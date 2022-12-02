Read full article on original website
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
The former CEO of WarnerMedia predicts only 3 major entertainment companies will survive in the streaming space
Jason Kilar, who led WarnerMedia until it merged with Discovery this year, doesn't think every entertainment company has what it takes.
BuzzFeed to Cut 12 Percent of Workforce Amid “Audience Shift to Vertical Video,” CEO Says
BuzzFeed is laying off around 12 percent of its workforce — about 182 staffers of 1,522 staffers — as the company’s revenue has been hit by “worsening macroeconomic conditions” and the “ongoing audience shift to vertical video,” CEO Jonah Peretti told staff on Tuesday. Restructuring costs stemming from the mass layoffs will amount to upwards of $12 million, the company disclosed in an SEC filing, with most of those charges being paid by the end of the first quarter next year. The layoffs will impact the sales, tech, production and content divisions of BuzzFeed and Complex, though there are no cuts happening...
She returned an item to Amazon. Here’s why she was charged a $144 restocking fee.
Amazon is a go-to marketplace for millions of Americans, even more so with the holiday shopping season in full swing. Overall, consumers say they find the online retailer’s return policies to be convenient and flexible. In fact, according to a Morning Consult poll about trust in brands, Amazon ranked No. 2, only behind the U.S. Postal Service, for brands that “do what is right.”
Stocks sink again as CEOs sound alarm bells about economy
Some top CEOs appear to be worried that the economy could be the Grinch that steals Christmas this year. And investors are not pleased.
Twitter lays off janitors who’d gone on strike over labor practices
Twitter canceled its contract with janitors at the company’s San Francisco headquarters Tuesday, laying them off less than 24 hours after janitors formed a picket line against alleged unfair labor practices. Janitors from SEIU Local 87 marched outside the building because its contract with Twitter ends Friday. The California...
Meta threatens to remove news from Facebook over bill
Meta threatened to ban news from the U.S. version of Facebook if Congress passes legislation requiring platforms like Facebook or Google to negotiate with — and compensate — publishers for their content.
Comcast will increase rates on cable, Internet: Here’s what to know
Comcast subscribers will see price increases on their next bill for its cable and internet services. The company is increasing its price on average nationally by 3.8%. Comcast is raising its broadcast TV fee from $19.15 to $23.20 and its regional sports fee from $15 to $17.25, according to customer bills.
