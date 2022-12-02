ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCTV getting ready for 9th annual Red Kettle Takeover Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The sounds of the Salvation Army are back this holiday season. WCTV is once again ringing the bells, in-person, for its annual “Red Kettle Takeover Day.”. On Thursday, Dec. 8, we’ll be out at Walmart off Thomasville Road from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. taking your...
TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a basketball court on FAMU’s campus last month. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas on Dec. 5. Police said one suspect, Da’Vhon Sharai Young drove Thomas to the outdoor basketball court...
Victim tied up, interrogated in weekend murder, court records say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court papers released Monday paint a gruesome picture of a weekend murder. Dusty McDonald was arrested Saturday in connection with the discovery of a body in the woods behind a North Monroe Street shopping plaza. McDonald made his first appearance in court Monday and was denied...
UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
Man enters plea in Tallahassee murder, co-defendant will stand trial next year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in a drug-fueled robbery and murder entered a plea just days before trial and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jacob Davis and co-defendant Zatoriyan Gould were scheduled to stand trial this week in a July 2020 drug hold up and murder at the University Courtyard apartments on South Adams Street.
Seminoles heading to Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma in Orlando

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since 2011 Florida State will go bowling in Orlando, facing off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 29th as first reported by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. “We are very pleased to be going to the Cheez-It...
Check Ashley Douglas’s Cheesecake Swirl Sweet Potato Pie recipe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas shares her holiday Cheesecake Swirl Sweet Potatoe Pie recipe. Boil 5 large sweet potatoes in a large pot with water. Over medium to high heat for 1 hour and 20 minutes boil potatoes until fork tender. Peel the skin off the potatoes and add to a mixing bowl. Next, add all of the remaining ingredients from the sweet potato mixture, then blend with an electric mixer. Mix very well until all the ingredients are combined and have a smooth consistency. Into a separate bowl add all ingredients from the cheesecake mixture then blend with an electric mixer until all the ingredients are well combined and smooth/creamy consistency. Next, evenly add sweet potato mixture into 4 pie crusts. Then evenly add the cheesecake mixture on top of each pie. Take a butter knife and drag the knife back and forth, creating a swirl pattern. Preheat oven on 350°. Next, place the pies in the oven and bake for 1 hour and 11 minutes. Take pies out of the oven and allow them to cool completely. Afterward, place the pies into the refrigerator and allow them to chill for an additional 3 hours or longer. Slice and enjoy!
Career Center Partners Resource Fair to promote economic stability

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In order to address basic needs and advance economic stability, CareerSource Capital Region invites people to connect with local resource partners. Career Center Partners Resource Fair will take place in person on Thursday, December 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Location:. CareerSource Capital Region –...
