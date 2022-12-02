Read full article on original website
Long John Silver’s Restaurant Permanently Closes After 45 Years
The shuttering of the stalwart location is reported to be “unexpected.” An adjoining A&W is also closing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and KokomoTribune.com.
Fast Food Restaurants Celebrating The Holidays With Seasonal Menu Items
Few things announce the arrival of the holidays better than food. Thanksgiving has its turkey, cranberries, and pumpkin pie. Hanukkah has latkes, sufganiyot, and gelt. Christmas has eggnog, chestnuts, and cookies. In winter, we bake, mix hot beverages, and settle snugly into our warm homes to fend off the cold and damp.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Slamming Its New Dried Cantaloupe Slices
It's generally pretty easy to determine whether a certain type of food is considered healthy or not, though there are a few cases where the area can be a little gray. Eggs, for example, have spent time on both sides of the line. Despite being an excellent source of protein, some nutritionists over the years have expressed concern about the impact they have on cholesterol (via Nutrients), leading to a debate that, to this day, scientists still have not decided if eggs are healthy.
Easy Johnny Cakes Recipe
Forget your go-to pancake recipe and think a little outside the box. There's no time like the present to bust out a new recipe, and Johnny cakes will definitely please a crowd. Johnny cakes look like a pancake, they smell like a pancake, and if they could talk, they'd probably talk like a pancake — but there is a pretty distinct difference between the two. Johnny cakes include cornmeal in the batter, whereas traditional pancakes do not. The cornmeal adds a light and sweet flavor, taking the Johnny cake to a new level.
Is Hot Butterscotch Coming For Hot Chocolate's Gig?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Hot cocoa is a classic winter staple that's always been one of the top drinks of choice during the holiday season to warm the ol' bones. There's just something inherently comforting about sipping on a piping hot chocolate and letting its sweet, liquid happiness revive you on a snowy afternoon. Fans of cocoa will infuse all kinds of flavors into their drink, such as mint, chiles, vanilla, orange, or even a splash of rum to give it a fun kick. However, if you've had your fill of hot cocoa and are looking for another equally luscious hot drink to get cozy with this winter, you may want to make it a cup of hot butterscotch.
The Lazy Way to a Whip Up a Perfect Charcuterie Board
No need to clear out your supermarket’s cheese counter—just point and click to one of these perfectly curated options.
Lucky Charms Will Unveil S'mores Cereal In 2023
"Hearts, stars, and horseshoes, clovers, and blue moons, unicorns, rainbows and tasty red balloons!" Admit it. You can probably hear the festive, decades-old commercial jingle in your head, and the mere thought of it makes you want to dance a jig like a gleeful leprechaun around your home — and perhaps even pour a giant bowl of sugary cereal. Indeed, we're talking about Lucky Charms, lads and lasses.
TikTok's Dirty Soda Trend Pre-Dates Prohibition, In A Way
In the modern world, where fashions and fads seem to disappear as quickly as they came, it's easy to forget that American history is full of crazes that have come and gone. Although folks in the early-to-middle 1900s lived in a world a bit different than ours, certain fads seem to still be going strong even today.
SNL Threw Shade At Taco Bell's And Arby's Shockingly Low Prices
Beloved fast food chains are often derided for the same reasons they're celebrated. The ability to get a piping hot meal for only $10 is often too alluring to pass up, especially after a long, hard day at work or school. The plethora of cheap, convenient options is likely the reason the fast food industry will bring in $341 billion this year, per IBIS World. Take it at face value, and you can sleep easy at night knowing you got a great deal. However, if you think just a little too long, you may start to wonder how restaurants can swing such cheap prices — especially when, in addition to the cost of ingredients, they also have to pay for wages.
The Filet O Fish Oil Painting That Left McDonald's Fans Stunned
Comparing himself to "the great painterly realists of the late 19th century," longtime artist Noah Verrier, who has been painting since childhood, says on his website, "Through the act of quietly observing, my aim is to accurately yet personally discern color and light." Clearly, Verrier — who holds a master...
Aldi's Gingerbread Men Shaped Mug Toppers Are Back For The Holidays
When you come face-to-face with a gingerbread person, it's hard not to think of Christmas. The two practically go hand-in-hand. Every December, manufacturers flood the market with gingerbread-scented products, gingerbread man ornaments, and, of course, gingerbread houses and cookies. As cute and tasty as all of this may be, it raises a very good question. Why do we associate this small person-shaped cookie with Christmas?
Starbucks' Latest Cold Brew Is Aged Like Whiskey
There are all different levels of Starbucks drinkers. There's the casual customer, who goes every so often and probably enjoys a pumpkin spice latte every season. Then there's the devoted rewards member, who knows the barista by name and has their specific order perfected right down to the last drop of syrup. And then there's the super fan, who not only knows Starbucks' secret menu hacks, but who also has been to — maybe multiple times — the coveted Starbucks Reserve.
