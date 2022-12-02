ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At the Movies: ‘Violent Night’ & ‘Devotion’

By Vinnie Penn
 4 days ago

(WTNH) — “Stranger Things” star David Harbour is putting Billy Bob Thornton to shame because his Santa isn’t just bad, he’s kicking butt.

In “Violent Night” Harbour plays Old Saint Nick, but with a short wick.

Mercenaries break into a family compound on Christmas Eve and take hostages, so it’s up to Santa to take action. And on Christmas Eve no less, his busiest night of the year!

The movie is directed by Tommy Wirkola, the guy who made Hansel and Gretel action heroes a few years ago.

Next up, the movie “Devotion” celebrates the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen during the Korean War.

“Maverick” star Glen Powell goes from aircraft to aircraft, with his co-pilot being the Marvel Universe’s Kang the Conquerer, aka Jonathan Majors, who’s also going to be in “Creed III”.

So in short, planes and fists are flying this weekend.

