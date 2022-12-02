Read full article on original website
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Kyle Williams Jr. says his star performance in semis not the reason Harrisburg is in state title game
Kyle Williams Jr. said the emotion was thick when Harrisburg limped back to the locker room at the half of Saturday’s 6A semifinals game against State College. The Cougars were unable to break through in those first two quarters and trailed the Little Lions, 7-0, and Williams Jr. said coach Calvin Everett and defensive coordinator Jesse Harr made impassioned speeches with a clear message.
Christian School of York takes down Lancaster Country Day in tournament title game
Christian School of York pulled off a 40-35 win Saturday over Lancaster Country Day in the title game of the West Shore Christian Tip-Off. CSY was led by Linda Brown, who had 14 points and 16 rebounds, and Ellen Brown added nine points and five rebounds. Rylie Bell added seven points, six rebounds and three steals, too.
Watch Bishop McDevitt down Crestwood 35-0 in PIAA 4A state semi-final game - video highlights
Bishop McDevitt has punched their ticket to the PIAA 4A State Championship after beating Crestwood 35-0 in the semi-finals Friday night at Exeter Township. Despite 17 flags against the Crusaders, McDevitt was able to hold Crestwood to 22 yards of total offense and come out victorious. On offense Rico Scott...
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player from opening weekend
Hoops season got underway in the Mid-Penn with a handful of tip-off tournaments on Friday and Saturday, and there were some pretty, good performances turned in. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from Friday and Saturday’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
Harrisburg Cougars punch their ticket to 6A title game with win over State College
ALTOONA, Pa. — The Harrisburg Cougars knew what needed to be done to punch their ticket to the 6A title game; avenge their loss against State College earlier in the year. Early on it was a rough go for the Cougars, The Little Lions struck first with a D'Antae Sheffey touchdown run which ended up being the lone score of the first half.
Pitt Football Extends Offer to 2023 3-Star Lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson
A new name has been added to Pitt’s list of targets for its Class of 2023. This morning, Pitt extended an offer to 2023 three-star offensive lineman/defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson. Carroll-Jackson is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle/defensive tackle from Central Dauphin East High School in Harrisburg, Pa. Carroll-Jackson is...
FOOTBALL: A Rocky Style Victory Sends Neumann-Goretti to the State Championship
PHILADELPHIA – It’s only appropriate that Neumann-Goretti was compared to Philadelphia’s most famous fictional sports figure after earning the first state championship berth in school history. This was clearly a performance that Rocky Balboa could identify with. A Philadelphia underdog rising to the top, overcoming adversity, pulling...
Former Penn State, Camp Hill TE Zack Kuntz says he is entering NFL Draft
Zack Kuntz is ready to give the NFL a shot. The former Camp Hill High star, who originally signed with Penn State before spending the past two years at Old Dominion, made the announcement on social media. “Old Dominion is a special university full of special people,” he wrote. “I...
Mission Autism Clinics to open another location in central Pa.
An autism therapy clinic is opening this week in Susquehanna Township. Mission Autism Clinics Harrisburg will open on Friday at 2550 Interstate Drive, Suite 201. “Applied Behavior Analysis, our therapy of choice, is a proven and results-driven method that helps your child develop the tools to improve communication skills and work through other behavioral challenges,” the company said in a news release.
Ugly dreary forecast for the rest of the week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Clear skies as temperatures take another big tumble with overnight lows dipping to the mid 20's. Mostly Sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s. Enjoy the nice day because things go downhill the rest of the week. UGLY WEEK:. Rain chances will return...
New fitness center coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
Tree falls on truck in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
Singles Mingles Dance
Single and want to mingle? There is a dance for that. In fact, its every week!. The Single Minglers of Central PA dance happens every evening in Camp Hill. Group member Doug Peck joins the show.
Snyder County rest area closes for season
From PennDOT: The primitive roadside rest area on Routes 11/15 at McKees Half Falls in Chapman Township closes for the season on Monday, Dec. 5. The rest area will reopen in the spring of 2023.
Fleet Feet to open another store in central Pa.
Fleet Feet is expanding to the East Shore. The athletic shoe and apparel retailer that has a store on the West Shore, plans to open a store at the High Pointe Commons shopping center in Swatara Township. The new High Pointe Commons Fleet Feet franchise is co-owned by Fred and...
Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties
UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
Hershey road closed due to water main break
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road located in Hershey will be closed for the next four to six hours, according to the Derry Township Police Department. Police say that the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue between Briacrest Drive and Governor Road (SR322) will be closed for the next four to six hours due to […]
Local educator is a finalist for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Brooke Menzen is an English teacher at Jersey Shore Area High School. She has been teaching for just over a decade. "It actually goes back to my teachers here at Jersey Shore High School, and I saw their passion for teaching and how much change they were making, and I decided my senior year to become a teacher," said Menzen.
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’
Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
Comedian Nate Bargatze brings ‘Be Funny’ tour to Hershey
Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will bring his “Be Funny” to the Giant Center in Hershey at 7 p.m. May 5. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 and will be available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.
