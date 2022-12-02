Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
Brendan Fraser Explained Why He Decided To Speak Out About His Alleged 2003 Sexual Assault
Brendan Fraser previously accused former HFPA President Philip Berk of groping him at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
How Josh Dela Cruz Brought Broadway to ‘Blue’s Clues’
When Nickelodeon revived its popular kids series “Blue’s Clues” in 2019, the show found its new host on Broadway. Josh Dela Cruz was doing eight shows a week in “Aladdin” when he won the part on “Blue’s Clues and You!” — and now he’s bringing animated pup Blue with him to Broadway in “Blue’s Big City Adventure,” the new movie-musical now streaming on Paramount Plus. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: In the film, the character played by Dela Cruz, also named Josh, heads to New York City to audition for a Broadway show. For the actor, the overlap between musical theater and...
seventeen.com
Florence Pugh Is a Stunning Sugar Plum Fairy in a Sheer Tulle Cape and Lace Slip Dress
At this point, Florence Pugh owns the sheer dress trend. From her braless sheer Valentino crop top to the metallic “naked” dress that shut down the red carpet at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards, the Wonder actress has taken the crown for all things see-through in our books.
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
NME
Pete Tong announces ‘Ibiza Classics’ UK tour for autumn 2023
23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro. Last November, Tong was honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award. Tong accepted the award, considered one of the benchmarks for lifetime achievement within the music industry, following a gala ceremony celebrating his career at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London. “I’m seriously...
How Michelle Trachtenberg Pitched Her Own Gossip Girl Return
Sparks are coming through for Gossip Girl season two. Michelle Trachtenberg is officially back for the HBO Max series' sophomore season and fans have the actress herself to thank for the epic return. Creator Joshua Safran shared how exactly Michelle, who played bad girl Georgina Sparks for four seasons on the O.G. Gossip Girl, took initiative to make it happen. In an interview with Deadline, the boss revealed how she slid into his DMs to pitch the idea, saying, "Michelle actually started DMing about it during the season one writers' room. She was like, ‘I want to come back.'"
Masters Of The Air — cast, plot, trailer and everything we know about the epic World War Two series
War drama Masters Of The Air on Apple TV Plus is a follow-up to Band Of Brothers and stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Raff Law, Josh Bolt and Anthony Boyle.