Weeknight Mexican Lasagna Recipe
There's nothing like having a reliable and nutritious recipe to whip up for dinner without too much fuss. A quick bowl of pasta or stir-fry are good options, but this weeknight Mexican lasagna recipe might just win you over. Recipe developer Melissa Olivieri, also known under the alias The Olive Blogger, created this tasty meal. She describes it as "a nice easy, family friendly recipe," so if you're feeding picky children take note.
TikTok Is In Disbelief Over The Size Of Custom McDonald's Burger
Forget the Quarter Pounder or Big Mac — McDonald's churned out a new, larger burger that is absolutely massive. The catch is, it was custom ordered by TikToker Anthony Villegas, who challenged his local McDonald's to rise to the occasion and make "the biggest burger they ever made." Villegas,...
Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Aldi's Adorable Holiday Waffle Maker
The holiday season gives us an excuse to decorate our homes and our food. Gingerbread houses can be artfully constructed into works of art, while cookie cutters turn regular sugar cookies into festive treats. Aldi knows how to celebrate the season with the release of its holiday items. The supermarket...
Alton Brown Predicts That Dry Aged Fish Will Be The Dish Of 2023
There are some food buzzwords that we hear a lot, but don't always understand until we dig a little deeper. Sure, we've heard of Wagyu beef, but just hearing the name didn't teach us anything about, for instance, the difference between Kobe beef and Wagyu beef. The same goes for the phrase "dry-aged." It seems pretty self-explanatory (and at the end of the day, it is), but if you are a little skeeved out about the thought of aging meat, then "dry-aged beef" could sound scary at first. But these days, dry-aged beef is a well-known, prized preparation of meat at steakhouses and butchers shops alike. So could the same someday be the case for dry-aged ... fish? Alton Brown thinks so.
Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Ice Cream Lovers' Preferred Flavor At Jeni's
If you're like nearly 70% of Americans, you likely have at least a carton of ice cream stashed away in your freezer at all times (via StudyFinds). After all, you never know when that late-night craving for a pint of Chunky Monkey will hit. While everyone has their favorite flavors of ice cream — some of the most popular in the U.S. include cookies n' cream, vanilla, and chocolate according to Food Business News — many also have their favorite brands. Right up there with Ben & Jerry's and Turkey Hill is Jeni's Ice Cream, a frozen dessert brand that began as a tiny startup by James Beard award-winning chef Jeni Britton in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 and has now expanded to grocery stores all across the country.
Here's How Many Restaurants Tom Colicchio Really Owns
Best known as the host of "Top Chef," chef Tom Colicchio has owned a variety of restaurants under his company, Crafted Hospitality. Just over 20 years ago, the celebrity chef opened his first restaurant, Craft, on East 19th Street in New York City. The New York native, who celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this year, has been involved with food since childhood. According to PBS, he taught himself to cook using Jacques Pépin's legendary illustrated manuals on French cooking, "La Technique and La Méthode." Before reaching adulthood, he started working in the kitchen of Evelyn's Seafood Restaurant. Working his way up in the kitchen ranks, the New York Times named him as one of the "Best New Chefs" while he was executive chef at Mondrian in New York in the early '90s. Following that success, he opened his first venue with his partner, Danny Meyer. Manhattan's Gramercy Tavern — still a popular location today — was co-owned by Colicchio for 12 years from 1994 to 2006. In the meantime, he started Craft and then formed Crafted Hospitality shortly afterward.
Everyone is Daydreaming About Giada De Laurentiis’ Healthy Baked Pasta Dish for Their Holiday Buffets
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you eat it nonstop or like to keep it as a holiday dish, pasta is a godsend. You can add so many sauces, there are so many types of noodles, spices, and so much more to create the perfect concoction — and Giada De Laurentiis’ Goat Cheese pasta may be one of our new favorites. On Dec 3, De Laurentiis posted a snapshot of the mouth-watering pasta to her page @thegiadzy, with everyone agreeing on one thing — holy moly,...
Little Caesars Launches Hotline For Customers Disappointed With Detroit-Style Pizzas
Detroit-style pizza is one of a multitude of pizza styles found across the United States. Less controversial than the endless Chicago versus New York debate, it's baked in a rectangle, cut into squares or rectangles, and looks more like a Sicilian sfincione. A light, airy dough similar to a focaccia dough forms the base and is baked in a pan coated with olive oil. The pillowy dough can support sauce, cheese, and toppings but sometimes in reverse order — toppings go on top of the dough, then cheese and sauce, also known as a 'Detroit Red Top.' Your toppings won't be burnt, and your dough won't be soggy, but you won't get a satisfyingly crisp slice of pepperoni, either. After a stint in a super hot oven, the edges and corners are a burnished, cheesy, crunchy texture that holds its own against any floppy New York slice (via Eater).
