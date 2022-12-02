Read full article on original website
Related
Teen charged following school threat investigation
A 15-year-old boy faces a criminal charge following a threat investigation at Niles High School.
Police nab accused shoplifter after escaping in Austintown
A woman who police say ran from the loss prevention office at a store and took off down Mahoning Avenue was caught by police.
beavercountyradio.com
Ex-Boyfriend takes Woman’s Car Without Permission
(Little Beaver Twp, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to State Line Road in Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County at 11:51 PM Sunday night for reports of a possible stolen vehicle. Troopers said via release that a 41-year-old female from East...
Man cited for dumping mattress in front of no-littering sign
Code enforcement officers cited a man for littering Monday after they say he was caught on camera dumping a mattress in front of a sign warning people that littering can lead to a $1,000 fine.
Coroner identifies victim of Youngstown crash that sheared vehicle in half
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a crash in Youngstown in which the vehicle split into two pieces.
WYTV.com
Charges filed against Newton Falls police chief, former sheriff’s deputy
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges have been filed against Newton Falls’ police chief and a former sheriff’s deputy, alleging dereliction of duty after a crash that killed a woman in 2020. According to the complaint filed Friday in Newton Falls Municipal Court, the charges against Gene...
1 person killed, 3 injured in 2 vehicle crash in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — One person was killed in a car crash in New Castle on Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on River Road in Taylor Township. 11 News was told that people were trapped inside the vehicles at the time of the...
WYTV.com
Man charged with Thanksgiving bat beating in custody
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of hitting another man in the head on Thanksgiving with a baseball bat is in the Mahoning County jail. Patrick Jiles, 37, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Monday on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
WYTV.com
Mom accused of hitting child with cellphone in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown mom was arrested after police say she was recorded on video hitting her child with a cellphone. Officers were called about 3:06 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of Fountain Square Drive to check on the children there after a family member became concerned after receiving a video from one of the children.
Trial set for Youngstown woman charged with arson
In court today, Moore rejected a deal from prosecutors.
Woman steals truck from Edinboro homeowner, police file charges
Police filed charges against a woman who stole an Edinboro man’s truck after standing outside their house. On Dec. 4 around 9:22 a.m., James Roberts reported to police that he watched his truck being driven out of his driveway by a woman, identified as Holly Kingston, 46, of Hadley, PA. According to a report, Kingston […]
Man sentenced for shooting woman on West Side
Danny Duley, 46, received the sentence from Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
WYTV.com
Grove City man sentenced for woman’s killing
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City man has been sentenced on murder charges in the death of his wife. Randall Harland Leaf, 59, pleaded guilty to a third-degree murder charge. Leaf was arrested after 53-year-old Gretchen Pallack was found dead in June 2021. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati...
WFMJ.com
Salem woman gets prison time for hitting man with car, leaving scene
A Salem woman will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to a number of charges. Erin Taggart, 27, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operating her vehicle under the influence. A judge sentenced her to five...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Detectives Investigating Alleged Scam from Jeep Event
Erie County Detectives are investigating an alleged scam related to the 2021 Great Lakes Jeep Jam event, according to the county district attorney's office. The event was held July 17, 2021, at the Wattsburg-Erie County Fairgrounds. A raffle was held with a new Jeep as the grand prize, but it...
Husband of woman accused of abuse on viral video now facing charges
The husband of a woman charged with abusing a child in Newton Falls is now facing similar charges.
$1 million bond set for murder suspect in Youngstown
Bond was set at $1 million for a Youngstown man charged with murder.
US Marshals now offering $10,000 reward for information on fugitive accused of killing Mahoning County 4-year-old
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force continues its search for a man accused of killing a 4-year-old boy more than two years ago in Mahoning County. Federal officials are now offering an increased $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Andre...
explore venango
Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
WYTV.com
Commissioner Frenchko wants HR director placed on leave, alleges assault
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko wants the county’s new Human Resources director placed on unpaid leave. Frenchko made a motion to place Charles Leightner on leave pending an “investigation as to policy violations, including assault,” effective immediately. This comes the day after...
Comments / 0