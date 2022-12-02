Read full article on original website
Matthew Darr
4d ago
The district should consider hiring an efficiency professional. This would provide the district with the information needed to maximize tax dollars. All aspects of the districts operations should be available to the professional for scrutiny.
edglentoday.com
Letter To The Editor: Edwardsville School District 7 Should Maintain Midway and Hamel As Separate Schools
District 7 is considering consolidating Midway and Hamel elementary schools at Hamel, potentially serving K-2 students across more than 50 square miles. Students would face unreasonable bus rides. Recent research found that students with rides greater than 45 minutes had worse attendance and outcomes. With current (long) ride times in the northern schools, we must expect even more unfair ride times.
Missouri Republicans propose state takeover of St. Louis police department
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — While Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration prepares to pick the next chief of police in St. Louis, a growing number of Missouri Republicans are calling for a return to the days when the state controlled the city's police department. Several lawmakers have already traveled to Jefferson...
miamivalleytoday.com
Kable Staffing opens new office in Troy
TROY — Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2, to celebrate the opening of Kable Staffing on West Main Street. “There’s a lot of opportunity right now,” Branch Manager Amanda Legge said. “We’re very excited to work with folks in the local community to help them find jobs.”
KMOV
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
advantagenews.com
IDOT Godfrey roundabout meeting today
The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold an informational open house meeting today (Mon) on the Godfrey Roundabout project. The plan as it stands now is to move forward with a complete closure of Delmar Avenue in the area of Pierce Lane where double-roundabouts will be created. There have been some recent concerns about the plan, but IDOT says the wheels are already in motion.
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
vandaliaradio.com
Fayette County Board Approves Republican Nomination, Mathis Sworn in as New States Attorney
The Fayette County Board held a special meeting on Friday evening to address two pertinent items with one resulting in the swearing in of a new county official. Earlier Friday afternoon, Fayette County State’s Attorney Josh Morrison was sworn into his new position as Resident Circuit Judge of Fayette County, leaving a vacancy for State’s Attorney. After a meeting of the Republican party earlier this week, a recommendation was made to the county board to appoint Brenda Mathis, a former Assistant State’s Attorney and current Public Defender for the county, to fill Morrison’s vacancy for the term lasting until November 30, 2024. To begin the meeting, the floor was opened for public comment and retiring Resident Circuit Judge Don Sheafor addressed the board, speaking of his experiences with Mathis and giving an endorsement for the board to approve her as the next State’s Attorney. Current Fayette County Coroner Dave Harris then also relayed his experiences with Mathis and gave his own endorsement for Mathis as well. The meeting then moved to new business as board Vice-Chairman Jake Harris opened the floor for a motion to approve the appointment of Mathis and a motion was made by board member Matt Hall and seconded by board member Doug Knebel. The nine board members in attendance including Harris, Hall, Knebel, Joe Wills, Ashley Towler, Mack Payne, Glenda Bartels, James Wehrle and Merrell Collins unanimously approved the motion and approving the appointment of Mathis. The board then moved to the second new business item on the agenda and unanimously approved that item as well for the County Employee Health Insurance for 2023.
wlds.com
Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL
West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
edglentoday.com
City Of Edwardsville Officials Will Observe Moment of Silence Ahead of Tornado Anniversary
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville will observe a moment of silence at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to reflect and remember the victims of the December 10, 2021, tornado tragedy. Mayor Art Risavy will lead the City Council and audience in the moment of...
labortribune.com
IBEW Local 4 at KSDK to consider strike vote Sunday
Union rejects ‘discussions’ that would change conditions already in current contract. An effort to destroy the union contract for broadcast engineers at KSDK Channel 5 will be outlined to members of IBEW Local 4 at a special union meeting this Sunday, Dec. 4 at which time the union anticipates taking a strike vote, Local 4 Business Manager Mike Pendergast announced in an email to his members last week.
Here's what happens when Missouri's Amendment 3 goes into effect Thursday
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Staff stocked the shelves at Florissant's Feel State Dispensary Monday, something they'll likely do a lot more when they make changes for recreational, adult use. "A couple of extra registers, a little more technology, and more cannabis, of course," Feel State General Manager Nick Wegman says...
thebengilpost.com
Death of Janet Steed Burns
Janet Steed Burns, 91 of Carlinville, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 30, 2022, in Carlinville. She was born on July 30, 1931, in Quincy, MA, a daughter of Kenneth Stanley and Ruby Jewel (Melton) Steed. Janet moved several times during World War II ending up in Vandalia, Ohio where...
St. Louis' water department losing millions as city government doesn't pay for water
(The Center Square) – The City of St. Louis can’t adequately maintain its water distribution system due to insufficient utility revenues, according to a report by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report found that needed repairs and improvements to the city’s water system are being deferred while...
Metro East business says it’s lost more than $150K to vehicle part thefts
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois business owner says he’s never seen a theft problem like this in his 20 years of business.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man receives nearly 3-year sentence for stealing from St. Louis company
Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Kent pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to wire...
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
The end of cash bail in Illinois won’t look the same statewide on Jan. 1, state task force says
Illinois prosecutors, judges, police and public defenders will be able to learn more about changes coming when the state eliminates cash bail in 2023 this Thursday in Springfield — during the latest in a series of seminars on the SAFE-T Act.
