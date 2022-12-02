ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbury, CT

State police: Southbury neighborhood targeted with white supremacist leaflets

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iymo7_0jV5qLRG00

Residents in the town of Southbury say their neighborhood has become the target of white supremacists who continue to drop off hate-filled messages, sometimes accompanied in bags of oatmeal.

State Police with Troop A confirm neighbors reported discovering the white supremacist literature in sandwich bags in their driveway and on their porches last month.

Many residents say they found the hate filled messages disturbing.

One woman says there were also fliers near a park. She says as a mom and wife in a biracial family, she immediately thought of her young son.

"That's terrifying to think that he would not be welcomed to play on the same playground as his friends," Tara Beall-Gomes says.

Elected leaders in Southbury say the messages are unacceptable.

Local authorities are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Comments / 1

JuSt Me A.N.T.
4d ago

Seriously? I just don't understand why ppl think their own skin color is more Supreme than another. At the end of the day, we all have red blood running through the same vein system, through the same arteries, the same organs and same type of bones. The only difference is our eye colors, hair color and skin color. Doesn't seem like a real reason to dislike someone in my mind & heart.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasbreaking.com

Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him

On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Young’s Longrange Farm on Woodbury Road sustained damage after a 2nd alarm fire broke out at the farm Monday evening. Several neighboring fire departments were called to help Watertown Fire battle the blaze, including Waterbury and...
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

18-year-old killed in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle. He was driving at about 5 a.m. when he lost control […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
News 12

News 12

123K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy