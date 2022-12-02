"We want to win a championship, and if along the way we’re the best duo, we’ll take it" — Jayson Tatum speaks on Jaylen Brown and their partnership

Every team in the NBA is hoping to land an athletic scoring wing who can defend multiple positions. The Celtics have two of the best in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum © Winslow Townson - USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are the hottest team in the NBA right now, and the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are leading the C's on that path. The Celtics have stormed to an 18-4 record to start the season, good for the best overall record in the league, and the signs were there from Day 1.

Tatum and Brown have been sensational

While Brown has been undoubtedly great, averaging 26 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per night, Tatum has ascended into a leading MVP candidate with his outstanding play.

The 24-year-old has been dominant, putting up 31.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. In addition, Tatum has made leaps on the defensive end. Standing at 6-foot-8, Tatum’s frame was already foundationally excellent to transform into an elite defender as his career progressed, and it’s safe to say he’s now bridged that gap.

After a deep playoff run and the hot start to this campaign, Tatum and Brown have cemented themselves as arguably the best duo in the league.

The recognition is rolling in

By entering into that realm, naturally, the comparisons with other notable duos arise, and Tatum following the Celtics’ 134-121 win against the Miami Heat, Tatum was asked if he and Brown are the best pairing in the league.

“I guess, yeah. I mean, whatever that means. I believe in him, and his ability and the things that he can do. We’ve obviously shown that we can play together at a high level and have great success, so I guess it looks that way, but I guess that’s for you guys to decide. We never talk about that. We want to be the best team, we want to win a championship, and if along the way we’re the best duo, we’ll take it,” Tatum said.

After suffering a heartbreaking NBA Finals defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors just a few months ago, combined with the drama that surrounded former head coach Ime Udoka this offseason, the Celtics could have easily rested on their laurels, but they’ve hit the ground running.

Tatum and Brown are leading the way, but the savvy moves engineered by the front office in the summer have given the roster a new dimension and increased their talent overall, trading for steady guard Malcolm Brogdon and bringing in veteran Blake Griffin.

Standing out from the competition.

Whether Tatum and Brown are the best duo in the league may be determined by personal preference, they are as good as any tandem in the association presently.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid has been productive; however, running partner James Harden is injured. The Brooklyn Nets have already been through a multitude of drama with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry has been sensational, but Klay Thompson has been inconsistent. Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker is playing his way into the “top-10 players’” conversation, but point guard Chris Paul has been sidelined. Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokunmpo is playing incredibly well but taking to the floor without wing Khris Middleton, and the Los Angeles Lakers duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis started the season 2-10.

Considering this, it looks as though Tatum and Brown have as good a case as anyone to be crowned the best duo in the league right now, and no one can blame Tatum for thinking so.