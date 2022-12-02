ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WETM 18 News

Syracuse legend Moten reflects on career, Orange future

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Syracuse basketball legend reflects on his storied past. Sunday, Syracuse men’s basketball’s all-time scoring leader Lawrence Moten was a special guest at the annual Collectorfest Convention at the New York State Fairgrounds. Moten signed autographs, took photos with fans, and took a few minutes out of his schedule for an […]
sujuiceonline.com

Fast rising prospect Vincent Carroll-Jackson ‘shocked’ by Syracuse offer

On Monday, Syracuse was the latest school to offer 2023 defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle. “I like Syracuse from what I’ve seen,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. “As always, I am humbly grateful, shocked and appreciative that a school as big as Syracuse wants me.”
AllSyracue

Tyler Magnuson Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse redshirt freshman offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson has entered the transfer portal according to various reports. The 6-6, 280 pounder did not see the field during his two seasons with the Orange.  "I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, professors, and the staff here at Syracuse ...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Yale

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 60-58 victory at Yale on Sunday afternoon at the Payne Whitney Gymnasium in New Haven, Connecticut. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Yale_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
104.5 The Team

Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life

Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
syracuse.com

Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. added to 2023 St. Joe’s Amp concert lineup in Syracuse

Another concert has been added to the 2023 lineup at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Aug. 16, the rock bands announced Monday. Their “The Big Night Out” summer tour dates also include Upstate New York stops on Aug. 6 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and Aug. 8 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs.
WIBX 950

Take a Look Inside Syracuse’s Abandoned Great Northern Mall

***DISCLAIMER: The Great Northern Mall was still open an able to be walked through at the time this video was shot, but it's unknown if that's still the case. Under no circumstances should you enter an abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***
cnycentral.com

First full week of December will neither look nor feel like it

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Are you a seasonal downhill or cross-country skier, snowboarder, snowmobiler, or a business owner that thrives on cold and winter weather this time of year?. Unfortunately the weather pattern we'll be in this week does not favor a lot of cold or a lot of snow at least as of Sunday evening.
