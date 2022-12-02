ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of Springville Landing Apartments shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Gunfire erupted at Springville Landing Apartments in Birmingham, claiming one life and injuring two more people at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Timothy Wayne Worsham III, 22, of Midfield, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the […]
UPDATE: One dead, two injured during shooting at Springville Landing Apartments in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Gunfire erupted at Springville Landing Apartments in Birmingham, claiming one life and injuring two more people at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. According to Birmingham Police Department (BPD), East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 700 Block of Springville Road on a report of multiple people […]
Unidentified female shot and killed in Adamsville

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified female was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim sustained a gunshot wound injury in the 3700 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in Adamsville. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:44 a.m. […]
Convicted felon from Center Point sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug, gun charges

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge recently sentenced Torace Laster, 25, of Center Point, on drug and gun convictions to which he previously pleaded guilty, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. On Nov. 29, 2022, U.S. District […]
Palmerdale Fire rescues child from burning house

From Tribune staff reports PALMERDALE — Firefighters from Palmerdale Fire and Rescue saved a child from a house fire on Sunday, according to a statement from the department. “Around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday December 4, Palmerdale Fire Engines 501, 503, Rescue’s 513, 514 responded to a residential structure fire with reported entrapment,” according to the […]
Information sought in May 2022 fatal shooting on I-59

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information in a homicide investigation that occurred on May 14, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m. According to the BPD, Justin Snow, 38, of Warrior, was traveling in a 2008 White Ford Edge from the “downtown […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies female killed in Birmingham crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash in Birmingham on Monday, Nov. 28, at approximately 1:49 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Dorothy Ann Moore, 69, of Birmingham, was a passenger of a sedan involved in a two-vehicle collision in […]
73-year-old man killed in I-22 crash near Adamsville

From The Tribune staff reports ADAMSVILLE — A 73-year-old man was killed in a crash on I-22 near Adamsville on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 7:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ernest Lee King Jr., of Birmingham, was the driver and lone occupant of a silver Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound on Hillcrest Road […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of Center Point Thanksgiving shooting

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 24, around 6:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Theodore Alexander Hill, 23, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. Hill was pronounced dead at […]
Birmingham man sentenced on drug charge

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge sentenced Eric Ashley Jr., 27, of Birmingham, on a drug charge yesterday, announced U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced Ashley to 30 months in prison for possession […]
