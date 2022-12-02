Ruth C. Brewer, 96 years old, passed away on Dec. 4, 2022 at Hodgdon Green Assisted Living in Damariscotta. She grew up on a farm in Nobleboro with her mother and brother, often recounting stories of driving her oxen team in the fields and ice skating on the nearby lake with friends. She attended school through 8th grade and continued work on the farm during her teen years.

DAMARISCOTTA, ME ・ 6 HOURS AGO