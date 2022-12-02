Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 2:56 p.m. EST
DOJ subpoenas state election officials for Trump documents. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The requests are the first known subpoenas by Smith, who was named last month as special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland. Smith is overseeing the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the violent storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump’s frantic efforts to remain in power.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Facebook parent Meta threatens to remove news from platform
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said Tuesday it will be “forced to consider” removing news content from its platform if Congress passes legislation requiring tech companies to pay news outlets for their material. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, if passed, would allow news companies to collectively negotiate with social platforms over the terms on which their material appears on their sites. Meta said it would rather pull news from its platforms than “submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard the value we provide to news outlets.” The value, Meta said in a statement tweeted by spokesman Andy Stone, includes “increased traffic and subscriptions.” Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, has taken similar stands in the past. Last year, it briefly blocked news from its platform in Australia after the country passed legislation that would compel tech companies to pay publishers for using their news stories. It later struck deals with Australian publishers.
Elon Musk fires Twitter deputy general counsel Jim Baker amid Hunter Biden laptop fallout
Elon Musk said that former Twitter attorney Jim Baker was "exited" from the company on Tuesday following the release of files concerning the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Elon Musk dubbed 'half Chinese genetic hybrid' by Kanye West
Elon Musk took Kanye West's remark that the Twitter boss is a "half Chinese genetic hybrid" as a "compliment". On Monday(05.12.22), the controversial rapper made his return to Instagram after previously being banned for his racial slurs, to make odd comments about the Tesla founder's genetics and his genius. In...
Former Miami Congressman Rivera's indictment underscores Sen. Rubio connection
MIAMI - "Tell [Individual 1] to tell his new BFF the bus driver to pay us for the mtg w [U.S. Senator 1]. Since there will b no turkey without him." - Page 22, United States of America vs David Rivera and Esther Nuhfer.The indictment of former Congressman David Rivera reads like a cheap spy novel, complete with encrypted text messages and code names designed to conceal Rivera's secret representation of Venezuela's government. Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro was "El Guaguero" or "The Bus Driver."An unnamed Congressman from Texas was called "Sombrero" or "The Hat."Money was referred to as "La Luz"...
All eyes on Georgia
Democrats have already secured the Senate's majority, but there's plenty at stake in Georgia's special election. It's Tuesday's news.
President Joe Biden praises U2 for their power to uplift
President Joe Biden thanked U2 for "the way you uplift people". The Irish rock legends - Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. - were honoured at the White House for their contributions to the arts at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. on Sunday night (04.12.22), and the Commander In Chief hailed the 'Vertigo' band for making music that unites people.
