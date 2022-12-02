ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MissKushwood O
4d ago

Congratulations my guy 💯 well deserved🫡 he one of the best underrated Detroit rappers we got 🙌🏿

US 103.1

Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dumas: Detroit Public Library is ‘here to stay’

Since 1921, the stately presence of the Detroit Public Library's (DPL) main branch has occupied the corner of Kirby and Woodward in Detroit. It is the second largest library system by volumes in Michigan, and the fourth largest public library system in the United States. Walking through its marble corridors...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Charming Karl's in the Siren Hotel has closed

Known for serving big stacks of pancakes, classic chicken and Maurice-style salads and offering a cozy, vintage Midwest ambiance, Karl's inside the Siren Hotel has permanently closed. The diner, which opened toward the end of summer 2019, was helmed by award-winning Detroit chef Kate Williams, who said her team and...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl’s in Siren Hotel closes permanently

DETROIT – The retro-style brunch spot Karl’s located inside Detroit’s Siren Hotel has closed its doors, according to hotel officials. Karl’s opened on Aug. 29, 2019, and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. Williams has been recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New Italian cocktail bar Apt. Disco opens on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – If you’re looking for a place to wear your boogie shoes, you need to check out Apt. Disco tucked in the upstairs of a building on Detroit’s east side. The new cocktail bar is located above its sister bar Lost River on Mack Avenue, and held a soft opening on Dec. 2.
DETROIT, MI
thehypemagazine.com

Chedda Boy Films to Premiere ‘Off The Porch’ on Saturday December 10 in Detroit

Chedda Boy Films is set to premiere its latest film, OFF THE PORCH, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Executive produced by Kwende “Streetlord Rook” Ried, and written and directed by Ronnie Kirk, the film stars Jamal Ward, Glen “Looze” Cannon, Sysko “Lavon” Green, Darnell “Lil Blade” Lindsay, Crystal “The Doll” Hughes, Overlord Scooch, Snap Dogg, Streetlord Rook and Streetlord Juan.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

20 Metro Detroit boys basketball players to watch for in 2022-23 season

The high school boys basketball season has arrived and there are many talented players stepping onto the hardwood across the Metro Detroit coverage area this winter. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
FERNDALE, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek drivers drifting, doing donuts at intersection

Detroit police are seeking the drivers and others involved in doing donuts and drifting at the intersection of Seven Mile and Greenfield roads early Monday. A video circulating on social media shows at least one Detroit police squad car was at the scene on the city's west side as two cars drifted and did donuts at the intersection around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Someone also spread gasoline and lighted a circle of fire in the center of the intersection.
DETROIT, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer

In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news. "Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Southwest Solutions renovates 2 Detroit buildings for affordable apartments

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and Southwest Solutions leaders celebrated the completion Monday of renovations of two historic apartment buildings, which will offer a combined 40 units of affordable housing in southwest Detroit. The project tapped $7.8 million in grants and loans to invest in the Hubbard-Richard community. There...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
MICHIGAN STATE

