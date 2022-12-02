Sparks are coming through for Gossip Girl season two. Michelle Trachtenberg is officially back for the HBO Max series' sophomore season and fans have the actress herself to thank for the epic return. Creator Joshua Safran shared how exactly Michelle, who played bad girl Georgina Sparks for four seasons on the O.G. Gossip Girl, took initiative to make it happen. In an interview with Deadline, the boss revealed how she slid into his DMs to pitch the idea, saying, "Michelle actually started DMing about it during the season one writers' room. She was like, ‘I want to come back.'"

3 DAYS AGO