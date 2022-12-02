Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
As demand for real estate VR booms, Founders Fund leads $16M round into Giraffe360 platform
Players in the space include Walnut, Stonly, Capterra… the list goes on. There is also Matterport, which does virtual tours, but its clients are photographers. Back in 2020, another player, Giraffe360, raised $4.5 million in a funding round led by LAUNCHub Ventures and Hoxton Ventures. It has a robotic...
TechCrunch
Early-stage startups say no runway, no problem heading into 2023
A recent survey of 450 early-stage founders in the U.S. and Europe by pre-seed-focused January Ventures found that despite current market conditions, many startups in their earliest stages still seem to feel largely insulated. Most don’t plan on the current macroeconomic environment changing their growth — both in terms of headcount and projected revenue — all that much.
TechCrunch
Investors sound the alarm about possible private equity tech deals
This is something you don’t see every day. Last week, rumors surfaced that Vista Equity Partners was interested in buying Coupa. Today, Coupa’s largest shareholder, HMI Capital, with 4.8% of the stock, made a letter to the Coupa board public, stating that it would oppose any deal that it believed undervalued the company.
TechCrunch
3 ways SaaS businesses can boost revenue in a recession
Long term, the sector’s prospects are strong. The SaaS market could grow almost 10% every year to 2027 — and I think that’s a conservative estimate. In a recent Stripe survey, 63% of B2B recurring revenue businesses said they were confident of their growth in 2023. But...
TechCrunch
Expeto, a startup selling tools to manage private cellular networks, raises $12M
A number of major vendors provide private cellular network services, including AT&T and T-Mobile, as do some startups, including Celona, Anterix and Airspan Networks. (Recently, asset management giant BlackRock announced that it’ll deploy a private network at its new headquarters in partnership with Verizon.) But that hasn’t stopped new ventures from cropping up to challenge the incumbents. See Expeto, which is developing a platform that allows corporate customers to extend their private networks via virtually any type of cellular connectivity.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
TechCrunch
Which way is up? The end of free money and the importance of keeping cash on hand
Now, it’s not so simple. At your board meetings, you have one investor complaining that you aren’t growing fast enough, another complaining that your burn ratio is too high and another warning you to extend your cash runway. You know you can’t please everyone all the time, but it would be nice to feel like you can please someone sometimes!
Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy
MILAN — Brunello Cucinelli is raising the guidance of year-end revenues at his namesake company, but stands by his signature belief in gradual growth. Based on the results achieved in the first nine months of the year, and his namesake company’s strong performance in October and November, Cucinelli on Tuesday said he forecasts a sales growth of around 28 percent in 2022.
Cannabis-tech firm Weedmaps is cutting up to 25% of its employees as the industry's downturn continues
The cuts come less than a month after Weedmaps CEO Chris Beals stepped down.
BuzzFeed cuts 12% of staff citing worsening econ conditions
NEW YORK (AP) — Digital media company BuzzFeed is cutting 12% of its workforce, citing worsening economic conditions. The New York company, which made the announcement in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, did not disclose how many workers it was letting go. According to the data firm FactSet, BuzzFeed has 1,522 employees, which would mean roughly 180 of them would be laid off. “In order for BuzzFeed to weather an economic downturn that I believe will extend well into 2023, we must adapt, invest in our strategy to serve our audience best, and readjust our cost structure,” Jonah Peretti, co-founder and CEO, wrote in a letter to staff. Social media and other companies who rely on digital advertising have also recently announced layoffs, including Facebook parent Meta, Twitter,Snap and Gannett.
TechCrunch
Social commerce startup Kapu, by ex-Jumia executive, comes out of stealth with $8M funding
Kapu founder Sam Chappatte, former Jumia Group executive vice president, said the startup has since inception in January this year been building a B2C e-commerce service that enables consumers tom buy groceries at lower prices through online and offline channels. The startup is now expanding its network of local agents...
TechCrunch
Thoughts on the demise of Circle’s SPAC deal
The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. Last we heard, Circle had renegotiated its SPAC transaction, boosting its enterprise value from $4.5 billion to $9 billion. What happened between then and now to get us from a new, higher deal price to a termination?
TechCrunch
Accacia tackles the real estate industry’s massive carbon emissions problem
The funding was led by Accel and B Capital. Participants included Blume Ventures, Good Capital, Zerodha’s Rainmatter Fund, Loyal VC and angel investors. Founded in 2022 by Annu Talreja, Piyush Chitkara and Jagmohan Garg. Before Accacia, Talreja worked for more than 15 years in real estate, with companies like AECOM and Marriott.
TechCrunch
Sellscale uses generative AI to create better marketing emails
SellScale announced today it has raised $3 million in funding led by Pear.VC’s Pejman Nozad, with participation from Ovo Fund’s Eric Chen and Browder Capital’s Joshua Browder. The startup claims its revenue has doubled month-over-month for the last three months. Founders Ishan Sharma and Aakash Adesara met...
TechCrunch
Robinhood banks on retirement to slow user attrition
The Menlo Park, California-based company today launched a waitlist for its new offering, Robinhood Retirement, which it describes as the “first and only” individual retirement account (IRA) with a 1% match on every eligible dollar contributed. The move is a big bet on the part of the fintech...
TechCrunch
Oda, the Norwegian grocery delivery startup, raises a fresh $151M, but at a lowered valuation of $353M
The investment gives Oda a post-money valuation of NOK3.5 billion, or $353 million. This represents a big devaluation for the company, which says it is profitable in some (but not all) of its markets. In April 2021, Oda (known then as Kolonial) was valued at around $900 million when it raised $265 million from investors that included SoftBank’s Vision Fund.
TechCrunch
How companies can slash ballooning SaaS costs
SaaS is obviously a broad category, covering any centrally hosted software that’s licensed on a subscription basis. But no matter the flavor, SaaS is a growing line item in companies’ budgets — a line item that’s threatening profitability. According to a recent report from SaaS purchasing...
TechCrunch
From the creator of Homebrew, Tea raises $8.9M to build a protocol that helps open source developers get paid
Tea is the brainchild of Max Howell, creator of popular open source package manager Homebrew, and Timothy Lewis. The duo formally founded Tea out of Puerto Rico last November, with the company emerging from stealth in March backed by $8 million in funding from notable backers including the venture capital arm of crypto giant Binance.
TechCrunch
Is this what good news feels like?
Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. It is the first Monday of December, so this show is getting into the holiday spirit. And by that we mean thinking far too much about the geopolitical-technological landscape, naturally.
TechCrunch
SBM Bank India, building BaaS platform, seeks funding at $200 million valuation
The Indian arm is in advanced stages of deliberations to raise between $50 million to $75 million at a pre-money valuation of about $200 million, the source said, requesting anonymity discussing private matters. The round hasn’t closed, so terms of the deal may change, the source said. The firm...
