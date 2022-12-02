Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, December 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Kinmundy man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated domestic battery. Deputies tracked down Jacob Elliston of North Monroe after a female went to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries. 45-year-old Travis Landes of McCarty Road in Kinmundy was arrested...
1 dead in rollover crash Sunday on Interstate 70
ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 70 before Madison Street, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police said a 1996 Chevrolet Caprice struck the guardrail near Madison Street, drove...
myleaderpaper.com
Pair arrested in Imperial in connection with stolen car
A 45-year-old Warrenton man and a 37-year-old Imperial woman were arrested in Imperial after they allegedly were found in a 2015 Nissan Sentra that had been reported stolen out of Carlinville, Ill., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy saw the car just before noon on Nov. 1...
capitolwolf.com
2 arrested on meth charges
Two Springfield residents were arrested on drug charges following an ongoing drug investigation by Sangamon County DIRT. Last Wednesday 43-year old Krissen Padgett and 32 year-old Tylour Howard were approached by police in a hotel parking lot. Padget was taken without incident on an active warrant regarding meth charges. While...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, December 4th, 2022
A 32-year-old Sandoval woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for aggravated battery to a peace officer. Rachel Farmer is accused of biting a Wamac officer during an altercation. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Police investigating double shooting that kills man in Berkely early Sunday morning
BERKELEY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead in Berkeley early Sunday morning. According to reports, officers got the call of a shooting on the 6600 block of Larry Lane around 2:00 a.m. Police contacted, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg upon arrival. He shared that he was in a gunfight with another man who inside the local residence.
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
Armed carjacking Thursday night in The Grove, police say
ST. LOUIS — Police officers responded to an armed carjacking at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night in the 4000 block of Choteau Avenue in The Grove. They said a man came up to the victim standing outside of his 2023 Kia Telluride. He then pulled out his shotgun, stole the car and drove off on Manchester Avenue, according to police.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 30th, 2022
Patoka Police have arrested a 22-year-old Centralia man already serving a 180-day sentence in the Marion County Jail. Anthony Dickerson of East Calumet was arrested for misdemeanor theft, burglary to a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, and criminal damage to state-supported property. Dickerson was serving a 180-day jail term after earlier entering a plea to possession of methamphetamine charge. He was also placed on three years probation and ordered to undergo drug and alcohol evaluation.
Man fatally shot in St. Louis grocery store parking lot Saturday evening
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Saturday evening in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police said a 38-year-old man was found shot multiple times shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Price Chopper store near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Maffitt Avenue.
KMOV
Police link smash and grab suspect to 9 more burglaries, teen faces additional federal charges
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Charges have been filed against 18-year-old Zavion McGee in connection to a string of smash-and-grab burglaries. According to court documents, McGee faces multiple felony burglary and property damage charges. Investigators say McGee was the lookout driver during an October burglary at Colombo’s CAFÉ & Tavern on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, December 1st, 2022
A 16-year-old rural Iuka female juvenile has been sent to One Hope United following an incident at her home Wednesday night where she allegedly threatened family members with a knife and later fought with police trying to take her into custody. She was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated assault, domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting arrest. No injuries were reported.
Warnings for shoppers after woman assaulted, car stolen at Galleria Mall
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Police are warning shoppers to be extra vigilant as the busy shopping season is now in full swing. In a statement, Richmond Heights Police Chief Gerry Rohr said Thursday afternoon in the Galleria Mall parking lot a woman was pushed to the ground while getting in her car, the thief then jumped in her car and took off.
Man shot, killed in encounter with officers in Litchfield, Ill.
An investigation is underway after a man died in a shooting that followed a confrontation with officers on Thanksgiving Day in Litchfield, Illinois.
KMOV
3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
Man dies in head-on Belleville crash
An investigation is underway after a man died in a Belleville crash Wednesday evening.
kjluradio.com
Illinois man arrested in Callaway County with camper stolen from Jefferson City
An Illinois man is arrested in Callaway County with a camper he’d stolen from Jefferson City. Patrick Butler, 37, of Auburn, Illinois, was taken into custody last week following an investigation north of Steedman. He’s facing six charges, including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and burglary tools, vehicle tampering, and tampering with physical evidence.
Person found shot to death Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A person was found fatally shot early Saturday in downtown St. Louis. According to St. Louis police, a male victim was found shot shortly before 1:40 a.m. in the 400 block of North 10th Street. Police believe the victim is around 15-17 years old. The man...
Man killed in south St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — Police found a man dead of a gunshot wound in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood late Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly before noon to Gasconade Street and California Avenue, where they found a man lying on his back on the north side of the intersection with a gunshot wound to his face.
