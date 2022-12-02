Read full article on original website
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Syracuse legend Moten reflects on career, Orange future
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Syracuse basketball legend reflects on his storied past. Sunday, Syracuse men’s basketball’s all-time scoring leader Lawrence Moten was a special guest at the annual Collectorfest Convention at the New York State Fairgrounds. Moten signed autographs, took photos with fans, and took a few minutes out of his schedule for an […]
Fast rising prospect Vincent Carroll-Jackson ‘shocked’ by Syracuse offer
On Monday, Syracuse was the latest school to offer 2023 defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle. “I like Syracuse from what I’ve seen,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. “As always, I am humbly grateful, shocked and appreciative that a school as big as Syracuse wants me.”
Tyler Magnuson Enters Transfer Portal
Syracuse redshirt freshman offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson has entered the transfer portal according to various reports. The 6-6, 280 pounder did not see the field during his two seasons with the Orange. "I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, professors, and the staff here at Syracuse ...
LaNorris Sellers Wins State Title in Front of Syracuse Coaches, Talks Recruiting
To say Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers had a good senior season would be a disservice to the year he had. Sellers had a spectacular year, leading South Florence to a perfect 15-0 record and the school's first South Carolina State Championship. He threw for more than 40 touchdowns on ...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Yale
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 60-58 victory at Yale on Sunday afternoon at the Payne Whitney Gymnasium in New Haven, Connecticut. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Yale_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
Beer, BBQ and snow: ACC Network to air ‘3 Day Weekend’ show highlighting Syracuse
A travel show that offers viewers a look at the towns that are home to Atlantic Coast Conference sports teams is about to debut its feature on Syracuse. It will mention basketball, of course, but also showcase a heavy dose of beer, barbecue and snow. The ACC Network’s “3 Day...
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
Photos: Inside the Nexus Center, Utica’s new $64M sports complex
The Nexus Center, a $64 million sports complex in downtown Utica, hosted its grand opening this week. It’s a 170,000-square-foot facility that will host ice hockey, box lacrosse, soccer and other field sports. There are three sheets of ice that can be converted to turf surfaces.
Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. added to 2023 St. Joe’s Amp concert lineup in Syracuse
Another concert has been added to the 2023 lineup at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Aug. 16, the rock bands announced Monday. Their “The Big Night Out” summer tour dates also include Upstate New York stops on Aug. 6 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and Aug. 8 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs.
Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City
Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
Cazenovia native writes and illustrates guide to Cazenovia
CAZENOVIA — Local writer and artist Caitlin Clonan recently self-published a new book about her hometown called “This is Cazenovia.”. The 75-page book is an illustrated guidebook for the local area that aims to promote the town and its local establishments. “This is Cazenovia” explores everything from where...
Syracuse police chase ends in crash, 2 seriously hurt, 20,000 envelopes of fentanyl found, police say
Update Tuesday: 3 arrested, 5 injured after Syracuse police pursuit that ends in crash. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police chase ended in a two-vehicle crash that left two people in another vehicle seriously injured Sunday night, police said. Police said they recovered more than 20,000 envelopes of fentanyl...
A Salina tech company is moving its headquarters and 100 jobs to downtown Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. – A technology hardware company plans to move its headquarters and 100 jobs from its longtime home in Salina to downtown Syracuse. CXtec Inc. CEO Peter Belyea said the company will relocate to the City Center project on West Jefferson Street when the former department store’s transformation into office space is completed next summer.
Take a Look Inside Syracuse’s Abandoned Great Northern Mall
***DISCLAIMER: The Great Northern Mall was still open an able to be walked through at the time this video was shot, but it's unknown if that's still the case. Under no circumstances should you enter an abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***
Syracuse man’s car and cell phone linked to murder near Destiny USA. But where was he?
Syracuse, NY -- There’s no doubt that Hosea Hanslip’s red Ford Fusion sedan carried the shooter who murdered a man two years ago near Destiny USA. There’s also evidence that places Hanslip’s cell phone in the same general area of his red car as it moved across the city the morning of Joel Saldana’s death.
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
Syracuse standoff suspect accused of breaking into mom’s house, punching her, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say the suspect in this weekend’s standoff in the Strathmore neighborhood broke into his mother’s house and later fought with her and punched her before refusing to leave. Jarvis Washington’s mom had a full order of protection against him when he broke...
Harvey’s Garden, Syracuse’s first food truck park and beer hall, set to open January 1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The food truck park and beer hall named for Syracuse’s first mayor is scheduled to open on January 1. Harvey’s Garden is located in an old warehouse on Erie Boulevard at the intersection with Walnut Avenue. It’s a block away from Mello Vello.
First full week of December will neither look nor feel like it
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Are you a seasonal downhill or cross-country skier, snowboarder, snowmobiler, or a business owner that thrives on cold and winter weather this time of year?. Unfortunately the weather pattern we'll be in this week does not favor a lot of cold or a lot of snow at least as of Sunday evening.
Family calls for action after second Fayetteville-Manlius student suicide this year
MANLIUS, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius community will come together Monday night to remember a student who took his own life. A vigil will be held for Liam Qi who died by suicide last month. The community will gather at the Enders Road location of Eastern Hill Bible Church from 7-9pm.
