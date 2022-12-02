ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ

2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022

Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Markets Insider

The jobs report was likely distorted and there's plenty of room for the Fed to taper rate rate hikes and pause in the first quarter of 2023, JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist says

November's strong jobs report was likely distorted, and the Fed still has room to slow and eventually pause rate hikes. JPMorgan Asset Management's David Kelly pointed to possible exaggerations in the Friday's report. "I think beneath the surface there is more weakness here," Kelly said in an interview with CNBC.
NASDAQ

Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today

Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
NASDAQ

U.S. consumer spending accelerates; inflation subsides

WASHINGTON, Dec 1(Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation pressures moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The labor market, the economy's other pillar of support,...
NASDAQ

Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/6/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. NOMURA HOLDINGS INC (ADR) (NMR) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment...
NASDAQ

Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
The Apple Maven

A Good Reason To Buy Apple Stock in December

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report is still trying to shake off the most recent wave of bearishness triggered by the supply issues in China. Share price remained stable around $150 for a couple of weeks before sinking to the low $140s in the past couple of trading days.
NASDAQ

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market slightly lower on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,300 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, led by weakness in resources and energy stocks amid a dip in commodity prices. Technology stocks also fell, even as traders braced for the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy decision later in the day.
NASDAQ

The China Crisis Could Send These Dividends Soaring 300%

China's over-the-top COVID lockdowns are setting up a surprising "all-American" dividend opportunity for us contrarians. The pushback, which President Xi (shockingly) didn't see coming, has shuttered plants left and right. Last Monday alone, Honda, Yamaha and Volkswagen closed factories in China, as did Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi. And Apple (AAPL)...
