Now that it’s been nearly a month since the November General Election, I’ve had time to reflect upon the Churchill County School Board race and my campaign to join the board. I am so very honored to have received the vote of 3306 people in this county. That means that 3306 of you entrusted your children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews to my care. You trusted me to help with the issues that face the school district. It’s very humbling to have so many people stop me in businesses around town and thank me for running and say: “I voted for you.”

FALLON, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO