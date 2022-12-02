State police: Southbury neighborhood targeted with white supremacist leaflets

Residents in the town of Southbury say their neighborhood has become the target of white supremacists who continue to drop off hate-filled messages, sometimes accompanied in bags of oatmeal.

State Police with Troop A confirm neighbors reported discovering the white supremacist literature in sandwich bags in their driveway and on their porches last month.

Many residents say they found the hate filled messages disturbing.

One woman says there were also fliers near a park. She says as a mom and wife in a biracial family, she immediately thought of her young son.

"That's terrifying to think that he would not be welcomed to play on the same playground as his friends," Tara Beall-Gomes says.

Elected leaders in Southbury say the messages are unacceptable.

Local authorities are asking for anyone with information to come forward.