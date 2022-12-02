A 16-year-old rural Iuka female juvenile has been sent to One Hope United following an incident at her home Wednesday night where she allegedly threatened family members with a knife and later fought with police trying to take her into custody. She was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated assault, domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting arrest. No injuries were reported.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO