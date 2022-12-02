Read full article on original website
UPDATE: 52-year-old man found dead in wrecked vehicle on Shady Grove Road
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 52-year-old man was found dead in a wrecked vehicle on Shady Grove Road in Jefferson County on Sunday, Dec. 4, just after 8:30 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, was the driver and lone occupant of a […]
Unidentified person found dead in wrecked vehicle on Shady Grove Road
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — An unidentified person was found dead in a wrecked vehicle on Shady Grove Road in Jefferson County on Sunday, Dec. 4, just after 8:30 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a passing motorist notified the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle that was off […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of Springville Landing Apartments shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Gunfire erupted at Springville Landing Apartments in Birmingham, claiming one life and injuring two more people at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Timothy Wayne Worsham III, 22, of Midfield, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the […]
UPDATE: One dead, two injured during shooting at Springville Landing Apartments in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Gunfire erupted at Springville Landing Apartments in Birmingham, claiming one life and injuring two more people at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. According to Birmingham Police Department (BPD), East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 700 Block of Springville Road on a report of multiple people […]
Center Point man convicted of manslaughter in deadly 2021 Center Point Parkway shooting
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County jury found a Center Point man guilty of a reduced charge of provocation manslaughter. The trial began on Nov. 28 and ended Friday. Wallderrick Pierce Carson, 33, of Center Point, was initially charged with the murder of Deandre Antone Carter on Feb. 27, 2021. […]
Unidentified female shot and killed in Adamsville
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified female was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim sustained a gunshot wound injury in the 3700 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in Adamsville. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:44 a.m. […]
61-year-old man killed in Birmingham residential structure fire
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 61-year-old man was killed in a residential structure fire in Birmingham on Saturday, Dec. 3, at approximately 2:41 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, The Birmingham Fire & Rescue Department responded to a residence in the 1600 block of 34th Street SW in Birmingham on […]
Three shot, one critical at Springville Landing Apartments in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Gunfire erupted at Springville Landing Apartments in Birmingham and injured three people around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, all three adults were taken to a local hospital, and the critically injured adult was transported to UAB Hospital. An individual told The […]
Man wanted by Moody PD for attempted murder of a police officer
From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — The Moody Police Department issued a warrant for the attempted murder of a police officer on Monday, Dec. 5. According to the Moody Police Department (MPD), Brian Keith Beasley is wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer. His last known address is 3329 Geneva Ave in […]
Convicted felon from Center Point sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug, gun charges
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge recently sentenced Torace Laster, 25, of Center Point, on drug and gun convictions to which he previously pleaded guilty, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. On Nov. 29, 2022, U.S. District […]
Two injured, one killed during apparent shootout in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two people were injured, and one person was killed during an apparent shootout in Birmingham on Friday, Dec. 2, at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Cornelius Arthour May Jr., 20, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a shooting at a Chevron located […]
Palmerdale Fire rescues child from burning house
From Tribune staff reports PALMERDALE — Firefighters from Palmerdale Fire and Rescue saved a child from a house fire on Sunday, according to a statement from the department. “Around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday December 4, Palmerdale Fire Engines 501, 503, Rescue’s 513, 514 responded to a residential structure fire with reported entrapment,” according to the […]
Information sought in May 2022 fatal shooting on I-59
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information in a homicide investigation that occurred on May 14, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m. According to the BPD, Justin Snow, 38, of Warrior, was traveling in a 2008 White Ford Edge from the “downtown […]
Unidentified adult female killed in two-vehicle crash in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified adult female was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Birmingham on Monday, Nov. 28, at approximately 1:49 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim was a passenger of a sedan involved in a two-vehicle collision in the 6400 block of Crestwood Blvd in […]
Three rescued from Birmingham structure fire that claims life of 72-year-old female
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Three people were rescued from a structure fire that claimed the life of a 72-year-old female on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 2:55 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Shelia Daniel Selma, 72, of Birmingham, was killed in a fire in the 1300 block of Avenue H Ensley […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies female killed in Birmingham crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash in Birmingham on Monday, Nov. 28, at approximately 1:49 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Dorothy Ann Moore, 69, of Birmingham, was a passenger of a sedan involved in a two-vehicle collision in […]
73-year-old man killed in I-22 crash near Adamsville
From The Tribune staff reports ADAMSVILLE — A 73-year-old man was killed in a crash on I-22 near Adamsville on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 7:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ernest Lee King Jr., of Birmingham, was the driver and lone occupant of a silver Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound on Hillcrest Road […]
Mountain Brook man charged with felony distribution that led to drug death
From Tribune staff reports WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — According to a statement from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a Mountain Brook man has been arrested on felony charges of distributing a controlled substance causing death. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Alabama was charged in the death of Thomas Gleason, 26, of Ridgefield, Connecticut following […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of Center Point Thanksgiving shooting
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 24, around 6:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Theodore Alexander Hill, 23, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. Hill was pronounced dead at […]
Birmingham man sentenced on drug charge
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge sentenced Eric Ashley Jr., 27, of Birmingham, on a drug charge yesterday, announced U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced Ashley to 30 months in prison for possession […]
