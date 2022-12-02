ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macoupin County, IL

Matthew Darr
4d ago

The district should consider hiring an efficiency professional. This would provide the district with the information needed to maximize tax dollars. All aspects of the districts operations should be available to the professional for scrutiny.

edglentoday.com

Letter To The Editor: Edwardsville School District 7 Should Maintain Midway and Hamel As Separate Schools

District 7 is considering consolidating Midway and Hamel elementary schools at Hamel, potentially serving K-2 students across more than 50 square miles. Students would face unreasonable bus rides. Recent research found that students with rides greater than 45 minutes had worse attendance and outcomes. With current (long) ride times in the northern schools, we must expect even more unfair ride times.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
miamivalleytoday.com

Kable Staffing opens new office in Troy

TROY — Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2, to celebrate the opening of Kable Staffing on West Main Street. “There’s a lot of opportunity right now,” Branch Manager Amanda Legge said. “We’re very excited to work with folks in the local community to help them find jobs.”
TROY, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Pipeline project raises concerns

A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

IDOT Godfrey roundabout meeting today

The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold an informational open house meeting today (Mon) on the Godfrey Roundabout project. The plan as it stands now is to move forward with a complete closure of Delmar Avenue in the area of Pierce Lane where double-roundabouts will be created. There have been some recent concerns about the plan, but IDOT says the wheels are already in motion.
vandaliaradio.com

Fayette County Board Approves Republican Nomination, Mathis Sworn in as New States Attorney

The Fayette County Board held a special meeting on Friday evening to address two pertinent items with one resulting in the swearing in of a new county official. Earlier Friday afternoon, Fayette County State’s Attorney Josh Morrison was sworn into his new position as Resident Circuit Judge of Fayette County, leaving a vacancy for State’s Attorney. After a meeting of the Republican party earlier this week, a recommendation was made to the county board to appoint Brenda Mathis, a former Assistant State’s Attorney and current Public Defender for the county, to fill Morrison’s vacancy for the term lasting until November 30, 2024. To begin the meeting, the floor was opened for public comment and retiring Resident Circuit Judge Don Sheafor addressed the board, speaking of his experiences with Mathis and giving an endorsement for the board to approve her as the next State’s Attorney. Current Fayette County Coroner Dave Harris then also relayed his experiences with Mathis and gave his own endorsement for Mathis as well. The meeting then moved to new business as board Vice-Chairman Jake Harris opened the floor for a motion to approve the appointment of Mathis and a motion was made by board member Matt Hall and seconded by board member Doug Knebel. The nine board members in attendance including Harris, Hall, Knebel, Joe Wills, Ashley Towler, Mack Payne, Glenda Bartels, James Wehrle and Merrell Collins unanimously approved the motion and approving the appointment of Mathis. The board then moved to the second new business item on the agenda and unanimously approved that item as well for the County Employee Health Insurance for 2023.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL

West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
nprillinois.org

Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19

Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
ILLINOIS STATE
labortribune.com

IBEW Local 4 at KSDK to consider strike vote Sunday

Union rejects ‘discussions’ that would change conditions already in current contract. An effort to destroy the union contract for broadcast engineers at KSDK Channel 5 will be outlined to members of IBEW Local 4 at a special union meeting this Sunday, Dec. 4 at which time the union anticipates taking a strike vote, Local 4 Business Manager Mike Pendergast announced in an email to his members last week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thebengilpost.com

Death of Janet Steed Burns

Janet Steed Burns, 91 of Carlinville, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 30, 2022, in Carlinville. She was born on July 30, 1931, in Quincy, MA, a daughter of Kenneth Stanley and Ruby Jewel (Melton) Steed. Janet moved several times during World War II ending up in Vandalia, Ohio where...
CARLINVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash

A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO

