Alexander W. Coombs
Alexander W. Coombs, 99, of Bremen, passed away at his home on Sept. 16, 2022. Sandy was predeceased by his wife, Lucy; his daughter, Cyndi Pepper; and his son, Doug. He is survived by his brother, Garth; his daughters, Sharon, Linda, and Trish; his daughter-in-law, Jean; his grandchildren, Matt, Nikki, Travis, Taylor, Lauren, James, and Alex; and four great-grandchildren.
Characters of the County: Edie Vaughan Revels In the Mystery
Edie Vaughan’s two proudest accomplishments are becoming a physical therapist’s assistant in her 50s and leading the 2015 foundation of Lincoln County Friends in Service Helping (LC FISH), a volunteer transportation organization supported by St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Newcastle. Along the way, Vaughan has loved several jobs, pondered the mysteries of life and death, and dyed her hair purple and blue to reflect how she feels on the inside.
Bremen’s Brown Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest
With just one vote separating first and second place, Julia Brown emerged victorious in the November #LCNme365 photo contest with her picture of a foggy morning at Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta. “It’s a pretty humble story,” Brown, of Bremen, said. “I was driving up Hodgdon Street behind the cemetery to...
Round Pond
From the picture above, you can see the Little Brown Church is all dressed up for the season and also for the Sunday, Dec. 4 Christmas service. The service will be held at 7 p.m. with the Reverends Bobby Ives and Jeff Larson officiating. The night before, Saturday, Dec. 3,...
Donald Allen Burns ‘Donny’
Donald Allen Burns “Donny”, 64, of Round Pond, passed away peacefully in his home on the afternoon of Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by his family. Donald fought a courageous two year battle with cancer, but he remained strong and humble throughout the entire battle. Donny loved hunting, fishing,...
Ruth C. Brewer
Ruth C. Brewer, 96 years old, passed away on Dec. 4, 2022 at Hodgdon Green Assisted Living in Damariscotta. She grew up on a farm in Nobleboro with her mother and brother, often recounting stories of driving her oxen team in the fields and ice skating on the nearby lake with friends. She attended school through 8th grade and continued work on the farm during her teen years.
Mrs. Santa’s Kitchen at the Bristol Area Library
‘Tis the season for Mrs. Santa’s Kitchen. It will be a grand morning from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 10, with homemade cookies and baked goods being sold by the pound during the Friends of the Bristol Area Library’s annual fundraiser. Mrs. Santa’s Kitchen is a...
Jacquelyn ‘Jackie’ A. Fossett
Jacquelyn “Jackie” A. Fossett, 49, of Damariscotta, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at her home. She was very loved and will be missed by many. She was born Sept. 5, 1973, in Augusta, the daughter of Edwin Bragdon and Michelle (Bradbury) Bragdon of Lewiston. Jackie loved...
