Rail workers speak out after Biden forces unions to accept deal: 'He turned his back'
Railroad workers are speaking up after President Biden signed bipartisan legislation to avoid a strike that could have had disastrous consequences for the economy.
Federal student loan debt still burdensome for borrowers despite relief, survey says
Sixty-three percent of Americans said they're having a hard time repaying federal student loans, even while benefiting from the payment pause and President Biden's student debt forgiveness plan, an ELVTR survey said.
White House says Biden will fix Inflation Reduction Act 'glitches,' address Europe’s concerns without Congress
The White House suggested Monday that President Biden will fix "glitches" in the Inflation Reduction Act to relieve Europe's concerns but has no plans to go to Congress.
White House fact-checked by Twitter's community notes feature on jobs creation claims
The White House's claim that President Biden has added more than 10 million jobs to the U.S. economy was fact-checked by Twitter's community notes feature.
Cruise ship passenger who treaded water for 20 hours speaks out, says he never accepted that 'this is it'
The cruise ship passenger who went missing and treaded water for 20 hours before being rescued said he never accepted "this is it" after falling into the ocean.
Amazon semi-truck carrying 8,000 pounds of packages goes up in flames
An Amazon tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 pounds of merchandise caught fire on Interstate 15 on Friday, leaving many of the packages unsalvagable, the California Highway Patrol said.
DeSantis praised for pulling money from BlackRock over ESG concerns: ‘Illegal leftist scam’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was praised for pulling $2 billion in assets away from BlackRock out of concern for the investment firm's pro-ESG policies.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Switzerland could ban electric vehicle use during energy crisis: reports
Swiss officials said this week they could limit electric vehicle use during potential energy crisis this winter, along with sporting events, concerts, and cryptocurrency mining.
Maxine Waters praises crypto scammer Bankman-Fried for 'candid' interviews after losing people's billions
Rep. Maxine Waters spoke highly of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after the disgraced financier gave a series of interviews the congresswoman called "candid."
Maine lobstermen warn Biden admin is trying to put them out of business with harsh eco rules
Industry groups and Maine lawmakers are warning that a pending environmental regulation would decimate rural communities along the state's coast that rely on the lobster industry.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
Congressional negotiations prioritizing government, military funding
Lawmakers have a lot to get done before the end of the year. Congress still has to pass a funding bill to keep the government running, and a separate bill to fund the military.
DOJ subpoenas officials in Wisconsin and Michigan for communications with Trump around 2020 election
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local officials in Wisconsin and Michigan for any and all communications with then-President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign and a number of aides and allies, multiple sources confirmed to CNN.
Video: California Apple store ransacked by thieves as staff warn customers not to stop them
A viral video shows a pair of masked bandits robbing a Palo Alto, California, Apple store in broad daylight as staff warns customers not to intervene.
Elon Musk says Constitution is greater than any president
Elon Musk responds to story of President Trump looking to terminate parts of the Constitution, saying the document was more important than any president.
Senate aims to attach major marijuana legislation to end-of-year 'must-pass' bills: report
A bipartisan group of United States senators led by Chuck Schumer is reportedly working to attach marijuana legislation to “must-pass” bills at the end of the year.
Drug shortage swells to national emergency, forcing doctors to find new ways to treat patients
Drug shortages, which have become a harsh reality in the U.S., could continue for at least another year, according to New York City-based emergency room physician Dr. Robert Glatter.
EU reaches agreement on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The European Union on Friday reached a deal to cap Russian maritime oil at $60 a barrel in an attempt to hurt Russian finances but protect the energy market.
Stuart Varney: Sam Bankman-Fried's 'apology tour' is not stopping the implosion of crypto infrastructure
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses Sam Bankman-Fried's 'apology tour' and the negative impact it will have on the entire cryptocurrency business.
