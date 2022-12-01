Read full article on original website
Offrs Review: Is It Right for Your Real Estate Business?
Offrs is a predictive analytics platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and data acquisition to improve lead generation performance by directing agents to homeowner leads who will most likely sell their properties. Using predictive analytics, Offrs analyzes multiple data points to provide agents with in-depth data, ready-to-convert leads, and marketing tools such as email and online ads. Offrs reviews indicate the platform works best for agents and teams looking for new listing leads with the most accurate data.
How to Create a Facebook Business Page in 6 Easy Steps
In this article, we walk you through the process of how to create a Facebook business page that will increase brand awareness, generate leads, and drive sales with your target market. First, create a new page, enter your business information, and upload images for your cover and profile pictures. Then, optimize and customize your page, publish it, and promote it. Follow along step-by-step to create your Facebook business account and learn tips to set your page up for success.
