divisions of BuzzFeed and Complex, though there are no cuts happening...

20 MINUTES AGO