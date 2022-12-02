Read full article on original website
sparkstrib.com
Christmas comes to Sparks this weekend with plenty of holiday events on tap
Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend and kids will be able to catch a glimpse of him all around Sparks. The 39 North Pole Village will be lit up December 1-3rd, featuring a free holiday light festival full of thousands of twinkling lights along with holiday shopping booths, activities, entertainment, and more.
2news.com
Area Families in Need Receive Holiday Food Baskets in Reno
Catholic Charities helped give away 1,000 holiday baskets to deserving families at St. Vincent's Food Pantry on Monday. The families, who were pre-registered for the event, received the 'Holiday Spirit Food Baskets' at the food pantry on East 4th Street. Baskets include frozen ham or turkey, instant mashed potatoes, pancake...
2news.com
Carson City Fifth Graders Set to Sing at Tree Lighting Event
Fifth graders from all six public elementary schools as well as Carson Montessori, Bethlehem Lutheran and Saint Teresa’s will perform as a unified holiday choir for the annual Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights on the Capitol steps in downtown Carson City Friday, Dec. 2, at 5:30 p.m. Music...
2news.com
‘Dream Christmas’ Provides Meals For Families In Need
It's the 8th year the ‘Dream Christmas’ Mobile Caravan delivered free holiday meals around Carson City. The next drop-off event is on December 10 in Gardnerville and Carson City.
Nevada Appeal
Homestead Holidays at Silver Saddle Ranch starts Dec. 9
The third annual Homestead Holidays is kicking off at Silver Saddle Ranch from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9-11. Silver Saddle Ranch is located off Carson River Road on the east side of Prison Hill. It is a historic ranch and part of Carson City’s open space program. “This...
2news.com
December Events Taking Place in Virginia City
Dec. 1 – 18 Support small businesses by completing holiday shopping at Virginia City’s unique and boutique stores this year. Stay the night, eat at a restaurant, and be entered to win one of 10, $100 gifts. Visitors can bring receipts to the Visitors Center and receive a raffle ticket for every $10 spent in town. Ten winners will be selected to each receive $100 to spend in Virginia City. Shop between Dec. 1 – 18. Winners announced Dec. 19. Visitor Center hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley boy to be honored in Christmas parade
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lucas Walker is being honored as the Grand Marshal of the Fernley Christmas Parade. Lucas was diagnosed with Leukemia in September. He was also recently surprised by Waste Management, who met Lucas at a recent Trunk or Treat. “He was dressed as a waste management employee...
Nevada Appeal
Celebration of life for Brad Bonkowski Monday
A celebration of life will be held Monday, Dec. 5, for former Carson City Supervisor Brad Bonkowski at the Nashville Social Club from 2-5 p.m. His family invites anyone whose life has been touched by Brad to join them at the celebration. Bonkowski passed away November 19, after a 16-month battle with an extremely rare cancer.
2news.com
Latest Honor Flight Lands at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport
As The Honor Flight landed today at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, the veterans deboarding the plane were greeted by friends and family eagerly awaiting their arrival. The greeting was full of joy, happy to reunite with loved ones. Almost all of the veterans on the honor flight today spent 20 years or more in the military.
2news.com
Carson City 911 Calls to be Down Through Tuesday, Sheriff Says
(December 5, 2022) Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says Charter Spectrum customers will not have access to the emergency 911 system from their home phones in the county from 11 p.m. Monday night to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff Furlong tells us this is due to a maintenance procedure being conducted...
Two feet of snow falls in the Sierra this week with more coming Saturday
The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts.Mountain highways reopened under sunny skies Friday and classes resumed two hours late at schools around the lake where they were closed on Thursday.A winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Friday but a new one goes into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday into Monday morning for most of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north...
mynews4.com
Fire destroys 2 vacant homes off 10th Street in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two vacant homes were destroyed in a fire in the area of 10th and Montello streets in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) received the call just before 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 3. The home was fully involved when they arrived.
2news.com
Most power restored after Transformer Explosion in Midtown
Reno Fire responded to a transformer that blew up in a neighborhood on Plumas Street and St. Lawrence in Midtown. It happened around 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Reno Fire Officials told us a bird sat on a power line, causing it to spark. That caused high and low power lines to fall down.
2news.com
City of Reno Chooses Chief of Police Finalists
Next, the City will host a community meet and greet for the public to meet the finalists. More details will be announced soon.
thefallonpost.org
Letters to the Editor
Now that it’s been nearly a month since the November General Election, I’ve had time to reflect upon the Churchill County School Board race and my campaign to join the board. I am so very honored to have received the vote of 3306 people in this county. That means that 3306 of you entrusted your children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews to my care. You trusted me to help with the issues that face the school district. It’s very humbling to have so many people stop me in businesses around town and thank me for running and say: “I voted for you.”
KOLO TV Reno
Free Adult Dental Day at Community Health Alliance
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -LIBERTY Dental Plan and Community Health Alliance have partnered to bring free oral healthcare to adults who are uninsured or in need. Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis. The event takes place at the Community Health Alliance Sparks location on Oddie Boulevard.
NBC Bay Area
Storm Expected to Bring In Several Feet of Snow to the Sierra
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday stretching into Friday for much of the Sierra. This includes Lake Tahoe where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting to near 100 mph (160 kph) are expected on the mountain tops. The warning went into...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City home market ‘trying to find its balance’
Carson City home sales data for the month of October show a market potentially cooling off but still stable. According to market statistics released by Sierra Nevada Realtors, there were 36 closed sales in October, down 50 percent from the previous year but only 27 percent compared to September. The median sales price for a home in Carson City is $491,750, still a 5 percent increase from the previous year, though an 11 percent drop from September’s high of $550,000.
Reno charter school celebrates completion, sale of its 10th student-built home
A Reno charter school is celebrating the completion and sale of its 10th student-built home. This hands-on learning opportunity has been a hallmark of the high school's 20-year history. The post Reno charter school celebrates completion, sale of its 10th student-built home appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Appeal
Anaconda Copper Mine cleanup meeting set for Dec. 15
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection is hosting a public meeting to share updates on Anaconda Copper Mine Site cleanup activities. The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at the City of Yerington Public Works Building (Building B), 14 E. Goldfield Ave., known locally as Joe Parr Way.
