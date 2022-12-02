Read full article on original website
whopam.com
HPD investigating thefts of heating unit, catalytic converter
A heating unit was stolen in recent weeks from a building at Riverside Cemetery. The unit valued at $3,200 was stolen sometime between November 10 and Thursday afternoon, according to the Hopkinsville police report, which does not name any suspects. Meanwhile, the catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle at...
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man charged with burglary of copper wire
A Princeton man was arrested last week on burglary charges. Police said 46-year old Michael R. Mason was taken into custody Friday after investigation revealed that Mason entered a residence unlawfully and stole copper wiring. Mason was charged with second-degree burglary and taken to Caldwell County Jail.
Man with several active warrants arrested after Hopkinsville traffic stop
Authorities in Hopkinsville reportedly pulled over man for driving carelessly Saturday night, but they later discovered he was already wanted for more than half a dozen other charges.
WSMV
Missing Clarksville man’s truck pulled from Cumberland; body found
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck belonging to a missing Clarksville man was pulled from the Cumberland River Monday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department was notified by Lindsay Bussick of Chaos Divers, an Illinois company, that they had located a vehicle in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp. The vehicle that the divers located was a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500. Police said it belonged to Jason Spencer, who was reported missing Nov. 14.
wnky.com
Police: Bowling Green man led high-speed chase on motorcycle
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say he fled on a motorcycle in Logan County. On Dec. 2 around 1:45 p.m., Logan County Dispatch received a call on a blue motorcycle traveling at a fast speed and driving recklessly on U.S. 6880 Bypass near Terry Wilcutt Highway.
whopam.com
Clarksville police investigating fatal shooting on N. Riverside Drive
Clarksville police are now investigating a shooting that occurred on Riverside Drive early Sunday morning as a homicide, after the victim passed away. According to a news release, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred in at a business in the 700 block of North Riverside Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning that ended with the male victim shot in the parking lot. He would later succumb to his injuries at a Nashville hospital.
fox17.com
Victim shot outside bar and grill in Clarksville dies
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A man has died in Clarksville after being shot. An altercation took place at the N'Quire Bar and Lounge, 700 Riverside Drive on Sunday morning, according to Clarksville police. The incident escalated in the parking lot with someone being shot. The name of the victim who died...
whopam.com
HPD investigating robbery at Jersey Mikes
Hopkinsville police are investigating a robbery from Saturday night at the Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. A male wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and a COVID mask told employees at the store that he had a gun just before 6 p.m. and demanded cash, according to police, who say the suspect fled the store on foot with money.
whopam.com
Suspect arrested for Jersey Mikes robbery
Hopkinsville police have arrested the fugitive accused of robbing Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Officers arrested 53-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville at the Walmart on Clinic Drive Sunday and charged him with first-degree robbery. He allegedly entered Jersey Mikes just before 6 p.m. Saturday, told employees he had...
whopam.com
Man arrested on nine warrants following traffic stop
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard Saturday night led to the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on nine outstanding warrants. The Hopkinsville police report says 34-year old Andraous Moore of Hopkinsville pulled into the Rodeway Inn parking lot at a high rate of speed and when he noticed officers, he sped up and cut across the lot and crossed Fort Campbell Boulevard before stopping in the lot of Harbor Freight.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
wevv.com
Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Webster County
Three people are facing meth trafficking charges after an investigation in Providence, Kentucky. The Providence Police Department says it started when officers saw a suspicious vehicle late Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. Inside that vehicle was 52-year-old Tyffani Stone of Hanson, 32-year-old Frances Teem of Tennessee, and 45-year-old Brian Newton...
Clarksville man dead after alleged domestic assault on mother
A man is dead after reportedly attacking his mother at a home near Clarksville Monday morning and being restrained by his father.
whopam.com
One hurt in Fort Campbell Boulevard hit-and-run collision
An Oak Grove woman was taken to Jennie Stuart Middle Center Sunday following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Martin Luther King Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville police collision report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped at the intersection in...
wevv.com
Central City Man arrested after hammer attack
In Muhlenberg County, a man is accused of assaulting someone with a hammer. Central City Police say they were called to West Reservoir Avenue on Friday. Authorities say Jason Wilson was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. He faces assault in the 2nd degree. We're told the...
WSMV
Son dies after attacking mother in Montgomery Co., sheriff says
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Clarksville. On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault between Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden, and their adult son Brandon Pulley.
WSMV
Federal indictment: Clarksville teenager caught up in sextortion via popular app
Clarksville, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old Clarksville teenager was sextorted by the use of YUBO, a popular social media app designed to connect young people “with whoever from whatever,” according to a federal indictment. YUBO’s tagline, “Get friends. Get real. Go live,” allows teenager as young as 13...
WKRN
Man dies after reportedly attacking mother in Montgomery County, TN
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the 1500 block of Gratton Road for reports of a domestic assault involving a couple and their adult son. Man dies after reportedly attacking mother in Montgomery …. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said just before...
Grenade found in river, destroyed using explosive in Trigg County
A road was shut down in Trigg County for several hours on Sunday following the discovery of a grenade in the river, which was destroyed using an explosive.
whopam.com
Details released in I-24 single-vehicle crash
A Clarksville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department report, deputies responded to the exit ramp from the Pennryile Parkway onto I-24 and investigation determined that a vehicle operated by Randell Salyers of Clarksville had left the road way while exiting the Parkway to get onto I-24. The vehicle traveled off the left of the ramp and went through the grass median before hitting a ravine and overturning multiple times.
