Trumbull County, OH

beavercountyradio.com

Ex-Boyfriend takes Woman’s Car Without Permission

(Little Beaver Twp, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to State Line Road in Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County at 11:51 PM Sunday night for reports of a possible stolen vehicle. Troopers said via release that a 41-year-old female from East...
WYTV.com

Man charged with Thanksgiving bat beating in custody

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of hitting another man in the head on Thanksgiving with a baseball bat is in the Mahoning County jail. Patrick Jiles, 37, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Monday on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Mom accused of hitting child with cellphone in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown mom was arrested after police say she was recorded on video hitting her child with a cellphone. Officers were called about 3:06 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of Fountain Square Drive to check on the children there after a family member became concerned after receiving a video from one of the children.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
YourErie

Woman steals truck from Edinboro homeowner, police file charges

Police filed charges against a woman who stole an Edinboro man’s truck after standing outside their house. On Dec. 4 around 9:22 a.m., James Roberts reported to police that he watched his truck being driven out of his driveway by a woman, identified as Holly Kingston, 46, of Hadley, PA. According to a report, Kingston […]
EDINBORO, PA
WYTV.com

Grove City man sentenced for woman’s killing

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City man has been sentenced on murder charges in the death of his wife. Randall Harland Leaf, 59, pleaded guilty to a third-degree murder charge. Leaf was arrested after 53-year-old Gretchen Pallack was found dead in June 2021. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati...
GROVE CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Salem woman gets prison time for hitting man with car, leaving scene

A Salem woman will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to a number of charges. Erin Taggart, 27, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operating her vehicle under the influence. A judge sentenced her to five...
SALEM, OH
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Detectives Investigating Alleged Scam from Jeep Event

Erie County Detectives are investigating an alleged scam related to the 2021 Great Lakes Jeep Jam event, according to the county district attorney's office. The event was held July 17, 2021, at the Wattsburg-Erie County Fairgrounds. A raffle was held with a new Jeep as the grand prize, but it...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

