Penn State and the Rose Bowl shake up bowl projections; Lions send out transfer portal offers, and more

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today
Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
What several Utes said after Utah's victory over USC
Notable quotes from several Utah Utes after the Pac-12 Championship victory.
ESPN Analysts Predict Winner Of Georgia vs. Ohio State Game
The College Football Playoff unveiled a captivating semifinal matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State. While breaking down the Peach Bowl matchup, via Saturday Tradition, most ESPN analysts picked the Bulldogs to stay undefeated in pursuit of back-to-back national titles. Aside from former Ohio State star Joey...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
College Football World Furious With TCU's Play-Calling In Overtime
Fans across the country cannot believe how TCU's offense handled their overtime sequence. The Horned Frogs came up just inches short in OT and did not put the ball in Heisman hopeful Max Duggan's hands on their final two downs; leading to an eventual loss to Kansas State in the Big-12 Championship.
Why does the Dallas Cowboys’ helmet have a red stripe tonight? There’s a very good reason
Tuning into the Sunday night matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts?. If so, don’t worry, you are not seeing things. Yes, the Dallas Cowboys’ helmet has a different look with a red vertical stripe running vertical instead of the traditional blue and white stripes, and there is good reason for it.
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
College Football Rankings Week 15: Georgia No. 1, massive shakeup before CFB Playoff
The 2022 college football schedule is drawing to a close with conference championship weekend serving as the set-up to the
Ohio State Football: Two Buckeyes enter the transfer portal
The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. Two current Buckeyes have entered the transfer portal. It has been a very busy week for head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. Between recruiting, losing an offensive coordinator, learning that they would play Georgia in the CFP, and having to navigate the transfer portal, Day’s head has to be spinning.
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tim Beck Named New Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina
Just under six years after his departure from the Ohio State football program, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have hired former Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck to become their next head coach. Beck — often credited as one of Joe Burrow's early mentors during the eventual Heisman winner's...
When was Ohio State football's last game against Georgia?
Ohio State football is back in the College Football Playoff. Even after ending the 2022 regular season with a 45-23 loss to rival Michigan, the Buckeyes proved to be the main beneficiary of Utah's win against USC in the Pac-12 championship game, earning the No. 4 spot in the Playoff and securing a date with No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl.
Yardbarker
Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC
The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
College Football Bowl Schedule, Matchups, Selections
See the full schedule and matchups for the College Football Playoff and each college football bowl game
Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Jumps After Opening Pac-12 Play
The Bruins moved up a few spots in the latest rankings after beating Stanford and Oregon, halting their slide from the previous two weeks.
College Football News
AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on what the final regular season college football rankings might be. AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews. Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 final regular season AP...
247Sports
USC center Brett Neilon posts goodbye on Instagram; Trojan career likely over after injury
The last time USC Trojans fans saw Brett Neilon, he was being carted off after suffering a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter of USC's 47-24 loss to Utah Friday's Pac-12 championship game. It will likely be the last time the sixth-year senior offensive lineman will be seen in...
Pitt Players Call Out Kedon Slovis on Transfer Decision
Kedon Slovis' decision to transfer surprised some of his Pitt Panthers teammates.
College Football Playoff is set: Semifinal, New Year's Bowl Games announced
It's finally here: the College Football Playoff and Bowl Season is upon us, as the selection committee has announced its final decisions on the top 25 rankings. We came into Selection Sunday with a vague idea of what the final four would look like, especially after Georgia and Michigan won their ...
Sporting News
Who plays in the Rose Bowl this year? Teams, date, schedule for New Year’s 6 bowl game
There is no bowl game that carries the same level of prestige as the Rose Bowl. "The Granddaddy of them All" might not be working to crown a national champion this season, but that doesn't take away from the history of playing in Pasadena at the end of the college football season.
California High School Wins State Title Without a Pass Completion
Granada Hills Charter not only didn’t complete a pass in the championship game but also for the entirety of the 2022 campaign.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
83K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0